Georgia U.S. Senate debate live updates: Collins, Ossoff face off

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, will share the stage for the first time Thursday night as they battle for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.

Hosted by Atlanta News First, the debate starts at 7 p.m. It’s the first of two between Collins and Ossoff. They will meet again at an Atlanta Press Club debate on Tuesday.

Ossoff has held a steady lead in public opinion polls and has a sizable fundraising edge.

Collins is aiming to change the race’s momentum as the midterm campaign hurtles toward the finish line.

Advance in-person voting starts Oct. 13. The election is Nov. 3.