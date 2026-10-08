Live UpdatesOctober 8, 2026, 8:04 PM

Georgia U.S. Senate debate live updates: Collins, Ossoff face off

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is challenging incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff as he seeks a second term in the U.S. Senate.

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Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (left) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins are set to debate at 7 p.m. Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (left) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins are set to debate at 7 p.m. Thursday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, will share the stage for the first time Thursday night as they battle for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

Hosted by Atlanta News First, the debate starts at 7 p.m. It’s the first of two between Collins and Ossoff. They will meet again at an Atlanta Press Club debate on Tuesday.

Ossoff has held a steady lead in public opinion polls and has a sizable fundraising edge.

Collins is aiming to change the race’s momentum as the midterm campaign hurtles toward the finish line.

Advance in-person voting starts Oct. 13. The election is Nov. 3.

Shannon McCaffrey
7 minutes ago
Shannon McCaffrey

Missed the governor's debate? Catch up here

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Republican Rick Jackson spent an hour fielding questions from Georgia voters on issues ranging from affordability to healthcare to data centers during a town hall style-debate at Assembly Studios on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.
Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, and Republican Rick Jackson spent an hour fielding questions from Georgia voters on issues ranging from affordability to healthcare to data centers during a town hall style-debate at Assembly Studios on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. ((Atlanta News First/WANF))

On Tuesday, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson met in what is likely to be their only debate in the race for governor.

Catch up with our coverage from that face off, also hosted by Atlanta News First.

Shannon McCaffrey
7 minutes ago
Shannon McCaffrey

What we'll be watching for in the debate

If the rhetoric from the television ads and the campaign trail is any guide, tonight's debate between Republican Mike Collins and Democrat Jon Ossoff may be a slugfest.

Ossoff has called his Republican rival a “notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars.”

Collins has labeled Ossoff a "trust fund kid" and framed the race as “common sense vs. communism crazy people."

How low will they go? That's one of the things we'll be looking for tonight as the two square off. Read more HERE.

Shannon McCaffrey
7 minutes ago
Shannon McCaffrey

Who will be asking the questions?

Tonight's debate will be moderated by Atlanta News First anchor Rick Folbaum.

A panel of journalists from Gray Media stations throughout Georgia will question Republican Mike Collins and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

They are:

  • Abby Kousouris, WANF/Gray Georgia statewide reporter.
  • Roslyn Giles, evening anchor for WTVM in Columbus.
  • Will Rioux, evening anchor and investigative reporter for WRDW in Augusta.
  • Mike Cihla, evening anchor for WTOC in Savannah.
  • Moriah Norman, evening anchor and reporter for WALB in Albany.
  • Adhemar Montagne, evening anchor for Telemundo Atlanta.
Shannon McCaffrey
8 minutes ago
Shannon McCaffrey

How to watch the U.S. Senate debate

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins will face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at 7 p.m. on Atlanta News First.

Watch live on Gray Media stations statewide or stream on Atlanta News First.

But also stay with The AJC. Our team of experienced journalists have been providing unparalleled coverage of the races in Georgia and will be weighing in with real-time highlights and analysis. You can get even more insights on the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast and YouTube channel

Tonight's debate will be one of two between the Collins and Ossoff. They have also agreed to take part in a second debate Tuesday, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club.