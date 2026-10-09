News

A.M. ATL: Diced and flooded

Plus: FBI case, Senate debate
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(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
AJ Willingham
By
36 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Did you know pumpkins are a kind of fruit, specifically a berry? Botanically speaking, that is. It’s OK to reject this. Taxonomies are more flexible than you think. Enjoy your berry spice latte.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA FAMILY’S LANDMARK CASE AGAINST FBI HAS NEW LIFE

Former partners Toi Cliatt (left) and Trina Martin stand outside the home mistakenly raided by the FBI in 2017. (Sudhin Thanawala/AP)
Former partners Toi Cliatt (left) and Trina Martin stand outside the home mistakenly raided by the FBI in 2017. (Sudhin Thanawala/AP)

In 2017, an FBI agent and an armed SWAT team raided the Atlanta home of Trina Martin and Toi Cliatt searching for a gang member that, it turned out, lived a block away.

The traumatic experience led the pair to sue the FBI in a landmark case that has bounced up and down the court system for years.

Now, a trio of federal judges have given new life to the case, but in a different form.

🔎 READ MORE: A review of the case, the legal underpinnings behind it, and what happens next

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

THE WAFFLE HOUSE INDEX

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate coined the Waffle House Index to determine how quickly a community could rebound after a natural disaster. (AJC)
Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate coined the Waffle House Index to determine how quickly a community could rebound after a natural disaster. (AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency yesterday ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Isaias this weekend.

Parts of Middle and North Georgia, including the metro Atlanta area, are under a flood watch Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Several events around the Atlanta area have been canceled or moved in anticipation of the storm. Here’s a list, but double-check any event before you go, especially if it’s outside.

Consult the hash browns

Maybe you’ve heard of the Waffle House Index before, an unofficial measurement that helps locals, and even federal officials, gauge the severity of a storm.

Waffle House has even turned it into a visual. During severe weather, the company maintains and shares a color-coded map of the chain’s over 1,900 locations.

The index was actually thought up by a former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator when he noticed Waffle Houses were often the last places to close when things got dicey.

🔎 READ MORE: What Waffle House does to ensure safe service in a storm

TAKEAWAYS FROM LAST NIGHT’S SENATE DEBATE

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins took the stage last night, facing each other for the first time in a midterm battle for one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. Here are a few takeaways:

🔎 READ MORE: The candidates clashed over healthcare spending, Trump tariffs and the war in Iran.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ The family of a young girl shot and killed during unrest in Atlanta in 2020 condemned Rick Jackson’s campaign ad that features audio of the mother’s desperate 911 call. An attorney for the family of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner called the ad “despicable.”

🐘 President Donald Trump could make two campaign stops in Georgia before the November midterms in an attempt to energize his MAGA base. For Republican candidates attempting to distance themselves from the President, the visits could cause complications.

🛒 Target says it plans to hire 2,300 seasonal employees for its metro Atlanta stores this holiday shopping season. The positions will pay $15 to $24 an hour.

NEWS BITES

Georgia Tech will sport new Ramblin’ Reck logos on their helmets this weekend

It’s in honor of the 65th anniversary of the 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe’s first appearance at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The best things to eat at the Georgia National Fair

Fried apple fries and pork belly bites? Fair food has certainly gotten an upgrade.

Four astronauts return to Earth after eight months in space

It’s undoubtedly stressful in space, but let’s be honest. It’s probably a whole different kind of stress being back on Earth.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 9, 1895

Our bell now. All Atlanta rejoiced yesterday, for within the Gate City was the bell that announced to the world the liberty of the United States. … all along the route the reception was intensified into an ovation and the ovation into an overwhelming march of triumph. From the city limits to the Union depot the train which carried the precious emblem of liberty passed between two lines of cheering, enthusiastic, freedom-loving citizens.

Here’s a peek at how the newsletter sausage is made, folks: I intended to quickly research bells for a silly joke about this excerpt, then slipped down the rabbit hole of the Hornbostel–Sachs system of musical instrument classification (it’s taxonomy day here at A.M. ATL). Luckily, I came to my senses when I found out the clapper to a bell is sometimes called a “uvula.” No, thank you.

ONE MORE THING

If you like to get a closer look at the “On This Date” pages, today’s is a fun one. It depends where you’re viewing this newsletter, but you can either right-click, single-click or Ctrl+click to enlarge the image, and you should be able to zoom in from there.

Have a great weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.