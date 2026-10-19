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A.M. ATL: Home offices

Plus: Elections home stretch, Savannah Bananas
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s leaf peeping season. That sounds a bit risqué, doesn’t it? Well, if the shoe fits … after all, we only see those beautiful fall colors when leaves shed their green-tinted chlorophyll, revealing what they truly look like underneath.

Let’s get to it.

A VERY BUSY POLITICAL WEEKEND

President Donald Trump takes to the stage to speak during a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport last Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
President Donald Trump takes to the stage to speak during a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport last Friday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgians showed up en masse to various political dos this weekend, getting into the civic spirit two weeks before the Nov. 3 midterms.

Takeaways from the Trump visit

Trump, meanwhile, seemed to have a mental narrative of his own for Jackson’s future career:

“I think Rick would take Venezuela, right? He’s a very good businessman. I think he’s going to take Venezuela,” Trump said at one point.

🔎 READ MORE: More reflections on Georgia races from Trump’s visit

Dems in Cobb County

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff held a joint rally in Cobb County on Saturday, boosting Democratic candidates down the ballot and casting their Georgia GOP opponents as political facsimiles of Trump.

“(Trump) has told us that he wants us to imagine that he is on the ballot,” Bottoms said. “Well Georgia, we heard him loud and clear.”

🔎 READ MORE: Ossoff promises ‘rebuke’ of Trump in November

No Kings protests in Atlanta

“No Kings” rallies filled sidewalks and meeting places Saturday in Atlanta, with thousands more across the state and nation.

🔎 READ MORE: Messages from other ‘No Kings’ speakers

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A FIX FOR ALL THAT OFFICE SPACE

An aerial view of The Center, stylized as The CTR, at 190 Marietta St. NW. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
An aerial view of The Center, stylized as The CTR, at 190 Marietta St. NW. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Atlanta has a glut of empty office space, and an increasingly popular solution lies in converting properties into residential space.

So far, Atlanta companies have had mixed results.

It’s not just office spaces:

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚧 Still have questions about those planned toll roads on I-285 that will take 16 years to finish? We have answers.

🗳️ Down-ballot drama: Several critical County Commission races in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett are getting heated leading up to Election Day.

🏛️ U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins visited with top Atlanta execs at the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Atkins wants to “simplify and streamline the regulatory structure,” which could include fewer disclosures from large companies or, under one proposal, make quarterly financial reporting optional.

THE SAVANNAH BANANAS GO GLOBAL

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole dances on stage with Disney characters at the Banana Ball City Selection Show at Grayson Stadium in Savannah last Thursday. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole dances on stage with Disney characters at the Banana Ball City Selection Show at Grayson Stadium in Savannah last Thursday. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Georgia’s own Savannah Bananas have ushered in a baseball renaissance, sweeping the country with their singing, dancing, home run-hitting shenanigans.

Now, they’ve got their eyes set on world domination.

The six-team Banana Ball Championship League, headed by the Savannah Bananas, will play exhibitions in the Mexican cities of Monterrey and Tijuana and the Canadian cities of Winnipeg and Toronto next year.

More deets from their new season announcements:

🍌 READ MORE: A Bananas cruise and much more on the 2027 schedule

NEWS BITES

It was an extremely forgettable football weekend with UGA, Falcons, Tech, GA State losses

Thank you, Georgia Southern, for winning your game last Thursday.

Also a forgettable basketball weekend, as the Dream drop Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Game 2 is tonight in San Francisco.

Lionel Messi was very Messi-like in masterful Miami win over Atlanta United

(Forgettable soccer, too.)

Dispatches from a pickle truck fire that snarled DeKalb traffic last week

I bet that smelled atrocious.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 16, 1926

Art association banquet to mark museum opening and honor Mrs. J.M. High. About 350 leading Atlanta citizens will attend a banquet to be given Saturday evening at 7:30 o’clock, at the Biltmore hotel, by the Atlanta Art Association. The occasion is of twofold significance, since it marks not only the opening of the third annual exhibition brought to the city by the Grand Central Art Galleries … but is also in honor of Mrs. James Madison High, who presented her former home, at 1932 Peachtree Street, to the association and to Atlanta to be used as a museum.

A slight cheat on the calendar here: This “On This Date” is from last Friday, but a 100th birthday for a beloved Atlanta institution felt worth celebrating. If you haven’t visited the High Museum of Art recently, now is the time.

Do you have a favorite piece there, or a favorite exhibition you’ve seen? Let me know!

ONE MORE THING

I saw a piebald peacock this weekend on the annual pumpkin sojourn to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs. Isn’t he marvelous?

(AJ Willingham/AJC)
(AJ Willingham/AJC)

Piebald peacocks have a genetic mix of white and pigmented feathers, which creates dazzling splashes of luminous color. Seriously, when this gentleman stepped from the shade into the sun I gasped. His eyes were like gray agates, and I love the smattering of blue facial feathers. Nature is neat.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.