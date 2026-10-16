Savannah Bananas to play in Mexico and Canada in 2027

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole dances on stage with Disney characters at the Banana Ball City Selection Show at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

SAVANNAH — The Savannah Bananas are going international in 2027, taking their popular blend of baseball-carnival-dance party outside the U.S. for the first time.

The six-team, barnstorming Banana Ball Championship League, headed by the Savannah Bananas, will play exhibitions in the Mexican cities of Monterrey and Tijuana and the Canadian cities of Winnipeg and Toronto.

The BBCL drew 3.2 million spectators at Savannah’s Grayson Stadium and dozens of other venues across the U.S. this past season. Another sign of the league’s popularity: The Bananas’ annual city selection show at Grayson was broadcast live on ESPN2 Thursday night.

In 2027, there will be a total of 195 games, including 30 in Savannah, and games at 23 of the 30 MLB parks, including June 10 and June 11 at Truist Park in Atlanta. There will be games for the first time at Oracle Field in San Francisco, Tropicana Park in St. Petersburg, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Rogers Centre in Toronto and Chase Field in Phoenix.