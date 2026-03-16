News Long lines, flight cancellations plague Atlanta airport amid storms, shutdown Severe weather and TSA staffing issues caused by the partial government shutdown are making a mess of air travel. Security checkpoint lines were long enough to snake into baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Long security lines stretched through the terminal and into baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning, and hundreds of flights were canceled for the day amid storms. A severe thunderstorm led to a ground stop at the Atlanta airport for much of the morning. By midmorning, more than 250 flights were canceled for Monday, according to FlightAware.com.

That follows a weekend of hundreds of flight cancellations as storms hit the Midwest and parts of the East Coast, FlightAware data show. It adds up to tens of thousands of travelers whose flights have been disrupted. By midmorning Monday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had canceled more than 10% of its flights for the day into and out of Atlanta, with more than 20% of its flights delayed. RELATED Power outages, remote learning and a messy commute as storms sweep in Travelers who were flying out faced extremely long lines for security screening, with some estimated wait times of 90 minutes at the main checkpoint, according to the airport’s security wait times posted on its website. Lines stretched through the terminal, then went winding around baggage claim carousels. Monday mornings are typically one of the busiest periods of the week, and long lines have been exacerbated amid a partial government shutdown.

Travelers wait in long lines for the domestic north security checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The shutdown has left Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay for weeks, forcing some to find other work to pay their bills. That is leading to staffing shortages. Hartsfield-Jackson closed one of its security checkpoints because of TSA staffing constraints Sunday and Monday morning. The Lower North checkpoint closed, contributing to longer lines at the remaining checkpoints at the domestic terminal. Airline CEOs sent an open letter to Congress on Sunday calling on them to resolve the shutdown. In their letter, they said Americans “are tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown. Yet, once again air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown.” RELATED Atlanta airport wait times climbed in the last week amid shutdown The letter was signed by 10 executives, including Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Sandy Springs-based UPS’ U.S. President Nando Cesarone and the CEOs of United, American, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska Air, FedEx’s airline, Atlas Air and lobbying group Airlines for America.