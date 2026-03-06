Georgia News

Savannah shows its true color as fountain dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

Annual tradition at iconic Forsyth Park fountain begins countdown to coastal city’s famous parade and Irish heritage celebration.
By
13 minutes ago

SAVANNAH ― Early March marks the time each year to “get your green on” in this port city long home to Irish immigrants, and even the iconic Forsyth Park fountain got in on the act Friday.

Leaders of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and elected officials poured dye into the fountain’s basin a few minutes after noon. Seconds later, emerald green water began to flow from the swans, merman and other water-spraying figurines that make the 168-year-old monument a popular selfie spot.

The greening of the fountain tradition dates to 1985 and begins the countdown to Savannah’s biggest annual celebration, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade, covering a 3-mile route through the heart of the historic district, will be March 17.

RELATED
Savannah ordered the iconic Forsyth Park out of a catalog. Here's what else to know about the landmark.

The 2026 parade’s grand marshal, Marty Hogan, hosted Friday’s ceremony, held under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. Hogan was chosen to lead the parade, considered one of Savannah’s highest honors, in an election last month of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. The committee is made up of more than 800 members and organizes the parade, which dates to 1824 and is considered the third-largest Irish heritage celebration in the United States.

Hogan encouraged attendees at the fountain greening to keep their focus on family, friends and faith in the weeks ahead.

“Let’s keep the saint in St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “And let’s hope this weather holds for the next 10 days.”

About the Author

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

SK lays off nearly 1,000 workers at Georgia plant amid cooling automaker EV plans

1h ago

North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice and is out for the season

1h ago

Georgia candidates jockey as sprint begins to primaries for US Senate, governor

2h ago

Keep Reading

Where to drink and eat for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Atlanta

Atlanta is going green: 6 ways to welcome in March

‘Sponge parks’ and underground vaults: Inside Atlanta’s fight to stop floods

Featured

Crossover Day
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 things to watch for on Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature

This Georgia town learns what comes with a data center. More data centers.

What Warner Bros. Discovery’s sale to Paramount could mean for CNN, Turner