Metro Atlanta

Shots fired prompt lockdown at Fort Stewart; no injuries

Incident comes less than one year after shooting at the southeast Georgia base injured five.
Photo shows the main gate of Fort Stewart in Hinesville. The base went under lockdown Monday after shots were fired, officials said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Photo shows the main gate of Fort Stewart in Hinesville. The base went under lockdown Monday after shots were fired, officials said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Fort Stewart went under a lockdown Monday afternoon after a gunman fired shots but was quickly apprehended, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, which comes 10 months after a shooting injured five at the southeast Georgia base last August.

The U.S. Army commander for the installation issued a lockdown alert at 2:20 p.m. Monday, urging people to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.” It lasted just under 15 minutes.

Shots were fired near Engineer Road around 2:10 p.m., officials said in a news release.

“Law enforcement responded and apprehended a suspect within minutes of the incident,” the news release said.

The suspected shooter’s identity was not released.

“The safety and security of our service members, civilian employees, and their families remain our top priority,” the news release said.

Last August, a U.S. Army sergeant opened fire at Fort Stewart and injured five fellow soldiers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

In that incident, officials said Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, opened fire with a personal handgun against his co-workers in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area of the base.

This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the crime, courts and breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

E3 Chophouse Nashville Grand Opening Party

Todd and Julie Chrisley file $25M lawsuit against Atlanta lawyer

Okefenokee bid for World Heritage status gets key endorsement

MARTA shooting suspect arrested after weekend search

Keep Reading

Armed driver shot, killed after fleeing Cobb police, authorities say

MARTA shooting suspect arrested after weekend search

Suspect who took 10 people hostage in California standoff has been shot and killed, police say

Featured

Altmed - Part 3
RISKY MEDICINE

Desperate patients seek cures, leave with debt and regret

Todd and Julie Chrisley file $25M lawsuit against Atlanta lawyer

Georgia baseball gets night game for CWS matchup with Texas

2h ago