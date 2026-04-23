Atlanta Weather Georgia officials weigh triggering drought response plan to help save water Almost 90% of the state is facing drought conditions rated “severe” or worse by the U.S. Drought Monitor. A bicyclist rides through Piedmont Park in Atlanta on the first day of fall in September. Most of Georgia has received little rain since fall — 6 to 12 inches or more below normal. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

By Drew Kann 1 hour ago Share

As the Peach State endures its worst drought in almost 20 years, state environmental officials are considering whether to activate the first phase of the state’s drought response plan, a sign of growing concern over the situation. In an April 17 email shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the agency notified all public water systems in the state it may issue a “Drought Response Level 1″ declaration amid the historic dry spell.

Loading... A “Level 1″ declaration is the first lever the state can pull in response to a drought. The move would not trigger any mandatory water restrictions yet, but would force all public water systems to launch messaging campaigns to encourage customers to conserve water. According to state rules, those efforts must include at least one of the following: newspaper ads, water bill inserts, website homepage notifications, social media posts or public library notices. If conditions don’t improve, EPD could move to a “Level 2″ declaration, which would involve water-use restrictions. At “Level 2,” landscape watering would be limited to two days a week and certain other outdoor water uses would be prohibited. The restricted activities would include running ornamental fountains, noncommercial pressure washing and car washing, among several others.

The last time a “Level 2″ drought was declared in Georgia was in 2016, when 52 counties were placed under water-use restrictions, EPD said.

A “Level 3″ drought response, the highest level, would temporarily ban all landscape watering. Georgia has never reached “Level 3″ restrictions under the state’s current drought response rules, which were adopted in 2015. Most of Georgia has received little rain since fall. Over the last six months, precipitation deficits statewide range from 6 to 12 inches or more below normal. The situation has been intensified by the unusually warm temperatures Georgia saw in late winter and early spring. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows this March was the seventh-hottest March on record in Georgia, and the abnormal heat has continued through most of April. Higher temperatures increase evaporation and sap moisture from the landscape. Across the globe, human-caused climate change has increased the odds of extreme heat.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released last week shows almost 90% of Georgia is now facing “severe,” “extreme” or “exceptional” drought — the third, fourth and fifth levels, respectively, on the five-level drought intensity scale. The worst conditions are in deep South Georgia, where almost a quarter of the state is now in “exceptional” drought. According to the National Weather Service, the last time this much of the Peach State was under drought conditions was in 2007. EPD spokesperson Sara Lips said the agency’s director, Jeff Cown, has not made a decision yet whether to make the “Level 1″ declaration. On Tuesday, EPD staff held a series of four conference calls with water systems around the state to inform them of the drought response the agency is considering. Lips said EPD will accept comments from water managers on their plans through Friday.