A.M. ATL: Home offices

Morning, y’all! It’s leaf peeping season. That sounds a bit risqué, doesn’t it? Well, if the shoe fits … after all, we only see those beautiful fall colors when leaves shed their green-tinted chlorophyll, revealing what they truly look like underneath.
Let’s get to it.
A VERY BUSY POLITICAL WEEKEND
Georgians showed up en masse to various political dos this weekend, getting into the civic spirit two weeks before the Nov. 3 midterms.
Takeaways from the Trump visit
President Donald Trump visited Dalton last Friday to campaign for Georgia GOP election hopefuls Rick Jackson and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.
Collins was all effusive praise for Trump, but the interplay between the president and Jackson was more nuanced. (Remember, Jackson has appeared to take some strategic distance from Trump recently, aligning himself more closely with Gov. Brian Kemp.)
Jackson kept his praise of Trump aligned with his message: “There’s never been a president who has done more for foster children that are abused and neglected than this man right here,” he said.
Trump, meanwhile, seemed to have a mental narrative of his own for Jackson’s future career:
“I think Rick would take Venezuela, right? He’s a very good businessman. I think he’s going to take Venezuela,” Trump said at one point.
Keisha Lance Bottoms and Jon Ossoff held a joint rally in Cobb County on Saturday, boosting Democratic candidates down the ballot and casting their Georgia GOP opponents as political facsimiles of Trump.
“(Trump) has told us that he wants us to imagine that he is on the ballot,” Bottoms said. “Well Georgia, we heard him loud and clear.”
“No Kings” rallies filled sidewalks and meeting places Saturday in Atlanta, with thousands more across the state and nation.
The point of the rallies, organizers said, was to urge people to the polls. They recommended voters, especially Black voters, cast their ballots early to avoid any complications or anti-voter aggression on Election Day.
“Our early vote is an act of resistance,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter Fund.
🗳️Down-ballot drama: Several critical County Commission races in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett are getting heated leading up to Election Day.
🏛️U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Paul Atkins visited with top Atlanta execs at the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Atkins wants to “simplify and streamline the regulatory structure,” which could include fewer disclosures from large companies or, under one proposal, make quarterly financial reporting optional.
THE SAVANNAH BANANAS GO GLOBAL
Georgia’s own Savannah Bananas have ushered in a baseball renaissance, sweeping the country with their singing, dancing, home run-hitting shenanigans.
Now, they’ve got their eyes set on world domination.
The six-team Banana Ball Championship League, headed by the Savannah Bananas, will play exhibitions in the Mexican cities of Monterrey and Tijuana and the Canadian cities of Winnipeg and Toronto next year.
More deets from their new season announcements:
The BBCL drew 3.2 million spectators at Savannah’s Grayson Stadium and dozens of other venues across the U.S. this past season.
The league will play a total of 195 games in 2027, including 30 in Savannah, and games at 23 of the 30 MLB parks, including two June games at Truist Park.
The Bananas will play an exhibition during halftime at the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.
A Disney documentary is in the works, working title: “Banana Ball.”
Art association banquet to mark museum opening and honor Mrs. J.M. High. About 350 leading Atlanta citizens will attend a banquet to be given Saturday evening at 7:30 o’clock, at the Biltmore hotel, by the Atlanta Art Association. The occasion is of twofold significance, since it marks not only the opening of the third annual exhibition brought to the city by the Grand Central Art Galleries … but is also in honor of Mrs. James Madison High, who presented her former home, at 1932 Peachtree Street, to the association and to Atlanta to be used as a museum.
A slight cheat on the calendar here: This “On This Date” is from last Friday, but a 100th birthday for a beloved Atlanta institution felt worth celebrating. If you haven’t visited the High Museum of Art recently, now is the time.
Do you have a favorite piece there, or a favorite exhibition you’ve seen? Let me know!
ONE MORE THING
I saw a piebald peacock this weekend on the annual pumpkin sojourn to Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs. Isn’t he marvelous?
Piebald peacocks have a genetic mix of white and pigmented feathers, which creates dazzling splashes of luminous color. Seriously, when this gentleman stepped from the shade into the sun I gasped. His eyes were like gray agates, and I love the smattering of blue facial feathers. Nature is neat.
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