Lionel Messi dismantles Atlanta United, playoff hopes dwindle

While the final score was a blowout, the first half didn’t suggest it. Atlanta didn’t lack opportunities. United managed to create multiple scoring chances, but it couldn’t convert. The Five Stripes had 10 touches inside the opposition box in the first half; Miami had one and scored immediately off the chance.
Miami leads MLS in scoring with 73 goals. Messi tops the league with 25 goals, leading the Golden Boot race. The winger has 39 goal contributions so far this season, more than the 37 goals United has scored.
Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the first half on an assist from Luis Suárez; Suárez also assisted on Messi’s second goal. Atlanta United forward Fafà Picault scored Atlanta’s goal in the 88th minute off a penalty kick.
Despite the home team dropping a crucial match, perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time brought in the crowd and excitement. A season-high 46,686 fans attended the match, topping Atlanta’s average of 37,377, which leads MLS.
Without question, it was the loudest this stadium has been for a soccer match since Messi and Argentina won the World Cup semifinal or when he netted his final international goal in an incredible comeback versus Egypt in the first knockout round.
However, Atlanta hasn’t won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since August, with a 4-9-5 record at home this season.
United entered Saturday off a much-needed midweek win against CF Montreal. The battle between the two bottom Eastern Conference teams allowed Atlanta to keep its playoff hopes alive, ever so slightly. Miami also had a victory this week. A win against NYCFC clinched a playoff berth for the No. 2 squad in the conference.
With the win over Montreal, Atlanta found itself six points — yet behind many teams — outside the playoff picture. To sneak into the postseason, United likely needed to win out. Not to mention the several losses Atlanta conceded to teams fighting for the play-in tournament as well.
Earlier this summer, shortly after United added several pieces in the summer transfer window, Atlanta drew with Miami 2-2 in Breel Embolo’s debut. There was a hint of hope. Maybe this rebuilt side could come together. Instead, Atlanta has not been able to put anything together.
Up next, the Five Stripes welcome No. 4 Chicago Fire on Oct. 24 with the regular season ticking away.