Target to hire thousands of seasonal workers in metro Atlanta

Target plans to hire 2,300 seasonal employees for its metro Atlanta stores to meet demand this holiday shopping season, a company spokesperson said Thursday.
The starting wage for these roles is $15 to $24 an hour, according to information shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“Seasonal team members fill a number of roles at Target, with the majority in our stores stocking shelves, curating our style departments, helping guests during checkout and assisting with online order fulfillment,” the company says on its website. “In our supply chain facilities, seasonal team members work on the frontlines of getting products to our stores and guests quickly and reliably.”
Job opportunities are posted online. Seasonal workers are eligible for benefits such as early pay access, backup childcare services, product discounts, and access to virtual healthcare and mental health support.
Target said last year more than half of its seasonal workers stayed employed with the company after the holidays.
The retailer has stores across the metro Atlanta region, spanning from Acworth to East Point and over to Snellville.
Deloitte is projecting that holiday retail sales from November to January will grow to at least $1.7 trillion, an increase of at least 4% from the same period last year.
This comes despite rising concerns about affordability as consumers deal with higher gas prices and other cost pressures.
“Consumers continue to place importance on making the holidays special for their friends and families, while also making deliberate choices about how they spend,” Natalie Martini, Deloitte vice chair and U.S. retail and consumer products leader, said in a September news release. “As they look to get more out of their dollars, we continue to see value-seeking behaviors across income levels, including switching among brands and retailers and using promotions to manage spending.”
Sandy Springs-based UPS also said this week it would hire around 100,000 seasonal employees across hundreds of locations nationwide ahead of the holidays.