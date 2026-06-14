Politics In a surprise twist, Brian Kemp endorses Burt Jones for governor Kemp’s late endorsement gives Jones a boost from another GOP heavyweight as the costliest Republican race for governor in Georgia history nears its end. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, left, and Gov. Brian Kemp. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 8 minutes ago Share

Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones late Sunday, ending months of public neutrality in the most expensive GOP race for governor in Georgia history. Kemp’s backing gives Jones a significant boost in the closing days of his bitter runoff against billionaire Rick Jackson. The term-limited governor had stayed on the sidelines, saying he was focused on helping former football coach Derek Dooley win the Republican U.S. Senate nomination.

But both Jones and Jackson spent months courting his supporters and airing ads tying themselves to the governor’s political brand. Paired with a coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump last summer, Kemp’s backing gives Jones support from the two most powerful Republicans in Georgia politics from different wings of the party. “The hardest part about being governor is making decisions that aren’t always popular or easy,” Kemp said on social media. “I’ve worked alongside Burt for nearly 15 years and I’m confident that he will always put hardworking Georgians first.” It was the second major endorsement on the Sunday ahead of the runoff. Trump backed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins over Dooley early Sunday. The endorsement carries weight for a reason. Kemp remains one of the most popular figures in Georgia Republican politics.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll in April found 85% of likely Republican voters approve of his job performance, including 55% who strongly approve. He also posted a 42% approval rating with Democrats.

The move adds another jolt to a runoff that has already drawn roughly $160 million in spending and tested Trump’s influence inside the Georgia Republican Party. Jones appeared headed toward a smooth nomination after securing Trump’s endorsement and support from parts of the GOP establishment. Then Jackson stunned Georgia’s political world by entering the race in February and spending more than $105 million of his own fortune. Jones has countered with roughly $26 million of his family’s money, helping fuel a bruising fight between the rivals waged in courtrooms, on television, under the Gold Dome and across the campaign trail. Both candidates embrace Trump’s agenda and support many of the same conservative priorities, including tax cuts and culture-war initiatives. But Jones casts Jackson as a late-arriving MAGA convert trying to buy the governor’s office. Jackson portrays Jones as a career politician whose ties to state government and family business interests make him part of the problem.