A.M. ATL: Recognize me?

Morning, y’all! It’s official: Georgia is now in a “Level 1″ drought, the first on an increasingly concerning scale of official drought responses. You don’t have to do anything yet, but expect some messages from public utilities on the importance of conserving water. This is the driest the state’s been since 2007.
Let’s get to it.
EARLY VOTING IS ON
Fact: We have the best voter stickers. (John Spink/AJC)
Get those peach stickers, folks. Early voting for the Georgia primaries and the nonpartisan judicial races is open from now through May 15. If you’re a day-of kinda person, mark your calendar for May 19.
There’s a lot on the ballot, so a little homework may be in order. Among the races:
governor
lieutenant governor
secretary of state
attorney general
state school superintendent
commissioners of agriculture, insurance and labor
a U.S. Senate seat (currently held by Sen. Jon Ossoff)
two of nine state Supreme Court justices
two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission
EX-ALABAMA PLAYER PLEADS GUILTY IN WILD $20M FRAUD CASE
Alabama's Luther Davis, as himself, in 2009. (Dave Martin/AP)
Luther Davis, a former defensive tackle at the University of Alabama who was part of their 2010 national championship team, pleaded guilty in a case of impersonation and wire fraud almost too bold to be believed.
Davis and a co-defendant allegedly secured almost $20 million in loans by using the names and likenesses of NFL players.
It doesn’t stop there. Prosecutors say Davis wore makeup, wigs and, at one point, “a durag-style head covering” to physically impersonate the players.
The pair created sham companies and bank and email accounts and obtained fake identification in NFL players’ names, including fake Georgia and Florida driver’s licenses.
The (actual) NFL players were identified only by initials in court documents and had no part in the scheme.
Oprah Winfrey with Morehouse College students who were recipients of her endowed scholarship program, all of whom are doing a great job of keeping it together in this photo. (JP Visuals/Morehouse College)
Since 1989, the Oprah Winfrey Endowed Scholars Program has provided financial support to nearly 800 young men attending Atlanta’s famed Morehouse College.
Last Friday, she surprised the 2026 group of scholars with a casual little visit. Oh, nothing to see here. Just Auntie O, as they know her, dropping by to chat.
About a dozen soon-to-be Morehouse grads who received funding from Oprah’s program spoke during a pre-graduation dinner about their future plans and what the program has meant to them. Then: Enter Oprah from the back of the room.
“It was an out-of-body experience,” one student said.
Winfrey called the opportunity to hear from the scholars “a great, great joy.”
“I feel so rewarded by every single young man who has spoken here today.”
Send this to your friends when the fun hang accidentally turns into a communal trauma dump.
ON THIS DATE
April 28, 1998
Consumers turn to Web for health advice. Consumers are increasingly turning to cyberspace for guidance about health and medicine, yet a growing number of sites offer unreliable information, new research shows. “Trying to get health information from the Internet is like drinking from a fire hose, and you don’t even know what the source of the water is,” said Mary Jo Deering, director of health communication and telehealth for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Twenty-eight years later, and we’ve learned nothing.
ONE MORE THING
My favorite Oprah fact is that her birth name is Orpah, a biblical character in the Hebrew book of Ruth. Unsurprisingly, people kept mispronouncing it, so she made one of the most iconic name changes ever.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.