News A.M. ATL: So it begins Plus: Special legislative session

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup in Atlanta Day! Let’s celebrate by not driving anywhere near downtown, if you have a choice. Let’s get to it.

THE WORLD CUP COMES TO ATLANTA The FIFA Fan Festival is now open downtown, and it hosted a heck of a watch party for this weekend's Morocco-Brazil game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) We talked about it for so long, it seemed like it would never come. Now, here it is, ready to decimate your morning commute. Today’s World Cup basics Atlanta hosts its first World Cup match today at 12 p.m. ET.

Gates at Atlanta Stadium (the temporary name for Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the tournament) open three hours before match time. That’s 9 a.m. ET.

No road closures are scheduled, but high traffic volume, motorcades, special vehicles and thousands of pedestrians milling about downtown will be just as prohibitive.

Several MARTA stations have brand-new fare gates, just in time for the games. So far, it’s been rough going: The swinging glass on several fare gates shattered within days of going into service. There’s actually a valid explanation as to why. More here, plus a map of the new gates. The matchup: Spain vs. Cape Verde There are roughly a bajillion (72) group stage matches in the World Cup, and not all of them can be compelling. Luckily we don’t have that problem today.

2010 World Cup champion Spain is the tournament favorite. Cape Verde is playing in its very first World Cup game ever! I hope all the players have a good time and get along.

Cape Verde hopes its World Cup debut will increase tourism for its tiny nation of 10 islands off the coast of West Africa.

Georgia lawmakers will return to the Capitol Wednesday for a special legislative session steeped in tension and criticism. The two priorities: Voting system overhaul: Georgia’s current system of counting votes via QR code becomes illegal July 1, thanks to legislation passed two years ago. Lawmakers need to decide on a new system, or it’s back to using pebbles like the ancient Greeks did.

Georgia’s current system of counting votes via QR code becomes illegal July 1, thanks to legislation passed two years ago. Lawmakers need to decide on a new system, or it’s back to using pebbles like the ancient Greeks did. Redistricting: The SCOTUS decision rolling back protections in the Voting Rights Act ignited a scramble among GOP state legislatures to redraw congressional maps to their party’s benefit. Georgia’s no different. We’ll talk more about this on Wednesday, since we already have a World Cup game today AND a consequential set of runoff elections tomorrow. One can only process so much. 🔎 READ MORE: The special session almost nobody wanted MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🐘 A June surprise? Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, just days before the runoff election between Jones and Rick Jackson.