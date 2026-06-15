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A.M. ATL: So it begins

Plus: Special legislative session
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s World Cup in Atlanta Day! Let’s celebrate by not driving anywhere near downtown, if you have a choice.

Let’s get to it.

THE WORLD CUP COMES TO ATLANTA

The FIFA Fan Festival is now open downtown, and it hosted a heck of a watch party for this weekend's Morocco-Brazil game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The FIFA Fan Festival is now open downtown, and it hosted a heck of a watch party for this weekend's Morocco-Brazil game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

We talked about it for so long, it seemed like it would never come. Now, here it is, ready to decimate your morning commute.

Today’s World Cup basics

The matchup: Spain vs. Cape Verde

There are roughly a bajillion (72) group stage matches in the World Cup, and not all of them can be compelling. Luckily we don’t have that problem today.

Save these guides

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In the latest edition, we take a closer look at the Spain vs. Cape Verde match.

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GA LEGISLATURE BEGINS SPECIAL SESSION WEDNESDAY

It's back to the gold dome this week for Lady Georgia's civil servants. (Jason Getz/AJC)
It's back to the gold dome this week for Lady Georgia's civil servants. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia lawmakers will return to the Capitol Wednesday for a special legislative session steeped in tension and criticism.

The two priorities:

We’ll talk more about this on Wednesday, since we already have a World Cup game today AND a consequential set of runoff elections tomorrow. One can only process so much.

🔎 READ MORE: The special session almost nobody wanted

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 A June surprise? Gov. Brian Kemp has endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, just days before the runoff election between Jones and Rick Jackson.

👍🏻 Meanwhile, President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia’s GOP U.S. Senate runoff, over Kemp-endorsed former football coach Derek Dooley.

👀 DOJ regulators signed off Friday on Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. They determined the controversial megamerger, which will affect the Atlanta media scene, won’t harm competition or consumers.

🚇 Nearly 300 people have applied for the position of next MARTA chief. Dream big!

LAKE SAFETY REMINDER

A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lanier this weekend, marking the seventh drowning on the lake in 2026.

NEWS BITES

Justin Trudeau skipped Canada World Cup opener because girlfriend Katy Perry performed at US game

Typical couple problems. Whomst among us, right?

The first Braves Country Fest was a huge success at Truist Park

With a name and venue like that, they couldn’t go wrong.

Lessons from the I-285 shutdowns: Follow detour signs, not GPS

Another good thing to remember during the World Cup.

Dairy industry isn’t producing enough whey for high-protein food demand

Surely there must be a … whey. (I’m so sorry.)

ON THIS DATE

June 15, 1998

Tuning in to the World Cup. English soccer fans cheer on their team at the Rose and Crown pub in Buckhead today as England took on Tunisia in the World Cup. The match ignited brawling between fans of the two countries in Marseille, France, site of the game. Fans fought in the streets, heaved bottles, smashed windows and shouted filthy insults in the melee, which left nearly 50 people injured.

OK, none of that today!

ONE MORE THING

I’m mostly a baseball and football gal, but will watch any game in any sport if the stakes seem interesting enough. Call me parochial, but with the World Cup matches, the Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals, I had a positively exotic sports-watching weekend. Congrats to the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s always amusing when Southern teams win in hockey.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.