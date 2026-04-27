Opinion Atlanta surveillance is more vast than you think. Time for stronger oversight. Cities across America are strengthening oversight of mass video surveillance tools, especially when footage can be shared with federal immigration officials. Dunwoody resident Jason Hunyar addresses the City Council in February in opposition of the city potentially using Flock Safety, a company that makes license plate reader. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Christopher E. Bruce – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 8 minutes ago Share

As Atlantans gathered for the “No Kings” protest in late March, they exercised their First Amendment rights despite an expanding surveillance system that tracks where they go and who they gather with. In (President Donald) Trump’s America, local surveillance technologies like automatic license plate readers are accelerating attacks on Georgians’ civil liberties.

License plate readers are cameras that photograph vehicles and log details like plate numbers, locations and timestamps. One of metro Atlanta’s major ALPR vendors is Flock Safety, a Georgia-based company whose technology is embedded in thousands of communities nationwide. However, many cities are ending their contracts with Flock over numerous concerns, including that Immigration and Customs Enforcement could be accessing data collected for local public safety purposes. Flock has downplayed these concerns, stating ICE doesn’t have “direct access” to its data, but the company knows its system makes local surveillance data indirectly available to ICE through other Flock customers, regardless of whether a direct contract exists. Here’s how the feds get around local data sharing bans Christopher Bruce is deputy executive director of the ACLU of Georgia. (Courtesy) At the heart of the problem is Flock’s data-sharing model. Police departments partnering with Flock can choose how widely they share the license plate data they collect: keeping it internal, sharing it with select departments, opening it to agencies across their state or the default setting of making it available to every department in the Flock network nationwide. Although framed as a local choice, Flock’s quid pro quo system rewards maximum sharing. Departments that opt into nationwide sharing can search data collected by agencies across the country. The ACLU of Georgia’s open records request revealed the Atlanta Police Department shares data with nearly 2,000 other police departments through the Flock network. Even if APD does not conduct immigration-related searches, the data it collects can be accessed and searched by thousands of other agencies, including those cooperating with ICE. Data sharing creates real risks. A recent audit of Flock’s network in Virginia found five counties there shared ALPR data with federal authorities for immigration enforcement, despite prohibitions against it. In Fairfax County, officials said searches of their network for immigration enforcement were not conducted by local officers, but their data is also directly shared with 13 other agencies. At the heart of the problem is Flock’s data-sharing model. Police departments partnering with Flock can choose how widely they share the license plate data they collect: keeping it internal, sharing it with select departments, opening it to agencies across their state or the default setting of making it available to every department in the Flock network nationwide. Although framed as a local choice, Flock’s quid pro quo system rewards maximum sharing. Departments that opt into nationwide sharing can search data collected by agencies across the country. The ACLU of Georgia’s open records request revealed the Atlanta Police Department shares data with nearly 2,000 other police departments through the Flock network. Even if APD does not conduct immigration-related searches, the data it collects can be accessed and searched by thousands of other agencies, including those cooperating with ICE. Data sharing creates real risks. A recent audit of Flock’s network in Virginia found five counties there shared ALPR data with federal authorities for immigration enforcement, despite prohibitions against it. In Fairfax County, officials said searches of their network for immigration enforcement were not conducted by local officers, but their data is also directly shared with 13 other agencies.

Data sharing is only part of the story. Our records request also revealed APD’s contract with Flock Safety and uncovered a provision that expands access beyond what departments may select within Flock’s application. Police departments may limit internal access, but Flock still reserves the right to share data with law enforcement, including federal agencies, for broadly defined “investigative purposes.”

Federal agencies can also access local surveillance systems through law enforcement partnerships. In November 2025, the Atlanta Community Press Collective reported that March 20-24, 2025, two people using APD credentials conducted 15 searches of Atlanta’s license plate reader network to track migrants. One was an APD investigator assigned to an FBI task force, and the other worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Atlanta. Loading... Atlanta should join other cities strengthening oversight of surveillance technology When immigrants believe their movements are being tracked, they often stop living their regular lives out of fear. In Atlanta, the most surveilled city in the U.S. — where cameras line highways, neighborhood streets, apartment entrances and parking lots — there is no way to get to work, school, church or a doctor’s appointment without being recorded. Accordingly, entire communities are forced to retreat into the shadows. The impacts of mass surveillance don’t end with immigration enforcement. The same systems that track immigrants are also used to monitor protest activity. As Americans protested last year, law enforcement watched in unseen ways. Agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol, used Flock’s automated license plate readers to monitor vehicles near demonstrations.