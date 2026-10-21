Dream sell out WNBA Finals Game 3 at State Farm Arena

Fans cheer on the Atlanta Dream during the WNBA semifinals at State Farm Arena on Oct. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

With move to larger venue, Atlanta looks to take 2-1 series lead over Valkyries.

With move to larger venue, Atlanta looks to take 2-1 series lead over Valkyries.

It’s going to be a full house at State Farm Arena.

The Atlanta Dream have sold out Wednesday’s Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, their first home game of the best-of-seven series against the Golden State Valkyries.

Last week, the Dream moved Games 3 and 4 to State Farm Arena after working through some scheduling conflicts with the Hawks.

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State Farm Arena has a capacity of 17,000, compared to about 3,500 at their primary home venue at Gateway Center Arena. The team previously announced it will move its home games next season to State Farm Arena.

Game 4 in the Finals is Saturday, and the time moved to 1 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader, with the Hawks playing their home opener at 8:30 p.m.