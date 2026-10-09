Ossoff presses Collins over son-in-law's neo-Nazi posts
One of the most personal moments of the Georgia Senate debate came when Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed Rep. Mike Collins over his son-in-law's history of sharing neo-Nazi propaganda online. Ossoff also accused Collins of amplifying hateful content. Collins responded by condemning antisemitism and defending his family. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance Bottoms clash over National Guard, federal role in Georgia elections
Georgia gubernatorial candidates Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson clashed over election security during a debate. Courtesy: Atlanta News First/WANF
What to watch as Braves host Dodgers in Game 3
The Braves return to Atlanta with the series tied 1-1 after a gritty Game 2 win in Los Angeles. Credit: Getty Images
Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses Rick Jackson's absence from Georgia governor debates
Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to questions about debates and public forums in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. Credit: AJC
Georgia governor's race: Where Bottoms and Jackson stand on immigration
Credits: Video by Miasarah Lai, Sources: AJC | Getty | Rick Jackson / YouTube | C-SPAN | The Guardian | Riley Bunch / AJC , Sophia Eppley / AJC