A.M. ATL: We love a mystery

Morning, y’all! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t pinch anyone or over-imbibe. That wouldn’t be very saintly of you. (Plus, some people just don’t look good in green.)
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t pinch anyone or over-imbibe. That wouldn’t be very saintly of you. (Plus, some people just don’t look good in green.)
Let’s get to it.
When I saw the title of the AJC’s newest podcast, I did a double take. Admittedly, I had never heard of the Georgia Guidestones, and within the span of a few seconds, I went from total ignorance to deeply obsessed.
Are you seated for this? I am so seated for this. Read more about the six-part audio investigation here.
The first two episodes drop today. Listen to them on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or iHeart Radio. We will be discussing again.
Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.
Hope everyone enjoyed the rain, sleet, thunder, wind and power outages yesterday. Typical Georgia springtime. Here’s how other regions in the South were affected.
Unfortunately, some of that cold is going to linger until midweek.
Another thing bound to linger? Delayed and canceled flights and long wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Caught in a delay? The Food and Dining team has a list of the best food options in every Atlanta concourse — and bar options, too. Now that’s service journalism.
Rogue billionaire tycoon Rick Jackson keeps escalating his fight with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as the two vie for the Republican nomination for Georgia governor. There was the surprise campaign. The lawsuit. Now, emails obtained by the AJC reveal a monthslong correspondence that resulted in Jackson’s latest attack ad.
Jackson’s team is using the exchange to show Jones supported Jackson before the billionaire entered the gubernatorial field.
Jones’ team says Jackson’s use of a foster care initiative to promote his campaign is “abhorrent, disgusting and tells you everything you need to know about Rick Jackson’s character.”
💵 Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to rebate $1.1 billion in taxes to Georgians is a go. The Georgia Senate approved the plan, which includes tax rebates up to $500 to be sent later this year. It will be the fourth rebate legislators have approved in recent years.
🫏 Democrats are also scrapping in the GA governor’s race. Here’s the twist: Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is the front-runner, so other contenders are targeting each other in hopes of landing a spot in a likely runoff against her.
🍻 Atlanta will soon allow open alcohol containers in historic South Downtown. The Atlanta City Council approved the change Monday, which is designed to bring more foot traffic to the area and improve visitor experiences for the World Cup. It will be the first open container neighborhood in Atlanta.
Speaking of the World Cup, it’s a jungle out there for people hoping to buy tickets to this summer’s matches.
TELL US: We’re trying to suss out how people are faring with their ticket buying.
Are there any creative ways you’ve nabbed World Cup tickets? Any tips or methods we should know about? Did you have a nightmare experience or score a pair in a high-stakes poker game with the leader of a shady underground nightclub? Email us and tell us everything.
E. coli linked to cheese made with raw milk has sickened several in US
Louis Pasteur is somersaulting in his grave.
How to stretch your fuel mileage when gas prices go up
What? Drive slower?! This is Atlanta — we have a reputation to uphold.
These stair climbers like to do it the old-fashioned way: on actual stairs
It’s not the same on a machine, apparently.
Oldest known whale recording could unlock mysteries of the ocean
This is somehow connected to the Georgia Guidestones. I can feel it.
March 17, 1983
Savannah goes green for St. Patrick’s Day. A quaint bastion of the Deep South may seem an unusual place to find the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in America, but so fervently do they celebrate the Irish saint’s day here that folks sometimes even dye their grits green.
This celebration took place two years before Savannah added a new St. Patrick’s Day tradition: the greening of the iconic Forsyth Park fountain.
My friend group is very interested in the burgeoning trend of “sweatpant jeans,” which are, as the name suggests, pants made out of sweatpant material fashioned to look like jeans.
I personally rebuke this, but what should we call them? Jweatpants? Sweatjeans? It’s a tough one.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Until next time.