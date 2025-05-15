error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

News

Why are there 60,000 surveillance cameras watching Atlanta?

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Worldwide, only cities in China have more cameras per capita. The Atlanta Police Department's surveillance program launched in 2007 with just 17 cameras. Today, more than 60,000 public and private cameras — including those on public transportation, in schools and on officers — are linked to law enforcement. That network has expanded further through the Connect Atlanta program, which lets residents and businesses grant police direct access to their private security footage. AJC's Fraser Jones takes a closer look at how Atlanta's surveillance network grew so massive. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech

1:46
AJC |15 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:46

Why are there 60,000 surveillance cameras watching Atlanta?

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Credits: AJC | Getty | GDOT | Fusus/YT | Atlanta PD | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | NYT | Comparitech

15m ago
Placeholder Image
1:36

The unusual beautification of Atlanta's strangest hiking trail

Doll’s Head Trail isn’t your average hike. The 2.5-mile trail, nestled in Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes Park, didn’t always look like this.

Placeholder Image
1:51

How a river got buried under the concrete of the Atlanta airport

The Flint River runs beneath the runways of the Atlanta airport. Credits: AJC | Arc Gis | National Integrated Drought Information System | Getty Images

Placeholder Image
2:35

Crisis pregnancy centers are growing in the South. Many without state medical licenses

Credits: AJC|CPC Map|Alpha Preg. Ctr.|BFR Medical|HW Ctr.|YCR Ctr.|CareNet|LC Med. Clin.|SH Preg. Med. Ctr.|Getty|NCRP|SCDJ|WaPo|The 19th|OCJ|Orl. Wk.|Times U

More From News

Placeholder Image
1:36

The unusual beautification of Atlanta's strangest hiking trail

Doll’s Head Trail isn’t your average hike. The 2.5-mile trail, nestled in Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes Park, didn’t always look like this.

Placeholder Image
1:51

How a river got buried under the concrete of the Atlanta airport

The Flint River runs beneath the runways of the Atlanta airport. Credits: AJC | Arc Gis | National Integrated Drought Information System | Getty Images

Placeholder Image
2:35

Crisis pregnancy centers are growing in the South. Many without state medical licenses

Credits: AJC|CPC Map|Alpha Preg. Ctr.|BFR Medical|HW Ctr.|YCR Ctr.|CareNet|LC Med. Clin.|SH Preg. Med. Ctr.|Getty|NCRP|SCDJ|WaPo|The 19th|OCJ|Orl. Wk.|Times U

Placeholder Image
1:44

LeBron James enters Barbie's world in history-making fashion

LeBron James as a "Kenbassador." Credits: AJC | AP | Mattel | Warner Bros | Getty | @sleeks_plus3, @thedampolo / TikTok | @nicekicks / X | Brooke Howard / AJC