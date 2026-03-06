Savannah shows its true color as fountain dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

Leaders of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and elected officials poured dye into the fountain’s basin a few minutes after noon. Seconds later, emerald green water began to flow from the swans, merman and other water-spraying figurines that make the 168-year-old monument a popular selfie spot.

SAVANNAH ― Early March marks the time each year to “get your green on” in this port city long home to Irish immigrants, and even the iconic Forsyth Park fountain got in on the act Friday.

The greening of the fountain tradition dates to 1985 and begins the countdown to Savannah’s biggest annual celebration, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade, covering a 3-mile route through the heart of the historic district, will be March 17.

The 2026 parade’s grand marshal, Marty Hogan, hosted Friday’s ceremony, held under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-70s. Hogan was chosen to lead the parade, considered one of Savannah’s highest honors, in an election last month of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. The committee is made up of more than 800 members and organizes the parade, which dates to 1824 and is considered the third-largest Irish heritage celebration in the United States.

Hogan encouraged attendees at the fountain greening to keep their focus on family, friends and faith in the weeks ahead.

“Let’s keep the saint in St. Patrick’s Day,” he said. “And let’s hope this weather holds for the next 10 days.”