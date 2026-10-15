Business Georgia government tower was to be remade as apartments. Now it will be razed. Formerly home to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the vacant 18-story office tower is slated for implosion after residential conversion plan was abandoned. Share Atlanta’s proposed office-to-residential conversions, including 1800 Century Blvd. (seen here) The CTR and 2 Peachtree, have faced significant hurdles, with many projects stalled, canceled or in financial distress despite early post-pandemic optimism. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 16 minutes ago

A glass 18-story office tower in Chamblee that was briefly evaluated as a potential residential conversion will soon be replaced by nothing but air. The vacant office building at 1800 Century Blvd., which was occupied by the Georgia Department of Revenue until 2024, is slated for implosion later this month, according to a demolition permit. Atlas Demolition told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that building windows have been removed, and its interior gutted to prepare for the Oct. 24 implosion. “They’ll hear a loud sound,” Lindsay Minton, marketing lead for Atlas, told the AJC on Thursday. “There will also be a big dust cloud that the team has been preparing for.”

Atlanta’s proposed office-to-residential conversions, including 1800 Century Blvd. NE (shown here), The CTR and 2 Peachtree, have faced significant hurdles, with many projects stalled, canceled or in financial distress despite early post-pandemic optimism. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Georgia-Pacific, the pulp and paper giant, last month abandoned plans to convert much of its downtown Atlanta skyscraper into housing and other uses, citing economic headwinds. The city-owned 2 Peachtree tower, another former state government office building, has been in limbo since Atlanta acquired it in 2022 with plans to turn it into 625 housing units.

What’s the Chamblee tower’s story? Near Clairmont Road between I-85 and Buford Highway, the glass tower has stood since the mid-1970s as one of the area’s tallest structures. The Georgia Department of Revenue occupied the roughly 290,000-square-foot tower for much of the 2000s, opting to relocate by the end of 2024. The state agency now occupies a nearby building at 2595 Century Parkway. Highwoods owned the building until July, when it was sold for $16.2 million to a subsidiary of Boyd Watterson Asset Management. In documents submitted to Decide DeKalb, Highwoods and Brand said the 10-year tax abatement from DeKalb’s development authority would help the developers obtain the financing needed to begin the conversion project. No longer slated to be converted into apartments, 1800 Century Blvd. NE will be imploded Oct. 24. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The project budget was listed as $91 million, and the tax break would have gone into effect only if the conversion effort proceeded.

Many attempted office-to-residential projects in metro Atlanta have some form of taxpayer-backed financing agreement, with developers saying these projects often don’t financially work without them. What will demolition entail? The implosion of large structures involves carefully placing explosives to knock the building down atop itself in a controlled manner. Think back to the implosion of downtown Atlanta’s Georgia Dome in 2017 — at least the parts visible to the public before the event’s livestream was blocked by a MARTA bus in viral fashion. The Georgia Dome comes crumbling down in a ball of dust Nov. 20, 2017. More than 300 pounds of explosives collapsed the steel in the upper ring, and about 4,500 pounds of dynamite crumbled the concrete columns of the Atlanta institution of the past 25 years. (Curtis Compton/AJC 2017) Minton, the Atlas representative, said the implosion is slated for 7:45 a.m. Oct. 24, and businesses within 750 feet of the tower have been notified. Nearby roads will also be temporarily closed.