Business Chick-fil-A will demolish a Dwarf House. Here’s what comes next. The popular chicken chain will raze a Fayetteville restaurant and build another dedicated to its late founder. Share Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy at a Dwarf House in 1996. (Johnny Crawford/AJC 1996)

By Amy Wenk 28 minutes ago

Chick-fil-A will demolish one of its remaining Dwarf Houses south of Atlanta to build a restaurant concept that honors its founder. The Dwarf House in Fayetteville, memorable for its small red door and special menu items, will close Nov. 6 after 35 years in business. The restaurant will be knocked down for a new Truett’s Chick-fil-A. The concept is a nod to company founder Truett Cathy, who died in 2014, that features “family heirlooms, photos and quotes displayed on the walls,” and serves food items such as battered pickles and loaded waffle fries, according to Chick-fil-A.

The new restaurant, at 221 Banks Station, is expected to open in spring 2027, a spokesperson said. “Both Truett’s Chick-fil-A and the Dwarf House restaurants feature unique menu items, a different in-restaurant experience with both dine-in and counter service, and our signature hospitality,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This leaves a handful of remaining Dwarf Houses, which are modeled after Cathy’s first-ever restaurant, called Dwarf Grill, that opened in 1946 in Hapeville. Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, in 1985 at a Dwarf House restaurant in Jonesboro. (Andy Sharp/AJC)

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Cathy oversaw the construction of multiple Dwarf House restaurants in metro Atlanta, according to Chick-fil-A. The flagship location in Hapeville was revamped in 2022, and three others remain, in Forest Park, Jonesboro and Riverdale.

Chick-fil-A has been converting Dwarf Houses in recent years. Truett’s Chick-fil-A is meant to honor the founder’s business evolution since Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A inside Greenbriar Mall in 1967, the company said. Rex Powell, senior principal program lead for Chick-fil-A, said the Fayetteville Dwarf House was built in 1991 and was “nearing the end of its functional life,” according to a letter he wrote to Fayetteville planning officials last November. “In addition, customer preferences have changed considerably, with a marked increase in drive-through traffic over the years,” Powell wrote. A Truett's Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge, which replaced a former Dwarf House. (Leon Stafford/AJC) The Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Fayetteville will be slightly larger than the prior restaurant at almost 7,500 square feet, with two drive-through lanes, outdoor seating and a playground, according to plans. The restaurant will also have “a red dwarf door as a tribute to the original structure to be demolished.”