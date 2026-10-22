A.M. ATL: Nay, AI

Morning, y’all! I finally got around to putting up fall decorations, which is always a weird time warp because I know the house won’t look normal again until January. (You really want a fright? Only two months and a few days until Christmas. Boo!)
Let’s get to it.
AJC POLL: MOST GEORGIANS WANT AI REGULATION
Look, a bipartisan agreement! Don’t make any sudden moves or it’ll fly away.
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll reveals nearly seven in 10 voters polled said they believe the U.S. government should be doing more to regulate the use of AI rather than the companies regulating themselves.
That includes 61% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats.
Responses about data centers
Three out of five survey participants also oppose the construction of more data centers in Georgia to serve AI needs.
That’s more along party lines, but it’s still a good chunk of the electorate:
47% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats somewhat or strongly opposed additional data center construction.
The most frequent reasons cited for data center opposition were “environmental impact,” “water and electricity consumption” and “quality of life for those living close to data centers.”
How AI and data centers connect to the midterms
Both of Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates have expressed varying degrees of reservation about data centers.
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for a statewide pause on the development and construction of new data centers.
Republican Rick Jackson says he wants guardrails for the projects and said communities should make their own decisions.
No resting in peace here! Gotta stay relevant and get views even when you’re dead.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 22, 1924
‘Love of husband’ plea wins Atlanta woman freedom in liquor case. Because “she loved her husband and obeyed him” charges of violating the national prohibition law lodged against Mrs. Georgia Thompson by federal prohibition officers were dismissed … “I feel that you do love your husband and obey him,” said Commissioner Abbot, “and I am going to dismiss these charges on the condition that you promise never to deal in whisky again.”
Ah, the old “just obeying my husband” defense! Ask not what you can do for patriarchal social standards that subordinate women; ask what they can do for you. 💅🏻
ONE MORE THING
I know people are very emotionally attached to Chick-Fil-A Dwarf Houses. If you live in the Fayetteville area and feel a certain way about the de-Dwarf-Housing, email me and unburden yourself.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.