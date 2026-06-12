Peachtree Road Race updates: World-class inspiration

While the Peachtree Road Race might be the biggest event on your horizon, it’s not the only one coming to Atlanta this summer. Beginning with an opening match between Spain and Cape Verde on Monday, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing in elite athletes and soccer fans alike.
Watching that level of competition is always inspiring — especially as I train for my first 10K.
(P.S. Looking for a little extra athlete-driven motivation? Check out friend and colleague AJ Willingham’s World Cup newsletter, AJC Kick It.)
RACE COUNTDOWN: 3 WEEKS
A competitor in the Shepherd Center wheelchair division race competes at "Hope Hill" during the 56th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
We’re 21 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Ready to make the most of your time before then?
Today, we’ll cover more essentials for your strongest Peachtree yet, from race-day accommodations to World Cup-inspired nutrition and training tips.
PEACHTREE QUICK HITS
🏃➡️ Peachtree Junior: Even the youngest runners can join in on the Peachtree fun. On July 3, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Junior will feature a timed mile and a 50-meter dash, plus plenty of family-friendly activities. The mile event is open to kids ages 6-14, while the dash is already at capacity. Register here.
📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot.
Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:
🏨 Hotel & travel for race day: Pro tip: Plan ahead. Staying close to the start line and utilizing transit options will help ensure a smooth and stress-free race morning. Participants receive exclusive discounts to hotels within walking distance of the start line in Buckhead and along the course.
WORLD CUP NUTRITION TIPS FOR EVERYDAY ATHLETES
A volunteer hands out water at the Peachtree Road Race. "One common mistake is waiting for thirst, an emergency response to low blood volume, to drink," Dan Benardot, a professor at Emory University's Center for the Study of Human Health, tells the AJC. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
What the world’s best soccer players eat is just as important as how they train.
Dan Benardot, a professor at Emory University’s Center for the Study of Human Health and registered dietitian and nutritionist, has trained FIFA-certified physicians on the nutritional needs of elite athletes and served as nutritionist for several U.S. Olympic teams and the Atlanta Falcons.
In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nicole Williams, he shared what fuels World Cup performance and what everyday athletes can learn from it.
Q: What’s the biggest thing elite athletes understand about hydration that others don’t?
A: Professional athletes must be taught how to hydrate. People sweat much faster than they absorb liquid. One common mistake is waiting for thirst, an emergency response to low blood volume, to drink.
The goal is to maintain blood volume by continuously sipping. Professional athletes should quickly drink half a liter an hour and a half before an event. This accelerates gastric emptying to hydrate tissues faster.
Q: Athletes in Atlanta this summer will face heat waves and humidity that can top 70%. What is the clinical difference between exercising in dry versus wet heat?
A: Sweat cools the body by evaporating the heat off the skin. In humidity, this cooling effect is challenged because it’s hard to evaporate moisture in the air into water.
When we sweat, we lose blood volume, which is determined by sodium, the primary blood electrolyte. Therefore, if it’s hot out, drinking just water without electrolytes won’t sustain or improve blood volume. Electrolytes are critical.
Q: Is the adage true that athletes are supposed to eat a big bowl of pasta the night before an event?
A: One interesting thing about the liver, which sustains blood sugar, is that it only stores about 250 to 300 calories of carbohydrate at a time. Exceeding the carbohydrate storage capacity results in excess fat.
If a large bowl of spaghetti is perhaps 1,500 calories, I would say to an athlete: Have three small bowls, separated by an hour and a half to two hours.
Georgia freshman sprinter Adaejah Hodge — pictured during the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships last month — ran the 100 meters in 10.63 seconds at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Now, meet this week’s training inspiration. Georgia sprinter Adaejah Hodge set a world record Thursday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The redshirt freshman broke the collegiate record, set seven years ago, and the under-20 world record in the 100-meter dash.
Her time of 10.63 seconds outperformed LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson, of Olympic fame, who ran the 100 in 10.75 in 2019. It also surpassed Richardson’s U20 world and meet records.
Hodge previously competed in the 2024 Olympics and is the 2024 U20 champion in the 200 meters, running for the British Virgin Islands in both. She won the 2026 NCAA and SEC indoor titles in the 200 meters.
Last Saturday, I asked for song recommendations to add to our Peachtree playlist, and to say you all delivered would be a huge understatement. I’m still working through the hundreds of suggestions you sent. 🙌
It’s a testament not only to the unifying power of music but also to the camaraderie of this racing community. Some of you asked whether I could share a link to the playlist, and I plan to include it at the top of next week’s newsletter, so keep an eye out, and thank you all so much again for sharing your song picks.
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.