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A.M. ATL: Health scare

Plus: ICE incident, Atlanta Dream
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
18 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I have a bone to pick (heh) with people who put up really, really scary Halloween decorations. According to folk traditions, such displays frighten away the actual goblins and ghoulies, but that’s probably not what most people are thinking when they arrange a full menagerie of horror on the front lawn.

Plus, for 11 months out of the year, you have to keep actual skeletons in your closet. Maybe not actual skeletons, but as close as you can get without being on a government watch list. 2Spooky4Me.

Let’s get to it.

GEORGIA’S RURAL HEALTHCARE CRISIS

Volunteer pharmacists work at Open Arms Clinic, a free clinic in Toccoa. The clinic provides free care to low-income residents. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Volunteer pharmacists work at Open Arms Clinic, a free clinic in Toccoa. The clinic provides free care to low-income residents. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The convergence of several factors has led to a growing number of uninsured, at-risk residents in rural Georgia. This ends up straining already-strapped hospitals and clinics, and presents untold dangers to those unable to afford care.

The one-two punch that’s spurred the crisis:

  1. Major changes to Medicaid, the federal healthcare program for Americans in poverty, under the Trump administration
  2. Congress’ decision late last year not to extend COVID-era enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare)

The consequences:

🔎 READ MORE: What rural medical groups are doing to step into the breach

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SEWAGE BACKUP AT ICE FACILITY

The Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. (David Goldman/AP)
The Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin. The rural town is about 140 miles southwest of Atlanta and next to the Georgia-Alabama state line. (David Goldman/AP)

A sewage backup flooded parts of South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center last week, which advocates say left some ICE detainees with restricted access to drinking water and showers and created unsafe conditions.

Here’s what Amilcar Valencia, director of El Refugio, an immigrant-serving Stewart County nonprofit, said in a statement:

Here’s what a spokesperson from CoreCivic, the Tennessee-based private prison operator that runs Stewart Detention Center, said of the incident:

This is not the first time accounts of conditions in the facility have differed between advocates or detainees and prison owners or immigration authorities.

🔎 READ MORE: Where things stand now

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎤 ICYMI, here are five takeaways from the Senate debate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and his midterm challenger, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins.

🚗 Waymo says its self-driving robotaxis are safer than human-driven cars, and they put together a study with data from several major cities, including Atlanta, to try to prove it. An interesting non-safety data point from the study: Waymo riders have clocked about 8.6 million miles on Atlanta’s streets.

WELCOME TO THE DREAM FINALS

Atlanta forward Angel Reese after the Dream advanced to the WNBA Finals. (Heather Khalifa/AP)
Atlanta forward Angel Reese after the Dream advanced to the WNBA Finals. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

The Atlanta Dream are in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2013, and it’s gonna be a party.

The Who-What-When-Where:

The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in a best-of-seven series beginning Oct. 17 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

That means we could get up to three home games here in Atlanta: Oct. 22, Oct. 24 and Oct. 29. More info on the Dream site here.

How they got here:

Also: Putting aside talent, skill, hard work, expertise, a smidgen of good fortune; all of those things that make championship-bound teams what they are, we can also thank WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese’s manifestation skills.

During last year’s WNBA finals, Reese tweeted “manifesting the finals.”

And look, she did that. 🔮

🏀 READ MORE: What to know about the Dream’s opponent

NEWS BITES

Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ OT loss to the Ravens

It was raptor-on-corvid violence.

Surprise! Employers are looking for skills taught in liberal arts courses

This is not surprising to anyone with a liberal arts degree because said courses include things like “understanding social patterns,” “communicating ideas effectively,” “reading the room” and “not having to rely on AI to draft an email.”

Delta revenue continues to increase while fuel costs rise

Remember that when your next flight costs you an additional arm and/or leg.

Why minivans are gaining ground again

They ain’t sexy, but they get the job done.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 12, 1968

3 items float into Apollo cabin. The technicians who put together the Apollo 7 spacecraft and its two million parts did a good job of housekeeping. On a spacecraft there is no such thing as sweeping dust under the rug — once in weightless space anything not tied down floats around. The Apollo astronauts reported finding only three pieces of debris — a part of a wire clip, another small object, and tiny washer.

“Another small object?” I am alight with curiosity.

ONE MORE THING

Hope everyone got through the weekend storms unscathed, but don’t get too attached to the cooler weather. It should be a warm, dry week ahead with highs in the upper 80s. Boo, hiss! More forecasting here.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.