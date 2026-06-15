A.M. ATL: So it begins

Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup in Atlanta Day! Let’s celebrate by not driving anywhere near downtown, if you have a choice.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup in Atlanta Day! Let’s celebrate by not driving anywhere near downtown, if you have a choice.
Let’s get to it.
We talked about it for so long, it seemed like it would never come. Now, here it is, ready to decimate your morning commute.
There are roughly a bajillion (72) group stage matches in the World Cup, and not all of them can be compelling. Luckily we don’t have that problem today.
I write it, and it’s a great time. We have game previews, updates from around the city, tips for getting around, must-know info and other fun stuff. Sign up here.
In the latest edition, we take a closer look at the Spain vs. Cape Verde match.
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Georgia lawmakers will return to the Capitol Wednesday for a special legislative session steeped in tension and criticism.
We’ll talk more about this on Wednesday, since we already have a World Cup game today AND a consequential set of runoff elections tomorrow. One can only process so much.
🔎 READ MORE: The special session almost nobody wanted
🐘 A June surprise? Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, just days before the runoff election between Jones and Rick Jackson.
👍🏻 Meanwhile, President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia’s GOP U.S. Senate runoff, over Kemp-endorsed former football coach Derek Dooley.
👀 DOJ regulators signed off Friday on Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. They determined the controversial megamerger, which will affect the Atlanta media scene, won’t harm competition or consumers.
🚇 Nearly 300 people have applied for the position of next MARTA chief. Dream big!
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier this weekend, marking the seventh drowning on the lake in 2026.
Justin Trudeau skipped Canada World Cup opener because girlfriend Katy Perry performed at US game
Typical couple problems. Whomst among us, right?
The first Braves Country Fest was a huge success at Truist Park
With a name and venue like that, they couldn’t go wrong.
Lessons from the I-285 shutdowns: Follow detour signs, not GPS
Another good thing to remember during the World Cup.
Dairy industry isn’t producing enough whey for high-protein food demand
Surely there must be a … whey. (I’m so sorry.)
June 15, 1998
Tuning in to the World Cup. English soccer fans cheer on their team at the Rose and Crown pub in Buckhead today as England took on Tunisia in the World Cup. The match ignited brawling between fans of the two countries in Marseille, France, site of the game. Fans fought in the streets, heaved bottles, smashed windows and shouted filthy insults in the melee, which left nearly 50 people injured.
OK, none of that today!
I’m mostly a baseball and football gal, but will watch any game in any sport if the stakes seem interesting enough. Call me parochial, but with the World Cup matches, the Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals, I had a positively exotic sports-watching weekend. Congrats to the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s always amusing when Southern teams win in hockey.
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Until next time.