Elections This Georgia House runoff could widen Democrats’ new majority or boost GOP Democrats will have a narrow majority in the state House in January. They could get some cushion in a runoff election next week. Share (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: David Wickert / AJC, Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By David Wickert 32 minutes ago

AMERICUS — Democrats and Republicans are squaring off in southwest Georgia this week as they seek one last advantage in the upcoming session of the General Assembly. Incumbent Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas faces Democrat Ethan Wolfe in a Dec. 1 runoff election in House District 151. The candidates are getting plenty of help from their political parties and outside groups that see the district as key to advancing their goals. Democrats see a chance to extend the party’s stunning victories in this month’s election, which saw them win every statewide constitutional office and gain control of the House for the first time in 22 years.

It takes 91 seats to control the chamber. Democrats are guaranteed at least that many when the session begins in January. They likely will have 92 seats, pending the outcome of recounts or challenges in other races. That majority could grow to 93 seats if Wolfe wins next week. While Democrats usually vote together, they don’t always agree on every issue. The slim margin means the Democratic majority would be vulnerable to defections and absences. Lawmakers are part-time, and they sometimes have to miss votes because of their jobs, illnesses or other reasons. Republicans, meanwhile, will have a two-seat majority in the state Senate, setting up a divided government. “Every seat matters in the Georgia statehouse,” said Kelsea Beck, political and organizing director for the liberal voting rights group Fair Fight Action, which has endorsed Wolfe. “The Democrats have won the majority. But the extra seat could be huge.”

Members of the House Democratic caucus applaud as Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, speaks at a news conference earlier this month after her Democratic colleagues nominated her to be the next speaker of the House. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Republicans hope to limit their losses and produce some good news in an otherwise dispiriting election season.

“Our party needs a win right now,” said Chan Jones, chair of the 8th Congressional District Republican Party, who was in Americus Saturday to support Cheokas’ campaign. “I mean, we need to win. I really do believe we’ll win this race.” The race features two Americus natives vying to represent a sprawling district that includes all or parts of eight southwest Georgia counties. It’s largely rural but includes parts of Americus and Albany. Cheokas, 73, who owns two liquor stores and other local businesses, has represented the region off and on for more than two decades. He was elected to the House as a Democrat in 2004, but saw Republicans sweep to power in the chamber that same year for the first time since Reconstruction.

He switched parties to join the Republican majority in 2010. He lost to Democrat Bill McGowan in 2016 but won reelection two years later when McGowan did not run again.

State Rep. Mike Cheokas seen here at the state Capitol in Atlanta in 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Cheokas has leaned into his experience as he tries to hang on to his seat in an election year dominated by Democrats. He has chaired the House Small Business Development Committee and is on the powerful Appropriations Committee, which helps write the state’s $38.5 billion operating budget. He said the latter post helped him secure funding for a health science center at Georgia Southwestern University. He also sponsored a law named for his most famous constituent — the late President Jimmy Carter — that prevents insurance companies from limiting coverage of drugs for stage 4 cancer patients. He helped secure other funding for the university and for the state visitor center in Plains. “The greatest thing about Mike is he advocates for his district,” said state Rep. Beth Camp, R-Concord. “We have changes in population. We have needs that have come up. The amount of industry that’s needed here to keep the best and the brightest is huge. Mike’s done things to advocate for all of those things, to make this a wonderful place to work and live.”

Wolfe, 56, is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who spent 30 years in the military. He deployed to Qatar and flew missions over Iraq and Afghanistan and held numerous posts at Robins Air Force Base.

Democrat Ethan Wolfe addresses supporters at a reception in Americus on Friday. (David Wickert/AJC) After he retired, he returned to a farm near Americus, where he became active in the American Legion, the Kiwanis Club and other civic organizations. He ran two unsuccessful campaigns for county commissioner, which he said taught him “my district was very red.” This year, Wolfe ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the House District 151 seat. Though Cheokas received the most votes in this month’s general election, he did not win a majority because independent candidate Travis Lockhart drew 11% of the vote. “Oh, I think (Wolfe) has a really great chance,” said June Ewing, the former head of the Sumter County Democratic Party who noted the party had defeated Cheokas once before and can do it again. Three days of early voting began Monday. Both candidates are rallying supporters to vote during a busy holiday season, and they’re not the only ones. Independent groups have spent at least $38,000 on the race since the Nov. 3 election — a figure that is likely to grow when new campaign reports come out this week.