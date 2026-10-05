Sports Catching up with the Dream Unbeaten since FIBA return, Dream are 2 wins away from a trip to the WNBA Finals. Share Add AJC on Google Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese shows off her 2026 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year trophy before the tipofff a WNBA semifinal playoff Game 1 between the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

AJC By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 37 minutes ago

The Dream are on a roll as their playoff run continues. Though the postseason is separate from regular-season stats and accomplishments, it’s key to note that the Dream haven’t lost a game since coming off the FIBA break. That success is largely due to their defensive presence, which has taken another step since the second half of the season began. They’re entering Game 2 of the semifinal round with momentum on their side on multiple levels. Here are some recent key moments to highlight as the series continues: Related Story What to know about the Dream-Liberty WNBA semifinal series Angel Reese wins Defensive Player of the Year The announcement was released just a day after the Dream clinched their first semifinal spot since 2018. A double celebration for the team as they witnessed Reese’s mother deliver the award to a crying Angel, who saw what was on her vision board brought to life.

“Before the season, I write down all my goals and put things on there that many people might not think I can do, but I know that I’m capable of, because I put the work in for it,” Reese said in her official DPOY press conference. “Obviously I’m not finished yet with the goals. But it is cool to obviously see small wins, but also just continue to push forward.” In Reese’s first season in Atlanta, she set the WNBA record for most rebounds in a single season (521) and most rebounds in a single game (26). She also finished in the top three in steals, alongside teammates Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, reached a career-high 31 points and set the WNBA single-season record with 32 double-doubles. It would seem that the change of scenery is just what Reese needed to further her potential. In fact, she knew ahead of her trade that Atlanta would be the place for her to succeed both with the team and individually. “Being able to come in, what, five months ago? And being able to see so many great things, how they’ve (fans) come out and support me, come out and support my teammates in every way … I knew coming to Atlanta, the culture, the people, the celebs sitting courtside, I knew what was coming. But to be surrounded by people that love you and genuinely appreciate you more than a basketball player, it means more than everything. And I’m really thankful for that,” Reese said.

Reese explained how she told her coaches early in the season that winning Defensive Player of the Year was a goal of hers and that she wanted them to challenge her every day to reach it.

She joined ESPN’s Malika Andrews on a segment before the award was announced and made a public declaration that followed her even after she received the honor. “The Defensive Player of the Year is in Atlanta.” She wasn’t just talking about herself, but also her teammates who showed a high level of defensive presence throughout the year. “It could have been me, Rhy (Howard), or JC (Canada). And like I said, I’m going to get their names engraved on the trophy because I think they deserve it as much as I do,” Reese said. “They set the tone ... it feels good to have girls that really pour into you and challenge you every single day. There’s no ego in the locker room. There’s no jealousy. There’s no envy. Everybody just wants to see each other win. And that’s why everybody’s each other’s biggest cheerleader.” Reese also explained how there are more goals on her list that she keeps to herself until they happen, including the ultimate goal: winning a championship in Atlanta. With the run they’re on and the end-of-season boost that’s been a major factor in their playing style, that goal is looking more attainable as the Dream advances.

Related Story AP names Dream’s Angel Reese top defensive player; A’ja Wilson is MVP Injury Updates and Setback Wins Near the end of the first quarter of Game 1 in the semifinals, Allisha Gray injured her left shooting hand while trying to defend a drive, but received hard contact during the play. She left for the locker room, but returned in the second quarter with her pinkie and ring finger taped before returning to the floor. After diving for a loose ball later in the quarter, she aggravated the same area and retreated back to the locker room before officially being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Once Gray checked out, her teammates stepped up and delivered a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty to take Game 1. Dream head coach Karl Smesko gave an update after the game. “I don’t have an update at this time, so hopefully she’ll be OK,” Smesko said. “Obviously, she’s been a huge reason we’ve been so successful this year, and it was tough to see her not out there. But really proud of how the team pulled together and how they played in the game.”

After the game, Canada (team-high 25 points) told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that Gray and the rest of the team were emotional once the decision was final, but said that it was motivation enough to finish the job playing the best version of Atlanta Dream basketball. “You never want to see your teammate go down. We know Lish (Gray) is a big piece to our team,” Canada said in the postgame press conference. “She brings a lot to our team offensively and defensively. But it’s next-man-up mentality that we have. We told her that we had her back, and whoever comes off the bench or one of the starters, we’ve got to bring it for her. “We said that at halftime, we said that going into the third quarter. And so, I think everybody just pulled together and did their job.” Gray scored seven points in 11 minutes and returned to the bench during the third quarter with a splint. She was in better spirits throughout the second half as she watched her teammates dominate the floor. Her celebratory reactions continued after the game as her teammates went over to join her. The game wasn’t always in the Dream’s favor, however. It took a little push from a veteran voice to carry the team over the hump and into the second half successfully.

Locker Room Talks “DB (DeWanna Bonner) got into us at halftime. I’ll just say that,” Canada said after the Game 1 win. The two were asked how the shift happened going into the third quarter, to which they briefly glanced at each other and laughed knowingly. “We knew we didn’t play our best in the first half. We gave up a lot of defensive assignments; we weren’t playing up to our schemes, and we just weren’t being aggressive enough on the defensive end and the offensive end.” When asked if Bonner could elaborate on her message, she smiled and said: “Maybe after the series.” The shift was immediate. The Dream were already capitalizing off the Liberty’s turnovers in the first half, but finished the night with a WNBA playoff-record-tying 32 points off turnovers, another reflection of their defensive pressure.

Canada took the reins on offense as well, scoring 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter alone. When Bonner checked in, she completed the spark off the bench. Playing more minutes than usual, Bonner finished with 23 points and nine rebounds while shooting 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Canada finished with four 3-pointers. “She (Bonner) has a lot of enthusiasm when she plays, Smesko said. “But she also has a calming presence about her. Like she knows when the emotions get ramped up, she can get everybody settled and locked into the next play … She’s making a huge difference for us, and we’re going to need more of it going forward." This sentiment is similar across the team. Reese said the team looks up to Bonner like a big sister or aunt. She said Bonner tells the younger players to act as if they’ve been here before, helping ground them in the moment.

“It was no better time to get her (Bonner) when we got her. And I’m so grateful we were able to do that,” Reese said. “Our GM is phenomenal. He got me here, and I’m so happy, and I’m thankful … we can never get comfortable with her because she expects a lot out of us. And that’s why she came to Atlanta, because she believes that she can win a championship.” Bonner isn’t just strictly business. In the first Mystics game, she said the team forgot to have fun and was uptight and nervous. She gave herself a reminder to pass on to the girls. “I’ve been here before. I’ve been here a lot of times before, but yeah, just using my experience, playoff experience, is what they brought me here for. I have to remind myself to take a deep breath too. Like I’m nervous, over the game a little bit, but for me, once that ball goes up and once I kind of see one go through the basket, it’s like, all right, it’s go time. It’s welcome to playoff moment.” The praise from her coach and teammates has continued to ring from the moment she entered Atlanta’s system, but it is Bonner who feels her vision is also coming to pass with a team who’s embraced her with open arms. “I feel like they (the Dream) made it really easy coming in here. That’s what they wanted. They felt like that’s what they needed. I’m still learning a lot. My head’s always spinning because it’s like learning people, learning a new place, learning a new city. But they just made it easy,” Bonner said. “I kind of just lead in my own way. Whether that’s being vocal, I try to lead by example. Always been that way.”