Atlanta Falcons Falcons vs. Bears position grades: Atlanta falls short of the mark Position-by-position grades from Atlanta’s second straight home defeat. Share Atlanta Falcons fans are looking unhappy as the Falcons fumble the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 30 minutes ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons (2-4) trailed for all but seven minutes in Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bears (4-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their second consecutive defeat and third in as many tries at home this season. After a slow start dug a 24-point hole, the Falcons marched within one possession late, but still fell short. Here’s a look at how every position graded out in the Falcons’ home defeat. Related Story Falcons struggle early, fall short late in loss to Bears Quarterback: C At halftime, Michael Penix Jr. was 6-for-13 passing for 55 yards. His final line — he completed 19-of-33 passes for 225 yards, three touchdowns and one turnover — doesn’t aptly describe the struggle of the Falcons’ passing attack through three quarters.

Penix had his flashes, but he also fumbled twice and struggled finding any consistency Sunday. The Falcons need him to get rolling sooner. Running back: B- The Falcons entered as the NFL’s second-best rushing game, but as a byproduct of trailing the entire afternoon, they largely went away from it. They finished with just 12 carries for 63 yards. Bijan Robinson had only four carries for 51 yards at halftime and finished with nine carries for 61 yards. He also committed a critical holding penalty on a block during a potential game-tying drive inside five minutes left in regulation. Brian Robinson Jr. took only two carries for one yard.

Wide receiver: B+ Jahan Dotson caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown in his best performance with the Falcons, while Drake London added four catches for 62 yards, including a grab on a two-point conversion. Zachariah Branch notched two receptions for nine yards and had another wiped away by Bijan Robinson’s holding penalty.

Dotson’s continued ascent is a big development for the Falcons’ offense. Related Story Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Bears Tight end: B+ Kyle Pitts caught two touchdown passes in a five-grab, 60-yard performance, his best of the season. That’s an important step, but like the rest, Pitts largely turned it on late. Offensive line: C+ Penix took a season-high five sacks Sunday, and the Falcons seemingly struggled picking up the Bears’ blitzes. And in the second half, Atlanta’s run game didn’t get going in a small sample. The Falcons have lofty expectations for their line, and Sunday didn’t match them. Defensive line: B Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich expressed concern during the week about Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ elusiveness in the pocket, and his worries came true at times, but the Falcons ended with seven quarterback hits and four sacks. They also held the Bears’ rushing attack, best in the league coming in, to just 98 yards on 33 carries, though Chicago added three rushing scores. Jared Ivey had a stout game up front, collecting three tackles and one tackle for loss. Gervon Dexter Sr. had one sack and two tackles for loss. Brandon Dorlus had two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and his first sack of the season.