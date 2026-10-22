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A.M. ATL: Nay, AI

Plus: Cyclist incident, Dwarf Houses
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
55 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I finally got around to putting up fall decorations, which is always a weird time warp because I know the house won’t look normal again until January. (You really want a fright? Only two months and a few days until Christmas. Boo!)

Let’s get to it.

AJC POLL: MOST GEORGIANS WANT AI REGULATION

(Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Pexels, Miguel Martinez/AJC, Ben Hendren for the AJC)
(Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Pexels, Miguel Martinez/AJC, Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Look, a bipartisan agreement! Don’t make any sudden moves or it’ll fly away.

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll reveals nearly seven in 10 voters polled said they believe the U.S. government should be doing more to regulate the use of AI rather than the companies regulating themselves.

That includes 61% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats.

Responses about data centers

Three out of five survey participants also oppose the construction of more data centers in Georgia to serve AI needs.

That’s more along party lines, but it’s still a good chunk of the electorate:

How AI and data centers connect to the midterms

Both of Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates have expressed varying degrees of reservation about data centers.

🔎 READ MORE: More info on all the above, plus poll data on Flock Cameras and surveillance

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ONE BATTLE IN THE LONG WAR BETWEEN MOTORISTS AND CYCLISTS

Jerry Ross has court-ordered driving restrictions and faces criminal charges after an incident with cyclists in April 2026. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)
Jerry Ross has court-ordered driving restrictions and faces criminal charges after an incident with cyclists in April 2026. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

A Georgia motorist in his 70s could face years in prison after an encounter between him and a group of cyclists was caught on video and blew up online.

What happened

Cue the longstanding rancor …

Motorists and cyclists seem to be natural enemies. That’s compounded by common misconceptions about state laws regarding each party’s role on the road. For the record, Georgia law says:

🔎 READ MORE: A very satisfying long read about this dramatic situation (This story is free to read for nonsubscribers.)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚌 Blue Bird, the famous Georgia-based maker of school buses, announced plans for a $300 million expansion in Peach County. The iconic company has been around since 1927.

The Atlanta City Council voted to support a boycott of Starbucks until the company finalizes a fair contract with its unionized baristas. The move raises questions about how far elected officials should wade into ongoing labor disputes.

💸 A Georgia man named Roosevelt Tobias Bailey was charged in connection with two alleged Ponzi schemes. Federal prosecutors say Bailey and an associate tricked people out of $2 million from 2018 to 2022.

A SOBERING LOOK AT GEORGIA’S DAYCARE SAFETY RATINGS

This week’s episode of “Flagship,” the AJC’s weekly news digest podcast, is a must-listen for parents of young children.

I talked to AJC investigative reporters Katherine Landergan and Samantha Hogan about their recently released investigation into Georgia’s flawed daycare rating system.

They detail several heartbreaking incidents of injury, and one death, at daycares that still retained a solid star quality rating from the Department of Early Care and Learning.

They also shared what they learned about the system, where weaknesses seem to be and what parents should look out for.

🎧 Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship”

FARE THEE WELL, FAYETTEVILLE DWARF HOUSE

Truett Cathy in 1979 in front of the original Dwarf House in Hapeville, not the Fayetteville location, whose days are numbered. (Joe Benton/AJC staff)
Truett Cathy in 1979 in front of the original Dwarf House in Hapeville, not the Fayetteville location, whose days are numbered. (Joe Benton/AJC staff)

Chick-fil-A’s Dwarf Houses are officially an endangered species.

🍗 READ MORE: Fayetteville Dwarf House was ‘nearing the end of its functional life’

NEWS BITES

Dominating Dream take Game 3 victory over Valkyries

There were no empty seats at State Farm Arena last night and no shortage of cheers.

The Atlanta Falcons and Outkast just dropped their ATLiens collection

The hot green hoodie? Chef’s kiss, they knew what they were doing.

Westview Cemetery is the largest cemetery in the South. They want to be as notable as nearby Oakland Cemetery

No resting in peace here! Gotta stay relevant and get views even when you’re dead.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 22, 1924

‘Love of husband’ plea wins Atlanta woman freedom in liquor case. Because “she loved her husband and obeyed him” charges of violating the national prohibition law lodged against Mrs. Georgia Thompson by federal prohibition officers were dismissed … “I feel that you do love your husband and obey him,” said Commissioner Abbot, “and I am going to dismiss these charges on the condition that you promise never to deal in whisky again.”

Ah, the old “just obeying my husband” defense! Ask not what you can do for patriarchal social standards that subordinate women; ask what they can do for you. 💅🏻

ONE MORE THING

I know people are very emotionally attached to Chick-Fil-A Dwarf Houses. If you live in the Fayetteville area and feel a certain way about the de-Dwarf-Housing, email me and unburden yourself.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.