Kick It: Spain v. Cape Verde

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup.
After months — nay, years — of planning, we’re less than 24 hours away from Atlanta’s first World Cup game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been fully transmogrified into Atlanta Stadium, the streets of downtown are filling up and, ready or not, here it comes.
QUICK INFO
You can't miss Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup. It's the one that looks like a giant Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. (Jason Getz/AJC)
⚽ Game time: Noon EDT at Atlanta Stadium
Gates open at 9 a.m., and three hours before every match.
⚽ The traffic sitch: No scheduled road closures, but the Atlanta Police Department said it could block roads if crowd flow warrants it.
⚽ Who all will be there: Don’t be surprised to see local celebrities, national politicians and foreign dignitaries. That’s a big wild card, trafficwise. Motorcades, buses and vehicles with special privileges will be in the area. As will LOTS of pedestrians, which will snarl traffic even more.
If you are privileged with the choice, I would simply not drive anywhere near downtown.
MATCH PREVIEW: THE NEWBIES v. THE VETERANS
It’s our goal* here at Kick It* to get you excited for every Atlanta match, even if you are doing so from the nongridlocked comfort of your own home. Maybe especially then.
Fortunately, we don’t have to embellish this one too much.
The storyline:
2010 World Cup champion Spain is the tournament favorite. Cape Verde is playing in its very first World Cup game ever! Thoughts and prayers to the tiny African nation!
Cape Verde is ready for their World Cup debut. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa)
Let’s get to know Cape Verde
Cape Verde, or Cabo Verde, is a country of ten islands off the west coast of Africa. You ever look at a map of Africa and wonder about the little area off the coast of Senegal? That’s Cape Verde.
The team nickname is the Creoles. Hey, the American South knows that one!
Cape Verde is feeling pretty good coming in to its World Cup debut. It has won its last two international spring friendlies against Finland and Serbia.
You know how the Seattle Seahawks have their “12th man” fans? Cape Verde has its 11th island. That’s its term for its national diaspora, which had a big hand in hyping up its country for its first World Cup qualification A lot of players for the Cape Verde national team, and a lot of its fans, don’t live on the islands, so the fandom is a testament to how nationality and culture can transcend boundaries.
Spain midfielder Mikel Merino and teammates arrive in Chattanooga before the World Cup. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Let’s get to know Spain
The Spanish national team has qualified for every World Cup since 1978, and has gone deep in the tournament in several. The team won in 2010.
Spain also hosted the 1982 World Cup and is among the cadre of hosting nations for the 2030 World Cup.
Yeah, so “veterans” about covers it.
Spain is also known as “La Roja,” the red team.
La Roja have about an 87% chance of a win over the Creoles.
Spain and Cape Verde are in Group H with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In the group stage, three of four teams advance after playing everyone else in the group. A win is worth three points, a tie is one and zero for a loss.
So, who ya got? The underdogs or the team hungry for a second title?
*Yellow card: Unintentional
HOW IS THE USMNT DOING?
The United States' Folarin Balogun (bottom) and teammates celebrate scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay. (Andre Penner/AP)
To say the vibes are good for the U.S. men’s national team would be an understatement.
The team dismantled Paraguay (and Atlanta United’s Miguel Almirón) 4-1 in its first match Friday in Los Angeles. That set the record for most U.S. goals scored in a World Cup match.
Striker Folarin Balogun, who chose to play for the U.S. instead of England or Nigeria, starred for the Americans with two first-half goals.
Christian Pulisic, the team’s best player, left in the first half of the match with what is hoped to be a minor injury. Fingers crossed he’ll be back Friday against Australia.
U.S. fans have mentioned that this is the strongest they’ve seen the national team in a while. If you were on the fence about caring this World Cup season, maybe this will sway you.
The U.S. is in Group D with Australia, Turkey and Paraguay.
There’s a new, always-open restaurant called Underground Diner that will host pop-up events.
MJQ Concourse, which moved last year to Underground Atlanta, doesn’t have TVs and will be focused on other ways to capture soccer spirit, co-owner Ryan Purcell said.
Magic City’s reputation speaks for itself and won’t be selling itself to visitors. Instead, it’s focused on opening early to prepare for crowds, adding security and accommodating customers who speak various languages.
The Cheetah Lounge strip club in Midtown revamped its food offerings, completed multimillion-dollar upgrades and is targeting World Cup travelers through social media campaigns targeting specific fanbases.
Nightclub District Atlanta, in Armour Yards just south of Buckhead, booked music acts related to teams that will be in town, ranging from South African DJs to a Saudi Arabian-themed night.
MORE THINGS TO KNOW
⚽ Muted short-term rental demand: Airbnb hosts say they still have vacancies. Concerts from stars like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift have been bigger draws.
⚽ MARTA is kind of ready: Most of the downtown stations are expected to have the new gates installed by Monday.
⚽ Watch where you are flying. Drone pilots who enter restricted airspace without authorization face potential fines or even jail amid security crackdown.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It! Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.