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AJC Flagship

AJC Flagship is your front-row seat to the Substance and Soul of the South. Each week, this show brings you a mix of what makes The Atlanta Journal-Constitution special. Here, the stories have a flavor all their own, and you never know where the conversation’s gonna go.

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As heard on AJC Flagship

DAVID PLAZAS

As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, Georgia’s Latino voters could shape the midterms

AJC INTERVIEW

AJC Interview: From grocery taxes to Trump, Bottoms sketches her agenda

Tegus are on the march in South Georgia. Locals’ guns are cocked and loaded.

The Okefenokee is now a World Heritage site. Now comes the hard part.

AJC Flagship: Cocktails

GAVIN GODFREY

Atlanta FIFA World Cup withdrawal is real, but there’s hope

AJC INVESTIGATION

Atlanta paid him more than the mayor. It has little record of his work.

AJC INVESTIGATION

How a dangerous and very rich con artist escaped federal prison

Robots are everywhere in Hyundai’s Georgia plant, but they can’t do everything

AJC EXCLUSIVE

Flight attendants accused instructor of harassment. Delta gave him a new job.