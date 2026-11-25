Politics Judge orders Fulton County to give 2020 records to State Election Board Fulton County officials quickly appealed the ruling, warning it would threaten Georgia’s constitutional right to ballot secrecy. Share Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe, right, speaks with Allen Garrett, left, an attorney representing Fulton County, during a hearing in October. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Caleb Groves 13 minutes ago

A judge on Tuesday ordered Fulton County officials to give the State Election Board unredacted copies of all 2020 election materials seized by the FBI in a January raid. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Lee Ellerbe ruled the county must give the records to the Republican-controlled board by Wednesday. But the county swiftly appealed the ruling, leaving it unclear if they will disclose the information ahead of the long holiday weekend. The legal maneuvering is the latest twist in a yearslong pursuit by the board’s Republican majority to obtain records from Fulton County’s 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia in 2020, contributing to Donald Trump’s defeat. But Trump and his allies have portrayed the records to be something of a holy grail that they believe will prove their long-held belief that the results in Georgia’s most populous county were fraudulent.

State Election Board Chair John Fervier, who opposes such efforts, called it a “waste of time, money and resources of the taxpayers of Georgia to go after anything related to the 2020 election.” The records include copies of ballots cast by Fulton County residents and other election materials. The county says disclosing the information to the board could implicate voters’ constitutional right to ballot secrecy. A Princeton researcher showed earlier this year how using artificial intelligence could exploit a weakness in Georgia’s voting system that the researcher said could expose with a high degree of confidence how some people voted. The county also contends that handing over the information would conflict with a federal judge’s recent ruling that ordered them not to divulge “extensive election worker information.”

Multiple vote counts have upheld Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia. Numerous investigations have debunked or found no evidence of fraud. Still, some conservatives, including State Election Board members aligned with Trump, have tried to find wrongdoing in Fulton’s 2020 election or say they still have questions about the vote and deem previous investigations to be inadequate.

In 2024, the board issued subpoenas seeking documents related to the county’s 2020 election. Last year, a judge cleared the way for the board to have them, ruling against the county, which sought to quash the demand for records. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled that the board would have to pay the cost of producing such records. McBurney paused the matter after the FBI seized the county’s 2020 election documents in January. Trump has never conceded defeat. He has used the federal government to reinvestigate his longstanding grievances and taken aggressive actions to try to intervene in election administration.

FBI agents seized more than 650 boxes of records from a sprawling county facility in January. Ten months later and after pouring substantial resources into the investigation, including assigning about 260 analysts to perform records checks, no charges have been brought as a result of the probe.

The investigation intensified recently, with authorities reaching out to election officials who worked during 2020. Last week, federal authorities interviewed Richard Barron, the former Fulton County elections director who oversaw election operations in 2020. Related Story FBI interviews ex-Fulton elections director in 2020 investigation November 22, 2026 In the Tuesday order, Ellerbe said the records should be considered and used as materials that are part of an investigation by the state board. She also ordered in place a protective order that restricts who can see the unredacted documents. The records would give the board’s meager investigatory staff a chance to sift through a trove of records seized by the FBI. But after a Democratic midterm sweep, the board that’s been controlled by conservatives may see a shake-up — possibly giving investigators scant time to act. Related Story After a Democratic sweep, Georgia’s election board faces a reckoning November 16, 2026 “The SEB is now the dog that caught the car,” said the board’s sole Democrat, Sara Tindall Ghazal. “Unless the court grants Fulton’s request for a stay, we will receive terabytes of information that the FBI has had access to for 10 months that prove nothing more than Fulton County administered the 2020 elections without fraud.”

The shift in power toward the Democratic Party could result in new appointees and new staff who are uninterested in reexamining a six-year-old election.