News Kick It: Spain v. Cape Verde Plus: Eating options. (Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 8 minutes ago Share

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. After months — nay, years — of planning, we’re less than 24 hours away from Atlanta’s first World Cup game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been fully transmogrified into Atlanta Stadium, the streets of downtown are filling up and, ready or not, here it comes.

QUICK INFO You can't miss Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup. It's the one that looks like a giant Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. (Jason Getz/AJC) ⚽ Game time: Noon EDT at Atlanta Stadium Gates open at 9 a.m., and three hours before every match. ⚽ The traffic sitch: No scheduled road closures, but the Atlanta Police Department said it could block roads if crowd flow warrants it.

⚽ Who all will be there: Don’t be surprised to see local celebrities, national politicians and foreign dignitaries. That’s a big wild card, trafficwise. Motorcades, buses and vehicles with special privileges will be in the area. As will LOTS of pedestrians, which will snarl traffic even more.

If you are privileged with the choice, I would simply not drive anywhere near downtown. MATCH PREVIEW: THE NEWBIES v. THE VETERANS It’s our goal* here at Kick It* to get you excited for every Atlanta match, even if you are doing so from the nongridlocked comfort of your own home. Maybe especially then. Fortunately, we don’t have to embellish this one too much. The storyline: 2010 World Cup champion Spain is the tournament favorite. Cape Verde is playing in its very first World Cup game ever! Thoughts and prayers to the tiny African nation! Cape Verde is ready for their World Cup debut. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa)

Let’s get to know Cape Verde Cape Verde, or Cabo Verde, is a country of ten islands off the west coast of Africa. You ever look at a map of Africa and wonder about the little area off the coast of Senegal? That’s Cape Verde.

The team nickname is the Creoles. Hey, the American South knows that one!

Cape Verde is feeling pretty good coming in to its World Cup debut. It has won its last two international spring friendlies against Finland and Serbia.

You know how the Seattle Seahawks have their “12th man” fans? Cape Verde has its 11th island. That’s its term for its national diaspora, which had a big hand in hyping up its country for its first World Cup qualification A lot of players for the Cape Verde national team, and a lot of its fans, don’t live on the islands, so the fandom is a testament to how nationality and culture can transcend boundaries. Spain midfielder Mikel Merino and teammates arrive in Chattanooga before the World Cup. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Let’s get to know Spain The Spanish national team has qualified for every World Cup since 1978, and has gone deep in the tournament in several. The team won in 2010.

Spain also hosted the 1982 World Cup and is among the cadre of hosting nations for the 2030 World Cup.

Yeah, so “veterans” about covers it.

Spain is also known as “La Roja,” the red team.

La Roja have about an 87% chance of a win over the Creoles. Spain and Cape Verde are in Group H with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In the group stage, three of four teams advance after playing everyone else in the group. A win is worth three points, a tie is one and zero for a loss. So, who ya got? The underdogs or the team hungry for a second title?