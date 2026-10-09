Ossoff presses Collins over son-in-law's neo-Nazi posts

One of the most personal moments of the Georgia Senate debate came when Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed Rep. Mike Collins over his son-in-law's history of sharing neo-Nazi propaganda online. Ossoff also accused Collins of amplifying hateful content. Collins responded by condemning antisemitism and defending his family. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF

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Ossoff presses Collins over son-in-law's neo-Nazi posts

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