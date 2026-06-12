News Peachtree Road Race updates: World-class inspiration Plus: Essential prerace info. The Peachtree begins at Lenox Square and finishes in Piedmont Park, taking participants through the heart of the city. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

By Nicole Bennett 44 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, While the Peachtree Road Race might be the biggest event on your horizon, it’s not the only one coming to Atlanta this summer. Beginning with an opening match between Spain and Cape Verde on Monday, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is drawing in elite athletes and soccer fans alike.

Watching that level of competition is always inspiring — especially as I train for my first 10K. What’s keeping you motivated right now? Maybe it’s a loved one (or a very enthusiastic pet), or the promise of a great post-run meal at one of Atlanta’s hidden gems. Whatever it is, I hope it carries you through as we count down to July 4 and the 57th running of the Peachtree. (P.S. Looking for a little extra athlete-driven motivation? Check out friend and colleague AJ Willingham’s World Cup newsletter, AJC Kick It.) RACE COUNTDOWN: 3 WEEKS A competitor in the Shepherd Center wheelchair division race competes at "Hope Hill" during the 56th Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

We’re 21 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Ready to make the most of your time before then?

Today, we’ll cover more essentials for your strongest Peachtree yet, from race-day accommodations to World Cup-inspired nutrition and training tips. PEACHTREE QUICK HITS 🏃‍➡️ Peachtree Junior: Even the youngest runners can join in on the Peachtree fun. On July 3, the Northside Hospital Peachtree Junior will feature a timed mile and a 50-meter dash, plus plenty of family-friendly activities. The mile event is open to kids ages 6-14, while the dash is already at capacity. Register here. 📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot. Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix: July 2

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 3 Peachtree Junior: 7-9 a.m.

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. More expo info here. 🏨 Hotel & travel for race day: Pro tip: Plan ahead. Staying close to the start line and utilizing transit options will help ensure a smooth and stress-free race morning. Participants receive exclusive discounts to hotels within walking distance of the start line in Buckhead and along the course.

WORLD CUP NUTRITION TIPS FOR EVERYDAY ATHLETES A volunteer hands out water at the Peachtree Road Race. "One common mistake is waiting for thirst, an emergency response to low blood volume, to drink," Dan Benardot, a professor at Emory University's Center for the Study of Human Health, tells the AJC. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025) What the world’s best soccer players eat is just as important as how they train. Dan Benardot, a professor at Emory University’s Center for the Study of Human Health and registered dietitian and nutritionist, has trained FIFA-certified physicians on the nutritional needs of elite athletes and served as nutritionist for several U.S. Olympic teams and the Atlanta Falcons. In a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nicole Williams, he shared what fuels World Cup performance and what everyday athletes can learn from it. Q: What’s the biggest thing elite athletes understand about hydration that others don’t?

A: Professional athletes must be taught how to hydrate. People sweat much faster than they absorb liquid. One common mistake is waiting for thirst, an emergency response to low blood volume, to drink. The goal is to maintain blood volume by continuously sipping. Professional athletes should quickly drink half a liter an hour and a half before an event. This accelerates gastric emptying to hydrate tissues faster. Q: Athletes in Atlanta this summer will face heat waves and humidity that can top 70%. What is the clinical difference between exercising in dry versus wet heat? A: Sweat cools the body by evaporating the heat off the skin. In humidity, this cooling effect is challenged because it’s hard to evaporate moisture in the air into water. When we sweat, we lose blood volume, which is determined by sodium, the primary blood electrolyte. Therefore, if it’s hot out, drinking just water without electrolytes won’t sustain or improve blood volume. Electrolytes are critical.

Q: Is the adage true that athletes are supposed to eat a big bowl of pasta the night before an event? A: One interesting thing about the liver, which sustains blood sugar, is that it only stores about 250 to 300 calories of carbohydrate at a time. Exceeding the carbohydrate storage capacity results in excess fat. If a large bowl of spaghetti is perhaps 1,500 calories, I would say to an athlete: Have three small bowls, separated by an hour and a half to two hours. ⚽ Read more: The AJC’s full Q&A with Benardot. LACE UP 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar post-Peachtree: