Metro Atlanta Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to North Georgia Bulldog fans heading to Tuscaloosa for Georgia-Alabama football game could face downpours because of storm’s projected path. Share Add AJC on Google Tropical Storm Isaias is looking more likely to become a “significant hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center says, with impacts to parts of North Georgia over the weekend. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

By Caroline Silva 37 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Isaias, expected to become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season by Thursday, could bring severe weather to North and Middle Georgia over the weekend. The exact impacts on metro Atlanta and beyond remain uncertain, according to the National Weather Service, but heavy rain, strong winds and some tornadoes could come Friday evening through Saturday. Additionally, Georgia Bulldog fans planning to travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a Saturday night game could run into heavy rain and severe weather. The University of Alabama said it is monitoring the forecast with no plans to alter the game. Isaias, as of Wednesday morning, is in the southeastern Gulf. As it continues to strengthen, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will move east and north of the Yucatán Peninsula and then continue north before making landfall as a hurricane early Saturday between southeastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

Related Story Where are the hurricanes? Storm-weary Georgia seeing abnormally quiet year. “It is looking more likely that Isaias will be a significant hurricane when it reaches the coast,” the Hurricane Center said. Before Isaias, Georgia and the entire East and Gulf coasts had yet to face a hurricane threat this year. A powerful El Niño weather pattern has produced wind shear that’s smothered tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of rain through Thursday across the Bay of Campeche. Along the northern U.S. Gulf Coast, the Hurricane Center predicts Isaias will bring 3-6 inches of rain from Friday through the weekend, but localized areas could see up to 10 inches.

Across the Southeast, as far north as the Tennessee Valley and the Carolinas, rainfall totals could reach 1-3 inches, with some areas getting up to 5, according to the Hurricane Center.

Related Story Buffalo man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Mike Collins, sheriff says “Flash and urban flooding, along with isolated river flooding, will be possible,” the Weather Service’s Atlanta office advised Wednesday morning. Along the Georgia coast, the Weather Service warns the primary concern will be heavy rain over already saturated areas that have been hit by nor’easter rainfall. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month he planned to attend the Georgia-Alabama matchup Saturday. A statement issued Tuesday by Alabama advised fans to monitor official channels for any weather-related updates. “At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed,” Alabama Athletics said in a post on X.