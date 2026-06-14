News

Kick It: Spain v. Cape Verde

Plus: Eating options.
(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)
(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)
By
8 minutes ago

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup.

After months — nay, years — of planning, we’re less than 24 hours away from Atlanta’s first World Cup game. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been fully transmogrified into Atlanta Stadium, the streets of downtown are filling up and, ready or not, here it comes.

QUICK INFO

You can't miss Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup. It's the one that looks like a giant Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. (Jason Getz/AJC)
You can't miss Atlanta Stadium for the World Cup. It's the one that looks like a giant Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme. (Jason Getz/AJC)

⚽ Game time: Noon EDT at Atlanta Stadium

Gates open at 9 a.m., and three hours before every match.

⚽ The traffic sitch: No scheduled road closures, but the Atlanta Police Department said it could block roads if crowd flow warrants it.

⚽ Who all will be there: Don’t be surprised to see local celebrities, national politicians and foreign dignitaries. That’s a big wild card, trafficwise. Motorcades, buses and vehicles with special privileges will be in the area. As will LOTS of pedestrians, which will snarl traffic even more.

If you are privileged with the choice, I would simply not drive anywhere near downtown.

MATCH PREVIEW: THE NEWBIES v. THE VETERANS

It’s our goal* here at Kick It* to get you excited for every Atlanta match, even if you are doing so from the nongridlocked comfort of your own home. Maybe especially then.

Fortunately, we don’t have to embellish this one too much.

The storyline:

2010 World Cup champion Spain is the tournament favorite. Cape Verde is playing in its very first World Cup game ever! Thoughts and prayers to the tiny African nation!

Cape Verde is ready for their World Cup debut. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa)
Cape Verde is ready for their World Cup debut. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa)

Let’s get to know Cape Verde

Spain midfielder Mikel Merino and teammates arrive in Chattanooga before the World Cup. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Spain midfielder Mikel Merino and teammates arrive in Chattanooga before the World Cup. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Let’s get to know Spain

Spain and Cape Verde are in Group H with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In the group stage, three of four teams advance after playing everyone else in the group. A win is worth three points, a tie is one and zero for a loss.

So, who ya got? The underdogs or the team hungry for a second title?

*Yellow card: Unintentional

HOW IS THE USMNT DOING?

The United States' Folarin Balogun (bottom) and teammates celebrate scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay. (Andre Penner/AP)
The United States' Folarin Balogun (bottom) and teammates celebrate scoring his side's third goal against Paraguay. (Andre Penner/AP)

To say the vibes are good for the U.S. men’s national team would be an understatement.

The U.S. is in Group D with Australia, Turkey and Paraguay.

RESTAURANT AND EVENT GUIDE DUMP

Where to eat in downtown Atlanta: A comprehensive list of more than 70 options within easy distance from Atlanta Stadium.

Spotlight: ATL nightlife

Atlanta’s legendary nightlife scene will be popping.

MORE THINGS TO KNOW

Muted short-term rental demand: Airbnb hosts say they still have vacancies. Concerts from stars like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift have been bigger draws.

MARTA is kind of ready: Most of the downtown stations are expected to have the new gates installed by Monday.

Watch where you are flying. Drone pilots who enter restricted airspace without authorization face potential fines or even jail amid security crackdown.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It! Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.

Until next time.