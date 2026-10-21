Georgia man, former prosecutor charged in alleged $2M Ponzi schemes, feds say

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Theodore S. Hertzberg — pictured during a news conference in March — announced Tuesday an indictment against a metro Atlanta man for running two alleged Ponzi schemes. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Two investment scams tricked people out of $2 million from 2018-22, according to federal prosecutors.

Two investment scams tricked people out of $2 million from 2018-22, according to federal prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors indicted a local business owner and a Florida attorney on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with Ponzi schemes that allegedly defrauded investors out of $2 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Roosevelt Tobias Bailey, who is from Duluth, is accused of operating two different investment schemes from 2018 to 2022 through his company, Borg Global, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg’s office.

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He had help from Alvin Jones, an attorney and former prosecutor in Tampa, Florida, who funneled money through his account to Bailey, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors say the two worked together to get investors to believe their funds would go toward purchasing stones and metals from overseas and then selling them in the U.S., promising a doubling on their investment.