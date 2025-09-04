“He’s my governor. Even when I don’t like the decision, I’m a soldier. My reputation is the only thing I truly own, and I’m not going to throw a temper tantrum.”

In his first extensive interview since bowing out, King told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he simply lacked a clear path to victory and wouldn’t waste “people’s time, energy and money” on a losing campaign.

Instead, he vowed to mount an aggressive reelection bid as the state’s insurance watchdog while warning fellow Republicans they’ll need more than pro-Donald Trump slogans to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

“I want to hear where they stand on policy — domestic economy, defense, health care,” he said. “It reminds me of the old Wendy’s commercial: Where’s the beef? Everyone can say they’re pro-MAGA, but how do you separate yourself? Voters need details.”

King’s two main Republican rivals — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins — received the same message from Kemp but are staying in the race. King, appointed to the statewide post by Kemp in 2019, said he has no regrets.

“I didn’t want to delude myself. Staying in wouldn’t have changed the outcome. I wasn’t going to tarnish my reputation by fighting a race where I didn’t see a clear path,” he said.

“I’m friends with both congressmen and wish them the best, but it will be an incredibly tough race requiring huge resources. I believe I can accomplish more as insurance commissioner.”

King’s campaign was always an uphill climb. He entered the race in May, shortly after Kemp decided against a run, hoping to bridge the divide between the party’s establishment wing and Trump loyalists who dominate the GOP base. He sought to impress both Kemp and Trump enough to emerge as a consensus pick, touting his military service and background as a former Atlanta police officer who rose to become the first Hispanic politician elected to statewide office in Georgia. But it soon became clear Kemp would throw his support to Dooley’s outsider campaign and unleash the full force of his political machine. The governor’s pressure on donors dried up King’s fundraising leads and narrowed what little lane he had for the nomination.

“This is going to be the most expensive Senate race in the nation,” King said. “I’d rather focus on what I can control. I still have a lot of work to do as insurance commissioner stabilizing and reducing rates, protecting Georgia consumers from abuses by insurance companies.”

On Saturday, Kemp formally endorsed Dooley at a campus tailgate rally on the campus ahead of Georgia’s football season opener.

King isn’t yet endorsing anyone in the GOP race, though he has a warning for his fellow Republicans: “Don’t get complacent.”

“Campaigns are a series of battles. You need discipline and substance,” he said. “Voters want details — on FEMA, public assistance, health care, the military. Voters want a vision of a strong America, with a strong economy and national security, not just slogans.”

He also left open the possibility of another Senate bid in 2028, when U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is up for reelection and he has more time to build his campaign.

“Right now, I need to win reelection by overwhelming margins. That will determine future options,” he said. “My focus is on serving Georgians. We’ll worry about the future when the time comes.”