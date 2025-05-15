News

Why are there 60,000 surveillance cameras watching Atlanta?

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Worldwide, only cities in China have more cameras per capita. The Atlanta Police Department's surveillance program launched in 2007 with just 17 cameras. Today, more than 60,000 public and private cameras — including those on public transportation, in schools and on officers — are linked to law enforcement. That network has expanded further through the Connect Atlanta program, which lets residents and businesses grant police direct access to their private security footage. AJC's Fraser Jones takes a closer look at how Atlanta's surveillance network grew so massive. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | GDOT | Fusus/YouTube | Atlanta Police Department | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | The New York Times | Comparitech

1:46