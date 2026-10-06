Georgia Entertainment Scene Debut date set for new Zoo Atlanta pandas Ping Ping, Fu Shuang The pandas arrived in Atlanta on Sept. 27. Share Add AJC on Google Zoo Atlanta is receiving two new giant pandas from China: Ping Ping and Fu Shuang. They are expected to debut at the zoo Nov. 6. (Courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

By Rodney Ho 39 minutes ago

Zoo Atlanta will introduce its new giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, to the world Nov. 6 in its newly renovated Arthur M. Blank Panda Grove. The pandas first arrived in Atlanta on Sept. 27 and have been quarantined as they adjust to their new habitat. Ping Ping, the male, is 6. Fu Shuang, the female, turns 6 on Oct. 18. The zoo returned four pandas to China in 2024 after 25 years with at least two pandas at the zoo at any given time. In the interim, the zoo spent $6 million upgrading the pandas’ living quarters and the space where they can be seen by visitors.

“Members and guests who recall the original giant panda habitat will know immediately upon entry that they are in for an entirely new experience,” said Raymond B. King, Zoo Atlanta president and chief executive officer since 2010. The new giant panda dayrooms are bigger than the previous ones, featuring new climbing structures and a pool in each. Their outdoor habitats will also feature new climbing structures. The design, the zoo said, is more contemplative than the previous version. The pandas are kept in separate spaces since they are solitary creatures by nature. Zoo Atlanta, which normally opens at 9 a.m. on Fridays, will have a delayed opening Nov. 6. The zoo will announce a specific opening time at a later date, but tickets are already on sale for that day.

The giant pandas’ arrival is part of a new 10-year international cooperative research agreement on giant panda conservation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.