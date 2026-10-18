Atlanta United Lionel Messi dismantles Atlanta United, playoff hopes dwindle Messi bagged a brace in a matter of minutes, and the Five Stripes’ playoff hopes keep circling the drain. Share Atlanta United defender Elías Báez (second from right) fouls Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (right) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

AJC By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 35 minutes ago

The FIFA World Cup may be long over, but Lionel Messi’s dominance in Mercedes-Benz Stadium continues after Argentina won two all-time classics in Atlanta. Atlanta United fell to Inter Miami FC 3-1 at home on Saturday night as Messi delivered a masterful performance. Messi bagged a brace in a matter of minutes, and the Five Stripes’ playoff hopes keep circling the drain. Both of Messi’s goals came from the legend’s mastery of creating chances out of nothing. Related Story Atlanta United loses to FC Cincinnati, drops another home game While the final score was a blowout, the first half didn’t suggest it. Atlanta didn’t lack opportunities. United managed to create multiple scoring chances, but it couldn’t convert. The Five Stripes had 10 touches inside the opposition box in the first half; Miami had one and scored immediately off the chance.

Miami leads MLS in scoring with 73 goals. Messi tops the league with 25 goals, leading the Golden Boot race. The winger has 39 goal contributions so far this season, more than the 37 goals United has scored. Germán Berterame opened the scoring in the first half on an assist from Luis Suárez; Suárez also assisted on Messi’s second goal. Atlanta United forward Fafà Picault scored Atlanta’s goal in the 88th minute off a penalty kick. Despite the home team dropping a crucial match, perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time brought in the crowd and excitement. A season-high 46,686 fans attended the match, topping Atlanta’s average of 37,377, which leads MLS. Without question, it was the loudest this stadium has been for a soccer match since Messi and Argentina won the World Cup semifinal or when he netted his final international goal in an incredible comeback versus Egypt in the first knockout round.

However, Atlanta hasn’t won at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since August, with a 4-9-5 record at home this season.