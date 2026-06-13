Nearly 300 apply for job of next MARTA chief

As the anniversary of the departure of MARTA’s general manager and CEO approaches, Board Chair Jennifer Ide said the search for Collie Greenwood’s replacement is going well.
There’s been significant interest in the position, Ide said in an update on the search at Thursday’s board meeting. Close to 300 people have applied to lead the transit agency, the eighth largest in the country.
“There has been tremendous interest in the job,” Ide said. “We have had very, very well-qualified candidates.”
Among the applicants are people from the transit industry, transportation-adjacent industries and the business world, she said. Ide has said the board doesn’t want to limit itself to candidates with a transit background.
The committee’s original goal was to make a hire before the FIFA World Cup games, which begin Monday in Atlanta. Ide said the goal now is to make an offer by the end of summer.
Ide said the search committee has given DSG a list of qualities they want in the new CEO. They’re looking for someone good at building a team and working with a large, unionized workforce. The person should also have good crisis management and communication skills, experience with large capital projects, a good grasp of fiscal oversight, experience in transit or related transportation fields, and a “strong sense of personal accountability.”
The search committee is in the process of narrowing the 300 applicants to a more manageable short list, Ide said. Then it will interview candidates and make an offer.
Ide said she would not talk about the specifics of anyone being considered for the job.
“They’re all people that have big, important jobs that they don’t want disclosed that they are interested in this position,” she said.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and writes about how residents navigate one of the most congested metros in the country. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.
Sara Gregory covers transportation for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and writes about how residents navigate one of the most congested metros in the country. A Charlotte native, she joined the AJC in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.