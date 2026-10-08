Hurricane Isaias: Metro Atlanta events canceled, rescheduled

Forecasters are warning Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Georgia, prompting the cancellation and rescheduling of some weekend events in metro Atlanta. (John Spink/AJC 2022)

Chalktoberfest and several other weekend events have been canceled.

Chalktoberfest and several other weekend events have been canceled.

Forecasters are warning Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain and strong winds to North Georgia, prompting the cancellation and rescheduling of some weekend events in metro Atlanta.

The stormy weather is expected Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Story Tracking Hurricane Isaias

Organizers of several metro Atlanta events set to happen this weekend already have announced cancellations or rescheduled dates because of the anticipated inclement weather.

This story will continue to be updated.

Cancellations

The annual event, which features art from chalk artists on the streets of Marietta, has been canceled.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Atlanta walk

The American Cancer Society walk, which was slated for Saturday at Atlantic Station, has been canceled.