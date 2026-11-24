Politically Georgia Josh McKoon blames Rick Jackson’s campaign for contributing to GOP rout Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia Republican Party, seen here in Ringgold in April. McKoon is not seeking a third term. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Students protest white nationalist’s appearance at Georgia Gwinnett College.

Two veteran Democrats join House speaker’s transition team.

DNC unveils debate schedule as 2028 field takes shape. Lessons learned Georgia Republicans are still dissecting the reasons for their November rout, but Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon is ready to lay much of the blame at the feet of Republicans’ nominee for governor, Rick Jackson, and his advisers. Thanks to them, McKoon said on today’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, fellow Republicans struggled with strategy, communications and even fundraising. Jackson shocked the GOP establishment in February when he launched an unexpected bid to challenge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the Republican nomination for governor. But McKoon said Jackson’s outsider message came at a cost for Republican incumbents once November came around. “The strategy of, ‘We’re going to disqualify other candidates for governor by trashing the brand of the Georgia Republican Party was a monumental error.’”

Communication also seemed to be a stumbling block between the Jackson campaign and the state party. Although McKoon said he reached out to Jackson on the night the billionaire businessman won the GOP runoff in June, he never had a conversation with the Jackson campaign until mid-September. “There were 90 days there that there was an opportunity for us to, number one, get the party together, get everybody united.”

Finally, McKoon said he struggled with an unexpected challenge with fundraising, specifically because of Jackson’s own fortune. “What I kept hearing from either national Republican groups or donors is, ‘Well, you’ve got Rick Jackson running. … You don’t need our investment because they’re going to take care of it,” he said.

Jackson’s campaign advisers have attributed the loss to a national backlash against Republicans. Former Jackson adviser Brian Robinson has said it was Jackson’s spending from his personal fortune “gave the whole ticket a fighting chance.”

McKoon announced shortly before Election Day that he would not run for another term as chair. But he said the results of this election, particularly in terms of demographic results and GOP turnout, should be studied closely ahead of 2028: “The lessons that we need to learn from what happened in this election cycle will be valuable going forward because those same dynamics are gonna be in play two years from now,” he said.

Things to know (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: David Wickert/AJC, Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! Georgia’s legislative session starts in 48 days. Here are three things to know for today: The U.S. House Ethics Committee says Republican Rep. Mike Collins improperly paid an intern who was in a romantic relationship with his then chief of staff, Tia Mitchell reports.

Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas and Democrat Ethan Wolfe face off in a runoff election next week that will decide the size of the Democratic majority in the state House, David Wickert reports.

A former bus driver for Marietta City Schools said he was forced to resign after making social media posts about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to a complaint filed in federal court last week, Cassidy Alexander reports.

Transition team State Rep. Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, speaks at a news conference after being nominated by her Democratic colleagues for speaker of the House earlier this month. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The last Democrat to be Georgia’s House speaker and a former minority leader who tried to win back the chamber are helping the party reclaim power under the Gold Dome.

Incoming House Speaker Carolyn Hugley named former Speaker Terry Coleman and former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams as co-chairs of her transition team as Democrats prepare to take control of the chamber. Coleman presided over the House during the final years of Democratic control two decades ago, while Abrams spent much of her legislative career trying to claw back seats the party had lost. They’ll be joined by two other veterans of the chamber: former state Rep. Nikki Randall and Calvin Smyre, the longtime dean of the Georgia House who served under speakers of both parties.

The group also includes Robert Sills, a policy counsel for the House Democratic caucus. Street smart Larry Johnson, seen here in 2024. Johnson is one of 44 new members of the state Legislature elected this year. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC) Larry Johnson was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, but he wants you to know he’s a Cubs fan. He came to Georgia in 1993 as a DeKalb County public health officer. In 1995, he worked with the Legislature to pass a law that says drivers must “stop and stay stopped” for pedestrians. Previously, all they had to do was yield. It was difficult work. The proposal was modeled on a California law. Even back then, when Democrats controlled the Legislature, the prevailing attitude was “you can’t bring no California stuff to Georgia,” he said. “It taught me how to do advocacy,” he said.

Johnson will rely on that lesson in January when he’ll join the state Legislature, one of 44 new lawmakers elected this year. A Democrat, Johnson will succeed state Sen. Emanuel Jones, who did not run for reelection after mounting an unsuccessful campaign for Congress. He first ran for the DeKalb County Commission in 2000. There were four Johnsons in that race, and he lost. The winner, Hank Johnson (now a congressman) asked him to come work in his office. Larry Johnson ran again in 2002 and won. Johnson spent 22 years on the commission. He retired after losing a race for the county CEO. But he came back when Jones asked him to run for his seat. He campaigned for the state Legislature on passing an “insurance bill of rights,” a policy he said is aimed at giving customers more advanced notice of rates. He also wants to increase the homestead exemption for military veterans and focus on affordable housing. Turkey pardon Two West Virginia turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, enjoy the luxuries of the Willard InterContinental Hotel on Monday ahead of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon ceremony in Washington. (Allison Robbert/AP) President Donald Trump will ceremonially pardon a turkey today, as selected by an online vote.

America had to choose between two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers. But don’t worry. Neither one of them will wind up in the oven on Thursday. Both are set to live out the rest of their lives at Texas A&M. But only one will be pardoned during a White House ceremony. Presidents have been presented large, live turkeys since 1947. But the tradition of pardoning the turkey didn’t officially begin until 1989 under former President Georg H.W. Bush. What happened to the turkeys before then? Don’t ask. Journalism giant Generations of Georgia politicians knew to hunker down for an interview with Randall Savage.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, who spent nearly five decades covering Middle Georgia for The Macon Telegraph and WMAZ, died Saturday at 87, the Telegraph reports. Savage and Telegraph colleague Jackie Crosby won the Pulitzer in 1985 for an investigation into preferential academic treatment of athletes at UGA and Georgia Tech. He later became a fixture on Middle Georgia TV for WMAZ, interviewing politicians and public officials on his weekly show, “Close Up.” Even the politicians on the receiving end of his toughest questions admired him. “I knew him to be very thorough and very direct,” former Macon Mayor Robert Reichert told the Telegraph. “He pulled no punches.” His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ingleside Baptist Church in Macon.

Listen up Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia Republican Party, seen here in Dalton last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, McKoon joins the show to discuss what went wrong with Jackson’s campaign, whether Republicans can work with Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms and why he disagrees with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision against a special session. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Campus clash Jared Taylor, a white separatist, debates with Sebastian Loera, a psychology student from Georgia Gwinnett College, at the CISCO Auditorium on Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A prominent white nationalist drew protests Monday during a speaking engagement at Georgia Gwinnett College, sparking backlash on a campus where Black students make up the largest racial demographic.

Jared Taylor, a Yale graduate who founded the white nationalist publication American Renaissance in 1990, has spent decades promoting racial segregation and peddling discredited theories about race and intelligence. He was invited by the campus chapter of the College Republicans, which billed the event as a discussion about American society and free speech. He was confronted by students from the local College Democrats chapter and the Young Democratic Socialists of America, who chanted “Black solidarity beats white supremacy” ahead of his speech. Taylor, who describes himself as a “race realist,” was dismissive of the demonstrators. “I got a hot welcome at Georgia Gwinnett College,” he wrote on social media, calling his critics “screamers.”

Today in Washington Trump will pardon a turkey for Thanksgiving and present a Presidential Medal of Freedom Award to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani before departing for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The House and Senate are out this week. 2028 is here Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The Democratic National Committee released a preliminary debate schedule ahead of what is expected to be a crowded primary for the 2028 presidential race. The planned 12 debates, with an option to add more, would begin in June, The New York Times reported. Those initial debates could be spread over two days with up to 20 candidates based on to-be-determined fundraising and polling eligibility criteria. Candidates will also be required to sign pledges that they will not allow “dark money” political committees that do not disclose their donors to spend money on their behalf.