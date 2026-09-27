Metro Atlanta The ‘Panda Express’ has arrived! Giant pandas land in Atlanta. Ping Ping and Fu Shuang’s arrival marks the end of a 2-year hiatus without pandas at Zoo Atlanta. Giant pandas arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, on the "FedEx Panda Express," Zoo Atlanta announced. (Courtesy of FedEx via Zoo Atlanta)

By Taylor Croft 54 minutes ago Share

The much-anticipated new arrivals to Zoo Atlanta are here. Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Sunday morning via the “FedEx Panda Express,” the zoo announced in a news release. “This is a thrilling day for Zoo Atlanta and a historic moment for the City of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and beyond,” Raymond B. King, the zoo’s president and CEO, said in the news release. The arrival of 6-year-old male Ping Ping and 5-year-old female Fu Shuang ends the zoo’s two-year hiatus without any giant pandas, which were a beloved staple at Zoo Atlanta since 1999. It also marks the start of a new 10-year international cooperative research agreement on giant panda conservation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

China is giving Zoo Atlanta two new giant pandas: Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. They arrived in Atlanta on Sunday. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding) Ping Ping and Fu Shuang won’t be visible to the public right away, the zoo’s news release said. They’ll first “be housed in a biosecure area of Zoo Atlanta’s new giant panda complex for a routine quarantine period of around a month.” Details about their new home and their unveiling to the public will be released in future announcements, the zoo’s news release said. Last week, China’s president Xi Jinping called the pandas an “envoy of friendship” when he announced they would be arriving soon during his first visit to Washington in a decade, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

China has used giant pandas as a diplomatic tool with other countries for decades. In 1972, then-Chairman Mao Zedong offered the U.S. two giant pandas during President Richard Nixon’s visit to China.