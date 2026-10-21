Chick-fil-A will demolish a Dwarf House. Here’s what comes next.

The concept is a nod to company founder Truett Cathy, who died in 2014, that features “family heirlooms, photos and quotes displayed on the walls,” and serves food items such as battered pickles and loaded waffle fries, according to Chick-fil-A.
The new restaurant, at 221 Banks Station, is expected to open in spring 2027, a spokesperson said.
“Both Truett’s Chick-fil-A and the Dwarf House restaurants feature unique menu items, a different in-restaurant experience with both dine-in and counter service, and our signature hospitality,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This leaves a handful of remaining Dwarf Houses, which are modeled after Cathy’s first-ever restaurant, called Dwarf Grill, that opened in 1946 in Hapeville.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Cathy oversaw the construction of multiple Dwarf House restaurants in metro Atlanta, according to Chick-fil-A. The flagship location in Hapeville was revamped in 2022, and three others remain, in Forest Park, Jonesboro and Riverdale.
Truett’s Chick-fil-A is meant to honor the founder’s business evolution since Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A inside Greenbriar Mall in 1967, the company said.
Rex Powell, senior principal program lead for Chick-fil-A, said the Fayetteville Dwarf House was built in 1991 and was “nearing the end of its functional life,” according to a letter he wrote to Fayetteville planning officials last November.
“In addition, customer preferences have changed considerably, with a marked increase in drive-through traffic over the years,” Powell wrote.
The Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Fayetteville will be slightly larger than the prior restaurant at almost 7,500 square feet, with two drive-through lanes, outdoor seating and a playground, according to plans. The restaurant will also have “a red dwarf door as a tribute to the original structure to be demolished.”
Chick-fil-A currently has five Truett’s Chick-fil-As, in Newnan, Rome, Woodstock, near Stockbridge and near Grayson.
Chick-fil-A has other unique concepts, including the 1950s diner-themed Truett’s Grill and Hawaiian-themed Truett’s Luau.