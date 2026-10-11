Metro Atlanta Warm, dry week ahead as Georgia recovers from weekend storm impacts Above-average highs in the upper 80s expected this week, National Weather Service predicts. Share Add AJC on Google People purchase pastries Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Little Tart at the Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center in Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft 11 minutes ago

As Georgia recovers from the storm’s high winds and heavy rain that pummeled the state over the weekend, a reprieve appears to be up ahead. But those eager to pull out their sweaters and coats may have to wait a bit longer. This week is expected to be dry and warm, with above-average temperatures, the National Weather Service predicted. Related Story Who makes the best pumpkin spice latte in Atlanta? Hurricane Isaias made landfall Friday evening near Destin, Florida, and weakened overnight to a post-tropical cyclone. When it hit Georgia, it downed trees and power lines and left more than 120,000 customers without electricity Saturday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, fewer than 10,000 power customers were still experiencing outages, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC outage maps — a significant improvement from Saturday. Some areas remained under a flood watch and at risk for high winds early Sunday, and some lingering winds may arise in the afternoon, the Weather Service said. But the worst of the storm has passed. Related Story Rainfall totals across Georgia from Isaias In Florida and Alabama, where the hardest effects of the storm struck, hundreds of thousands of people lost power and at least four people died, The Associated Press reported. Metro Atlanta received more than 4 inches of rain Saturday, leading to cancellations of part of the Atlanta Pride Festival and Marietta’s annual Chalktoberfest. Several events, including homecoming activities for Morehouse and Spelman colleges, were moved to Sunday.

The Atlanta Pride Festival’s Sunday schedule was adjusted to accommodate entertainers who were unable to perform Saturday. The parade is scheduled to go on as planned, starting at noon.