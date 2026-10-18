Falcons vs. Bears position grades: Atlanta falls short of the mark

ATLANTA — The Falcons (2-4) trailed for all but seven minutes in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bears (4-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their second consecutive defeat and third in as many tries at home this season.
After a slow start dug a 24-point hole, the Falcons marched within one possession late, but still fell short.
Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ home defeat.
At halftime, Michael Penix Jr. was 6-for-13 passing for 55 yards. His final line — he completed 19-of-33 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and one turnover — doesn’t aptly describe the struggle of the Falcons’ passing attack through three quarters.
Penix had his flashes, but he also fumbled twice and struggled finding any consistency Sunday. The Falcons need him to get rolling sooner.
Running back: B-
The Falcons entered as the NFL’s second-best rushing game, but as a byproduct of trailing the entire afternoon, they largely went away from it. They finished with just 12 carries for 63 yards.
Bijan Robinson had only four carries for 51 yards at halftime and finished with nine carries for 61 yards. He also committed a critical holding penalty on a block during a potential game-tying drive inside five minutes left in regulation.
Brian Robinson Jr. took only two carries for one yard.
Wide receiver: B+
Jahan Dotson caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown in his best performance with the Falcons, while Drake London added four catches for 62 yards, including a grab on a two-point conversion. Zachariah Branch notched two receptions for nine yards and had another wiped away by Bijan Robinson’s holding penalty.
Dotson’s continued ascent is a big development for the Falcons’ offense.
Kyle Pitts caught two touchdown passes in a five-grab, 60-yard performance, his best of the season. That’s an important step, but like the rest, Pitts largely turned it on late.
Offensive line: C+
Penix took a season-high five sacks Sunday, and the Falcons seemingly struggled picking up the Bears’ blitzes. And in the second half, Atlanta’s run game didn’t get going in a small sample. The Falcons have lofty expectations for their line, and Sunday didn’t match them.
Defensive line: B
Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich expressed concern during the week about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ elusiveness in the pocket, and his worries came true at times, but the Falcons ended with seven quarterback hits and four sacks. They also held the Bears’ rushing attack, best in the league coming in, to just 98 yards on 33 carries, though Chicago added three rushing scores.
Jared Ivey had a stout game up front, collecting three tackles and one tackle for loss. Gervon Dexter Sr. had one sack and two tackles for loss. Brandon Dorlus had two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and his first sack of the season.
Linebacker: B-
Starter Divine Deablo, who wears the green dot and communicates the defensive play calls, sustained an arm injury in the second quarter and didn’t return. Rookie Kendal Daniels took his place with the green dot and had seven tackles, but he suffered a neck injury in the third quarter before being carted off. He was transported to Grady Medical Center but is conscious and has movement in his extremities.
Harold Perkins Jr. and Josh Woods made four tackles each in extended snaps.
The Falcons’ corners didn’t make many plays on the ball, and Williams went 30-for-36 passing for 305 yards and one touchdown. Mike Hughes in particular had a difficult day. Avieon Terrell, in his first start on the perimeter, wasn’t often targeted — a sign the second-round rookie did his job.
Safety: B-
Xavier Watts nearly had an interception early and finished with four tackles, including one tackle for loss. Jessie Bates III forced a fumble and tied for the team lead with seven tackles. They were steady, but the Falcons’ collective woes defending the pass reflect on the secondary at large.
Special teams: D+
Branch muffed one punt that led to a Bears touchdown and fumbled a kickoff late in the third quarter, which the Bears turned into a field goal. That’s 10 points off fumbled returns. Kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey were fine, but the Falcons’ return units proved leaky at times, too.