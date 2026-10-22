News A.M. ATL: Nay, AI Plus: Cyclist incident, Dwarf Houses Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 55 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I finally got around to putting up fall decorations, which is always a weird time warp because I know the house won’t look normal again until January. (You really want a fright? Only two months and a few days until Christmas. Boo!) Let’s get to it. AJC POLL: MOST GEORGIANS WANT AI REGULATION (Photo Illustration: AJC; Source: Pexels, Miguel Martinez/AJC, Ben Hendren for the AJC) Look, a bipartisan agreement! Don’t make any sudden moves or it’ll fly away. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll reveals nearly seven in 10 voters polled said they believe the U.S. government should be doing more to regulate the use of AI rather than the companies regulating themselves. That includes 61% of Republicans and 82% of Democrats.

Responses about data centers Three out of five survey participants also oppose the construction of more data centers in Georgia to serve AI needs. That’s more along party lines, but it’s still a good chunk of the electorate: 47% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats somewhat or strongly opposed additional data center construction.

The most frequent reasons cited for data center opposition were “environmental impact,” “water and electricity consumption” and “quality of life for those living close to data centers.” How AI and data centers connect to the midterms Both of Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates have expressed varying degrees of reservation about data centers.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for a statewide pause on the development and construction of new data centers.

Republican Rick Jackson says he wants guardrails for the projects and said communities should make their own decisions.

🔎 READ MORE: More info on all the above, plus poll data on Flock Cameras and surveillance Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. ONE BATTLE IN THE LONG WAR BETWEEN MOTORISTS AND CYCLISTS Jerry Ross has court-ordered driving restrictions and faces criminal charges after an incident with cyclists in April 2026. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC) A Georgia motorist in his 70s could face years in prison after an encounter between him and a group of cyclists was caught on video and blew up online. What happened Earlier this year, Jerry Ross clashed with a group of cyclists on Sugar Pike Road in Cherokee County.

In attempting to pass the group, Ross came dangerously close to several cyclists, and one collided with his vehicle and fell.

Unsurprisingly, video of the incident racked up millions of views (and just as many opinions).

Ross was later indicted on felony charges including aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cue the longstanding rancor … Motorists and cyclists seem to be natural enemies. That’s compounded by common misconceptions about state laws regarding each party’s role on the road. For the record, Georgia law says: Cyclists “shall not ride more than two abreast”

Cyclists should stay as near to the right side as practicable

Motorists should approach with caution. They can change to an adjacent lane, except if that would be impossible, illegal or unsafe.

If such maneuvers are impossible, slow down and go around the cyclist, leaving a buffer of at least 3 feet. 🔎 READ MORE: A very satisfying long read about this dramatic situation (This story is free to read for nonsubscribers.) MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🚌 Blue Bird, the famous Georgia-based maker of school buses, announced plans for a $300 million expansion in Peach County. The iconic company has been around since 1927. ☕ The Atlanta City Council voted to support a boycott of Starbucks until the company finalizes a fair contract with its unionized baristas. The move raises questions about how far elected officials should wade into ongoing labor disputes.

💸 A Georgia man named Roosevelt Tobias Bailey was charged in connection with two alleged Ponzi schemes. Federal prosecutors say Bailey and an associate tricked people out of $2 million from 2018 to 2022. A SOBERING LOOK AT GEORGIA’S DAYCARE SAFETY RATINGS This week’s episode of “Flagship,” the AJC’s weekly news digest podcast, is a must-listen for parents of young children. I talked to AJC investigative reporters Katherine Landergan and Samantha Hogan about their recently released investigation into Georgia’s flawed daycare rating system. They detail several heartbreaking incidents of injury, and one death, at daycares that still retained a solid star quality rating from the Department of Early Care and Learning. They also shared what they learned about the system, where weaknesses seem to be and what parents should look out for.

The main investigation: Children suffered burns and beatings. Georgia called it quality daycare

Children suffered burns and beatings. Georgia called it quality daycare A parent’s guide to safe choices: How to vet daycare options like an investigative reporter (This article is free to read for nonsubscribers.) 🎧 Listen to “Flagship” on the AJC site or anywhere you get your podcasts. Just search “AJC Flagship” FARE THEE WELL, FAYETTEVILLE DWARF HOUSE Truett Cathy in 1979 in front of the original Dwarf House in Hapeville, not the Fayetteville location, whose days are numbered. (Joe Benton/AJC staff) Chick-fil-A’s Dwarf Houses are officially an endangered species. Dwarf Houses are modeled after founder Truett Cathy’s first-ever restaurant, called Dwarf Grill, that opened in 1946 in Hapeville.

A handful remain, but Chick-fil-A has been razing them to build “Truett’s Chick-fil-A” restaurants instead.

Such is the fate of the 35-year-old Dwarf House in Fayetteville, which will close Nov. 6 and be demolished to make room for the new concept restaurant.

Both Dwarf Houses and Truett’s Chick-fil-A restaurants have special menus and themes, but only one is famous for its small doors and vaguely Alpine charm.