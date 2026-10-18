Ossoff, Bottoms eye momentum behind historic early voting turnout

With early voting off to a record-breaking start, Georgia’s top Democrats urged supporters to the polls saying they could make a pivotal difference in close races up and down the ballot.
“We need you to work,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said at a Cobb County rally with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is running for governor.
“Some people just happen to live in times and in places where history is made, and this year, once again, Georgia, that’s us,” Ossoff said.
More than 796,000 voters have already cast ballots during the first week of early voting as of Saturday at 6 p.m. More people voted on Tuesday than the first day of early voting in the most recent midterm election in 2022.
With the exception of Ossoff — who is in some polls double-digits ahead of his Republican opponentU.S. Rep. Mike Collins — Democrats are in neck-and-neck races and eying historic wins thatcould shift the balance of power under the Gold Dome.
Ossoff used the rally Saturday to boost Democrats down the ballot, including Josh McLaurin, who is running for lieutenant governor, Tanya Miller running for attorney general and Penny Brown Reynolds running for secretary of state.
But he also leveled familiar attacks against President Donald Trump and Collins, calling them “small men.”
“In 17 days, we’ll rebuke the crook President Donald J. Trump with such clarity and power that no president will dare such abuses again for centuries,” he said.
Ossoff and Bottoms held their joint rally in Cobb County the day after Trump touched down in North Georgia, where he was joined by Collins and Rick Jackson, the Republican candidate for governor.