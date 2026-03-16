Georgia Senate approves tax rebates of up to $500

The state Senate on Monday gave final approval to Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to rebate $1.1 billion in taxes to Georgians.

The refunds are part of a tax-cutting binge as legislators prepare to run for reelection.

The refunds are part of a tax-cutting binge as legislators prepare to run for reelection.

The Senate unanimously approved House Bill 1000 , which authorizes income tax rebates to people who filed returns in 2024 and 2025. It’s the fourth rebate legislators have approved in recent years as they spend down billions in budget reserves accumulated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Senate on Monday gave final approval to Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to rebate $1.1 billion in taxes to Georgians.

Kemp is expected to sign the bill, which he proposed.

Under the bill, married couples filing jointly will receive an income tax rebate up to $500 later this year. Heads of household would get up to $375, while individual filers or married people filing separately would get up to $250.

The measure is the latest example of an election-year tax-cutting binge. In addition to the tax rebate, Kemp has proposed reducing the income tax rate from 5.19% to 4.99% this year.

The Georgia Senate also has passed legislation that would more than quadruple the standard deduction, potentially eliminating the income tax for nearly two-thirds of Georgians. That bill is pending in the House of Representatives.