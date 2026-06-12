Georgia sprinter breaks Sha’Carri Richardson’s collegiate 100-meter time

Georgia freshman sprinter Adaejah Hodge — pictured during the SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in May — ran the 100 meters in 10.63 seconds Thursday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Her time broke the college and under-20 record time of 10.75 seconds set by LSU's Sha’Carri Richardson in 2019. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Hodge will compete in the 100-meter final at the NCAA outdoor championships Saturday.

Hodge will compete in the 100-meter final at the NCAA outdoor championships Saturday.

The redshirt freshman broke the collegiate record, set seven years ago, and the under-20 world record in the 100-meter dash.

Georgia sprinter Adaejah Hodge set a world record Thursday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Her time of 10.63 seconds outperformed LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson, of Olympic fame, who ran the 100 in 10.75 in 2019. It also surpassed Richardson’s U20 world and meet records.

Hodge will compete in the 100-meter final Saturday.

Hodge also ran the only sub-22-second 200-meter dash, advancing her to the 200-meter final Saturday as well.

Hodge previously competed in the 2024 Olympics and is the 2024 U20 champion in the 200 meters, running for the British Virgin Islands in both. She won the 2026 NCAA and SEC indoor titles in the 200 meters.