Business Target to hire thousands of seasonal workers in metro Atlanta The popular retailer has stores dotted across metro region. Share Add AJC on Google Signs for holiday hiring hang on the doors of a Target in Pittsburgh last year. Target plans to hire 2,300 seasonal employees for its metro Atlanta stores to meet demand this holiday shopping season, a company spokesperson says. (Gene J. Puskar/AP 2025)

By Amy Wenk 1 hour ago

Target plans to hire 2,300 seasonal employees for its metro Atlanta stores to meet demand this holiday shopping season, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The starting wage for these roles is $15 to $24 an hour, according to information shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Seasonal team members fill a number of roles at Target, with the majority in our stores stocking shelves, curating our style departments, helping guests during checkout and assisting with online order fulfillment,” the company says on its website. “In our supply chain facilities, seasonal team members work on the frontlines of getting products to our stores and guests quickly and reliably.”

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