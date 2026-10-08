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Hurricane Isaias: Metro Atlanta events canceled, rescheduled

Chalktoberfest and several other weekend events have been canceled.
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Forecasters are warning Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Georgia, prompting the cancellation and rescheduling of some weekend events in metro Atlanta. (John Spink/AJC 2022)
Forecasters are warning Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Georgia, prompting the cancellation and rescheduling of some weekend events in metro Atlanta. (John Spink/AJC 2022)
Yvonne Zusel
By
17 minutes ago

Forecasters are warning Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Georgia, prompting the cancellation and rescheduling of some weekend events in metro Atlanta.

The stormy weather is expected Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

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Organizers of several metro Atlanta events set to happen this weekend already have announced cancellations or rescheduled dates because of the anticipated inclement weather.

This story will continue to be updated.

Cancellations

Chalktoberfest

The annual event, which features art from chalk artists on the streets of Marietta, has been canceled.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Atlanta walk

The American Cancer Society walk, which was slated for Saturday at Atlantic Station, has been canceled.

“The safety of our staff, volunteers, participants, survivors, and supporters remains our highest priority,” said Daphne Hill, senior director of Market Events for the American Cancer Society, in a statement.

Cryptid Creatives Halloweentown Market

The event, scheduled for Saturday in East Atlanta, has been canceled.

Rescheduled events

Hapeville Fall Gallery Crawl

The event, which was set to happen Saturday, will be moved to 5-9 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city of Hapeville.

A Day at Dairies

The vintage and handmade pop-up market scheduled for Sunday at the Atlanta Dairies has been rescheduled to noon-6 p.m. Oct. 24.