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A.M. ATL: Panda countdown

Plus: Renaissance GOAT, Atlanta Dream
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
Adam Van Brimmer
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! The calendar says October; the thermometer hasn’t gotten the message yet. I crank the AC down every morning so I can put on long sleeves. The low temperature here on the Georgia coast won’t crack 70 this week. Come on, Mother Nature.

Let’s get to it.

PANDA PLANNING

Zoo Atlanta's two new giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will make their public debut on Nov. 6. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)
Zoo Atlanta's two new giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will make their public debut on Nov. 6. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Save this date: Nov. 6. That “first Friday” is when Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, newly emigrated giant pandas from China, make their public debut at Zoo Atlanta. FedEx recently delivered the duo via the Panda Express cargo plane (why am I suddenly hungry for orange chicken?), and they’ve been in quarantine at the zoo since.

But soon enough, you’ll be able to see them in their new digs, which include …

Zoo Atlanta spent $6 million upgrading its giant panda crib in anticipation of Ping Ping’s and Fu Shuang’s arrival. The living quarters have been vacant since 2024, when the panda family of Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun returned to China. Lun Lun and Yang Yang came to Atlanta in 1999, and their twin cubs were born here in 2016.

🐼 READ MORE: Pandas prep for their debut

🎟️ TICKETS: Be the first to see the new pandas

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

A DEBATABLE DEBATE

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Republican Rick Jackson spent an hour fielding questions from Georgia voters during a town hall style-debate at Assembly Studios on Tuesday. (Atlanta News First/WANF)
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Republican Rick Jackson spent an hour fielding questions from Georgia voters during a town hall style-debate at Assembly Studios on Tuesday. (Atlanta News First/WANF)

Georgia’s governor’s race pits a seasoned politician (Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms) versus a political outsider (Republican Rick Jackson). The contrast showed in Tuesday’s debate.

Bottoms was clearly the more polished debater, even in the town hall-style format that minimizes back-and-forth interaction between candidates. That said, Jackson seemed to connect by leaning into his personal backstory (foster care to billionaire).

Notable moments for Bottoms

Jackson’s notables

🔎 READ MORE: 5 takeaways from the Georgia governor debate

📺 WATCH: Debate replay courtesy of Atlanta News First

ATLANTA PRIDE: LOUDER AND PROUDER

The 2025 Atlanta Pride parade makes its way through Midtown. The 2026 parade is Sunday. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
The 2025 Atlanta Pride parade makes its way through Midtown. The 2026 parade is Sunday. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Atlanta celebrates Pride differently. First, the Atlanta Pride festival is held in October to align with National Coming Out Day, not during Pride Month in June. Second, our city is home to the world’s largest Black Pride event, held this year over Labor Day weekend. Lastly, it’s the parades, and IYKYK.

The festival is Friday through Sunday and centered in Piedmont Park. Saturday will see a series of marches dedicated to different segments of the LGBTQ+ community (trans, bi and pan, dyke) in the buildup to Sunday’s main parade down Peachtree Street.

For your planning purposes:

🗺️ MAP IT OUT: Where each event takes place

🏳️‍🌈 READ MORE: Previewing Atlanta Pride 2026

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

👮 NY man arrested for threatening Rep. Mike Collins. The aspiring senator is the latest elected official to receive terroristic threats. Details about the message are few, although it did target both Collins and his son-in-law, who has made white nationalist and antisemitic social media posts.

📢 Keisha Lance Bottoms gets candid in AJC interview. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate reflects on her mayoral term, talks voting laws and issues a warning to the GOP-controlled General Assembly should she win the election race vs. Republican Rick Jackson.

Voter education series hits the road. Keep Our Republic Georgia, a nonpartisan voter education group led by former Secretary of State Cathy Cox, is hosting a “community conversation” Wednesday with election officials in Savannah (6 p.m., Memorial Stadium). Topics to cover include voting procedures, ballot counting and security measures meant to ensure an accurate result.

Data centers a boon for Brunswick port. Georgia has more data centers under development than any other U.S. locale, and the construction equipment needed to construct the facilities is flowing through the nation’s busiest port for wheeled and tracked vehicles in Brunswick.

MICHELANGELO IN GEORGIA

A detail of Michelangelo's Cartonetto of Madonna and Child, 1522-1526. Red chalk, black chalk, lead white, brown ink wash on paper. Casa Buonarroti, 71F. (Courtesy of Fondazione Casa Buonarroti, Florence)
A detail of Michelangelo's Cartonetto of Madonna and Child, 1522-1526. Red chalk, black chalk, lead white, brown ink wash on paper. Casa Buonarroti, 71F. (Courtesy of Fondazione Casa Buonarroti, Florence)

Taking in the works of one of the art world’s GOATs, Michelangelo, usually requires a plane ticket and some connections at the Vatican. Starting Friday, though, a tank of gas and $30 in your pocket is all that’s needed to see several rarely seen drawings, letters and poems by the Renaissance master.

Savannah’s Telfair Museums hosts the U.S. debut of “Michelangelo’s Women: Images of Female Power and Divinity from the Casa Buonarroti,” the first exhibit ever to focus solely on Michelangelo’s depiction of and relationship to women.

Why Savannah? Because the show’s curator, Gary Radke, retired to the Georgia coast after leading Syracuse University’s internationally renowned Florence Graduate Program in Renaissance Art for 35 years.

Will I recognize any works? Yes. The seven original drawings include sketches related to the painting “Madonna and Child,” the Book of Genesis depictions on the Sistine Chapel ceiling and Michelangelo’s fresco “The Last Judgment.”

What’s the Telfair Museums? The first public art museum in the southeastern United States, the Telfair opened in 1886. The Michelangelo exhibit will be displayed at the Jepson Center, which sits across one of Savannah’s charming squares from the original museum building.

🎨 READ MORE: Michelangelo didn’t just paint and sculpt men

NEWS BITES

Braves fall to Dodgers, face elimination today

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto outduels Chris Sale.

High-flying Falcons soar to beat Saints in Katrina anniversary game

Who are these guys and what have they done with our chronic underperformers?

Georgia Power data breach exposes info of 300,000 customers

No bank or credit card information, but hackers could have your address, email and phone number.

Nobel Prize for physics goes to scientist for research on ghost particles

These particles, called neutrinos, are everywhere. George Lucas was right.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 7, 1918

Schools and theaters closed because of flu. Places of public gatherings in Atlanta were closed … to guard against the spread of the Spanish influenza. … “Resolved, by the board of health, that all schools, libraries, theaters, motion picture shows, dance halls, churches and all places of public amusement where people congregate be ordered closed and that street cars be operated with open windows except in case of rain.”

That Spanish flu outbreak killed an estimated 30,000 Georgians. A century later, COVID-19 claimed 36,000. It’s a good reminder that it’s time to consider getting that annual fall flu shot.

ONE MORE THING

Bet you thought this recovering sports writer (16 years clean) forgot about the Atlanta Dream’s dream playoff run? Nope. The Dream and newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese can move to within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA Finals appearance with a victory tonight at The Gateway Center Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

🏀 READ MORE: Sweet Dream in WNBA playoffs

Atlanta Dream forward DeWanna Bonner (24) dribbles down the court during a WNBA semifinal playoff game. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Atlanta Dream forward DeWanna Bonner (24) dribbles down the court during a WNBA semifinal playoff game. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Time for my mic drop, as A.J. returns tomorrow. It’s been real, it’s been fun, and yes, it has been real fun.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.