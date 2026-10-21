The Atlanta Falcons and Outkast just dropped their ATLiens collection

It’s a release that features seven items drawing their inspiration and color palettes from the “ATLiens” legendary album art . Highlights include a jersey, letterman jacket and hoodies.

An Atlanta Falcons squad fighting for respect will line up against a San Francisco 49ers team on track to win its division. The home team is rocking black jerseys, with the OG logo on their helmets. The music blaring from speakers inside and outside on Northside Drive is “ATLiens” by Outkast.

For some, it might even feel like deja vu.

This Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will look and sound like the Georgia Dome in 1996.

It’s a release that features seven items drawing their inspiration and color palettes from the “ATLiens” legendary album art . Highlights include a jersey, letterman jacket and hoodies.

An Atlanta Falcons squad fighting for respect will line up against a San Francisco 49ers team on track to win its division. The home team is rocking black jerseys, with the OG logo on their helmets. The music blaring from speakers inside and outside on Northside Drive is “ATLiens” by Outkast.

For some, it might even feel like deja vu.

This Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will look and sound like the Georgia Dome in 1996.

The ATLiens jersey is included in the Outkast and Atlanta Falcons collaborative collection. (Courtesy of Atlanta Falcons)

In addition to the merch drop, Sunday’s game, Falcons’ social accounts and in-stadium programming will have an “ATLiens” theme. Headlining the festivities is a halftime performance from Big Boi.

“We’re trying to connect with our legacy audiences and Atlanta culture, but then also every day there’s new people here that are adding to the Atlanta culture and this moment allows for both,” said Shannon Joyner, chief marketing officer for the Atlanta Falcons.

Released on Aug. 27, 1996, “ATLiens” was Outkast’s follow-up to their seminal debut, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.” Some argue it’s their most important project. Artistically, it’s often included in lists of greatest album artwork.

It’s an album that’s hailed as the lyrical follow-up to André 3000’s famous boast of “the South got something to say.” When the album dropped, Joyner, an Atlanta native, fell in love with the song, “Elevators.” To this day, it’s his favorite.

Like natives and transplants gathered in the Benz on Sundays, André 3000’s appeal to the everyman that “I live by the beat like you live check to check” speaks to a broader ethos that distinguishes Atlanta and its sports fandom.

In addition to the merch drop, Sunday’s game, Falcons’ social accounts and in-stadium programming will have an “ATLiens” theme. Headlining the festivities is a halftime performance from Big Boi.

“We’re trying to connect with our legacy audiences and Atlanta culture, but then also every day there’s new people here that are adding to the Atlanta culture and this moment allows for both,” said Shannon Joyner, chief marketing officer for the Atlanta Falcons.

Released on Aug. 27, 1996, “ATLiens” was Outkast’s follow-up to their seminal debut, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik.” Some argue it’s their most important project. Artistically, it’s often included in lists of greatest album artwork.

It’s an album that’s hailed as the lyrical follow-up to André 3000’s famous boast of “the South got something to say.” When the album dropped, Joyner, an Atlanta native, fell in love with the song, “Elevators.” To this day, it’s his favorite.