Arts & Entertainment Atlanta Pride 2026 is showing up ‘louder and prouder’ this year Plus, a guide to some of Atlanta Pride’s can’t-miss events. Share Add AJC on Google The Pride parade makes its way through Midtown Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By Olivia Wakim 13 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Pride celebration returns to Piedmont Park this weekend with a packed schedule. While most of the rest of the country celebrates Pride Month in June, in 2010, Atlanta started hosting its major celebration in October, which aligns with National Coming Out Day. This year’s Atlanta Pride theme is “louder and prouder,” and designer Katie Costa believes that tagline can manifest in more than just the literal sense. Costa was selected to design the 2026 Atlanta Pride branding and a MARTA bus design. For her, the theme demonstrates all the ways ‘louder and prouder’ might manifest in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think that louder and prouder can mean a lot of different things for different people,” she said. “No matter how much people want to stay inside and host a fundraiser or mutual aid, or somebody is outside being loud, speaking on a mic, talking to leaders, it all makes a difference, and we wouldn’t have the queer community without all of these different voices.” Costa attended her first Atlanta Pride in 2019 when she was a student at Georgia State University. She started going as an ally, then through all the evolutions in her identity as she discovered more about herself and her sexuality. “My role in Atlanta Pride and role in the queer community has always changed, but my own passion, expression and (creativity) has always been inside me, so it’s very amazing to be able to use my talents for something that has such a big impact for so many people,” Costa said. Her Atlanta Pride design takes inspiration from historic LGBTQ+ activism posters, Costa said, and she modernized the design to make it something people would want to wear in 2026.

Katie Costa created the design for this year's Atlanta Pride with the theme 'Louder and Prouder.' (Courtesy of Katie Costa Design) U.S. Rep. Everton Blair Jr. will be an honorary grand marshal at this year’s Pride parade. Blair, who won a special election in August to serve out the rest of U.S. Rep. David Scott’s remaining term, is Georgia’s first openly gay member of Congress.

While Atlanta Pride is full of fun and celebrations, Blair will be approaching the weekend with a mission: to prepare the people of Georgia for the election season ahead and be ready to fight for the community’s freedoms, he said. For Blair, this year’s theme is about internalizing that “we deserve to be in positions of power, and we belong everywhere,” he said. “We should be proud in who we are and where we have come from, and also we should be laser-focused on making sure that that pride remains,” Blair said. “Our pride needs to be rooted in purpose.” In addition to marching in the parade, Blair said he and his team will be around the whole weekend helping people register to vote and preparing for the upcoming November election. It will be an opportunity for joy and celebration as well as action, he said. Parade participants wave flags and pass the Fox marquis on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Details on the 2026 Atlanta Pride Parade

The Atlanta Pride Parade brings hundreds of thousands of spectators and marchers to Midtown each year. This year’s group of grand marshals will lead the parade as decked-out floats and organizations follow along. Arrive in enough time to find a space along the sidewalk and get ready to cheer as the parade starts at noon. The parade steps off from the Civic Center MARTA Station, then marches up Peachtree Street, turns right onto 10th Street and concludes about a block from the Charles Allen Gate at Piedmont Park, according to its website. This is the largest of the weekend’s parades, but several community marches through Midtown, including the Bi & Pan March, the Trans March and the Dyke March, will be held Saturday.

Atlanta Pride Parade. Noon. Sunday. Steps off from Civic Center MARTA station at 435 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. atlantapride.org/festival/parade-marches The following start at the Piedmont Park Charles Allen Gate at 1000 Charles Allen Drive NE, Atlanta: Trans March. 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Bi & Pan March. 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dyke March. 5 p.m. Saturday. The annual Pride Parade runs up Peachtree Street to 10th Street and into Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) More events to check out at 2026 Atlanta Pride Atlanta Pride weekend is packed with official (and unofficial) events around the city. Most of the official Pride events take place at and around Piedmont Park. Find a detailed map of the festival and where each event takes place at atlantapride.org.

Here is a lineup of official Atlanta Pride events organized by what vibe you’re looking for. The full list of weekend happenings is available here. If you want to party Official Pride Kick-Off Party and After Party The Georgia Aquarium is the venue for this Atlanta Pride kick-off celebration. Four DJs will be set up across the aquarium as guests dance throughout the night. Following the kick-off event, those looking to keep the party going can head to the Heretic nightclub for music by DJ Abel into the early hours of the morning. Kick-Off Party. 7-11 p.m. Friday. $62.99 per person. 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/2026-pride-kickoff

After Party. 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m. $35 per person. Friday. 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. circuitpartyinfo.com/event/pride-kick-off-official-afterparty Electric Circus Nonbinary, trans and queer women can head to My Sister’s Room, one of Georgia’s only lesbian bars, for a night of music, dancing, drinks and performances. Earlier in the evening, a burlesque show will take the spotlight, followed by go-go dancers and drag from Chucky Deville. 7:30 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday. $25-$75 per person. 1104 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. mysistersroom.com/event-details/electric-circus-atl-pride-10-10 Queer Your Gender Dance Party Dance to music from DJ Ganymede at the Community Stage in Piedmont Park at this free party.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Community Stage at Piedmont Park. People dance at the Chaka Khan Hacienda party at Pullman Yards on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) A Chaka Moment…in the Park Round out Pride weekend with Chaka Khan Hacienda, a popular daytime party. Though DJ Ree de la Vega recently announced on social media that Chaka Khan Hacienda will be taking a hiatus, it will be back at Piedmont Park’s Coca-Cola Main Stage with guests like Leiomy Maldonado from HBO Max’s “Legendary,” Armana Khan and Brigitte Bidet. 3-7 p.m. Coca-Cola Main Stage at Piedmont Park. instagram.com/chakakhanhacienda A moment for some wellness Yoga Kick off Pride weekend with a moment of mindfulness at this Pride Yoga with the Well(Being) Collective Atlanta. This yoga class is open to all levels, and participants should bring their own mat.

9-10 a.m. Saturday. Dockside at Piedmont Park. Wellness Zone Pride weekend can be hectic with so many things to do, large crowds and lots of music. Those looking to take a break can head to the Wellness Zone at the back of the Meadow near the Coca-Cola Stage in Piedmont Park. Inside the enclosed wellness tent will be noise-canceling headphones and sensory and fidget toys. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 3-6 p.m. Sunday. North side of the Meadow. Kate Ogorzaly (left) touched one of AIDS Memorial Quilt displays as Ogorzally and Meg Bertram, then both graduate students majoring in Global Health, stop for a closer look at the AIDS Memorial Quilt. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Where art and history intersect LGBTQ+ History Display and Zine Workshop Georgia State University’s Special Collections and Archives library has partnered with Atlanta Pride to display archival items detailing the history of the LGBTQ+ experience in Georgia and the story of Atlanta Pride. The display will be set up at the Dockside Visitor’s Center. Mya Maier from the DeKalb County Public Library will also offer a zine workshop for attendees to make mini magazines using materials from the library.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Visitor’s Center, 273 12th St. NE, Atlanta. Artist Market Atlanta Pride attendees can’t miss the Artist Market along Mayor’s Grove in Piedmont Park, showcasing everything from ceramics, paintings, jewelry and sculpture. Peruse the pieces on display and consider buying something to remember the weekend by. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Mayor’s Grove at Piedmont Park. AIDS Memorial Quilt The National AIDS Memorial Quilt is a more than 40-year-old community arts project that helps memorialize the stories of those who have died from AIDS/HIV. The display during Atlanta Pride will feature panels specific to Georgia, with a reading of names on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Volunteers will be available to answer questions for those interested in learning more about the quilt and how to submit a panel.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Oak Hill at Piedmont Park. aidsmemorial.org Reading of the names. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Oak Hill at Piedmont Park. Raquel Willis, one of the 2025 Pride parade grand marshals, waves to the crowd from the back of a convertible Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Where to watch a performance The Coca-Cola Main Stage will host several performances on Saturday with headliners including JT, one-half of the rap duo City Girls; pop and hip-hop artist Cain Culto; singer Zee Machine; and Shea Couleé, artist and the season five winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” In addition to the headliners, be sure to catch the following performances: Fabulously Fierce: An LGBTeaseQ+ Burlesque Show Burlesque performer Batsy Sinclair is producing this free burlesque show on the Community Stage with a full cast of Atlanta performers.

“I’ve gathered such a fun group of amazing performers for this show on the Community Stage, and they can’t wait to showcase their talents and celebrate all facets of queerness with you,” Sinclair announced in a social media post. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Sunday. Community Stage at Piedmont Park. Sweet Tea: A Queer Variety Show Taylor Alxndr, an Atlanta drag performer and executive director of the Southern Fried Queer Pride organization, will host this queer variety show open to all ages on the Community Stage. Billed as Atlanta’s longest-running queer variety show, expect to see performances by Evie Noir, Yutoya Avaze Leon, Deaven Black Magic, Eve Manzana and more. 5:15-6:45 p.m. Sunday. Community Stage at Piedmont Park. instagram.com/sfqp

Starlight Cabaret It wouldn’t be Atlanta Pride without the Starlight Cabaret, which has been running since 1989 and showcases more than 20 drag performances on the outdoor Coca-Cola stage. Phoenix, an Atlantan and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum, will host this year’s event as drag stars from across metro Atlanta take the stage in showstopping outfits to perform top-tier choreography. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Sunday. Coca-Cola Main Stage at Piedmont Park. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat shares candy with kids during the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Fun for the whole family Family Fun Zone Kids can head to Piedmont Park’s Family Fun Zone for a pop-up library, face painting and crafts. Alliance Theatre will also host performances including a Fearless Families Workshop on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and a Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young performance on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the Alliance Theatre social media.