A.M. ATL: Diced and flooded

Morning, y’all! Happy Friday. Did you know pumpkins are a kind of fruit, specifically a berry? Botanically speaking, that is. It’s OK to reject this. Taxonomies are more flexible than you think. Enjoy your berry spice latte.
Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA FAMILY’S LANDMARK CASE AGAINST FBI HAS NEW LIFE
In 2017, an FBI agent and an armed SWAT team raided the Atlanta home of Trina Martin and Toi Cliatt searching for a gang member that, it turned out, lived a block away.
The traumatic experience led the pair to sue the FBI in a landmark case that has bounced up and down the court system for years.
Now, a trio of federal judges have given new life to the case, but in a different form.
Rather than suing the federal government, which the judges said would invoke a “mess” of legal precedent, the judges agreed the FBI agent who led the raid can still be held accountable.
This has huge implications for allegations of wrongful actions by federal employees, and law enforcement officers in particular.
It’s notoriously hard to levy legal consequences against federal law enforcement officers due to a web of qualified immunity rules.
In 2022, a federal judge said the lead agent in this Atlanta incident had immunity because he was acting in the course of his work duties.
However, the shields of immunity can theoretically be lowered if plaintiffs prove an officer violated a constitutional right.
This case is already influencing similar cases pending in Georgia against authorities accused of raiding the wrong home.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins took the stage last night, facing each other for the first time in a midterm battle for one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. Here are a few takeaways:
Collins tried to tie Ossoff to the far left. He repeatedly highlighted left-leaning podcaster Hasan Piker’s support of Ossoff and Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan, whom Ossoff has endorsed. “He doesn’t represent us,” Collins said. “He wants to take control of this country with these weird and dangerous ideas with his radical friends.”
Collins and Ossoff both voted for the Laken Riley Act, but now disagree on it. Named for the Georgia nursing student who was killed by a man living in the country illegally, the law allows federal immigration officials to detain immigrants charged with certain crimes. Ossoff voted for the bill, but Collins said he “didn’t lift a finger” to help pass it. Ossoff responded that the legislation was intended to target “the worst of the worst,” but added, “that’s not what they have done.”
Collins downplayed controversies and defended his family. It was inevitable that Collins would be asked about his son-in-law, who lives on his property and has posted antisemitic and white nationalist commentary online. Collins did not criticize his son-in-law, but said he has made his views clear. “I’ve condemned racism, antisemitism and hate,” he said. “I don’t care where the source is, and I tell him that too.”
It’s undoubtedly stressful in space, but let’s be honest. It’s probably a whole different kind of stress being back on Earth.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 9, 1895
Our bell now. All Atlanta rejoiced yesterday, for within the Gate City was the bell that announced to the world the liberty of the United States. … all along the route the reception was intensified into an ovation and the ovation into an overwhelming march of triumph. From the city limits to the Union depot the train which carried the precious emblem of liberty passed between two lines of cheering, enthusiastic, freedom-loving citizens.
Here’s a peek at how the newsletter sausage is made, folks: I intended to quickly research bells for a silly joke about this excerpt, then slipped down the rabbit hole of the Hornbostel–Sachs system of musical instrument classification (it’s taxonomy day here at A.M. ATL). Luckily, I came to my senses when I found out the clapper to a bell is sometimes called a “uvula.” No, thank you.
ONE MORE THING
If you like to get a closer look at the “On This Date” pages, today’s is a fun one. It depends where you’re viewing this newsletter, but you can either right-click, single-click or Ctrl+click to enlarge the image, and you should be able to zoom in from there.
Have a great weekend!
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