Metro Atlanta Shots fired prompt lockdown at Fort Stewart; no injuries Incident comes less than one year after shooting at the southeast Georgia base injured five. Photo shows the main gate of Fort Stewart in Hinesville. The base went under lockdown Monday after shots were fired, officials said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

By Taylor Croft 1 hour ago Share

Fort Stewart went under a lockdown Monday afternoon after a gunman fired shots but was quickly apprehended, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, which comes 10 months after a shooting injured five at the southeast Georgia base last August.

The U.S. Army commander for the installation issued a lockdown alert at 2:20 p.m. Monday, urging people to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.” It lasted just under 15 minutes. Shots were fired near Engineer Road around 2:10 p.m., officials said in a news release. “Law enforcement responded and apprehended a suspect within minutes of the incident,” the news release said. The suspected shooter’s identity was not released.

“The safety and security of our service members, civilian employees, and their families remain our top priority,” the news release said.