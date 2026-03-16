Food & Dining Flight delayed at Atlanta airport? Here’s the best food in every concourse. Plus, find out where the best bars are. Located in Concourse E, One Flew South has twice been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Service. (Courtesy)

Delayed flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport can leave travelers with hours to fill. If you’re stuck at ATL during a weather delay, knowing where to eat in each concourse can make the wait easier. Here are some of the best restaurants, bars and quick bites in both terminals and every concourse at Atlanta’s airport.

RELATED Where to eat at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport ATL airport food FAQ Are restaurants open during delays at ATL airport? Yes, concessions are available 24/7 at the Atlanta airport as a matter of policy, so travelers should always be able to find food, even if it’s coming from an automated kiosk or vending machine. Typically, ATL airport restaurants will follow their normal hours, though open hours can vary between coffee shops, counter-service and full-service restaurants. Some ATL airport restaurants open as early as 4 a.m., like Starbucks in Concourse T and Goldberg’s Bagels in Concourse A. Most airport restaurants are open by 7:30 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m., though some begin to close at 7:30 p.m. Travelers will find the widest array of food choices at the airport between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Are there local Atlanta restaurants at ATL Airport? Yes, every concourse at Atlanta’s airport has at least a little local flavor. Here are a few Atlanta restaurants to check out at the airport: Atlanta Bread Co., Bantam & Biddy, Ecco, Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli, Grindhouse Killer Burgers, One Flew South, Paschal’s, Piece of Cake, Proof of the Pudding, Southern National Market and Varasano’s Pizzeria.

Local favorite Grindhouse Killer Burgers is located in Concourse T of the ATL airport. (Emma Hurt/AJC 2025) And don’t forget Atlanta-based chains like Chick-fil-A and Willy’s Mexicana Grill. Can I go to other concourses to eat, even if my gate isn’t there? Yes, all concourses and both the domestic and international terminals are accessible to travelers who have cleared security. You can take the Plane Train or walk the tunnels between each concourse. The Plane Train runs every few minutes, but the tunnels between concourses are full of art and Atlanta history displays. What concourse has the best food at ATL airport? Concourses E and F are often considered the best places to eat at the Atlanta airport. Concourse E is home to One Flew South, which gained wide acclaim for its upscale, full-service dining when it opened in 2009. The restaurant has twice been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Service, it’s known for its interesting cocktails and it recently added breakfast service.

But Concourse E also has a central food court area with a wide range of options arrayed around the Piano Bar, which often features a live piano player. Counter-service options include Arby’s, Caribou Coffee, McDonald’s and Panda Express. Concourse F, which connects directly to the international terminal, features a large atrium and another food court with counter-service options like Burger King, El Taco and Pei Wei. Ecco, a full-service restaurant from local hospitality company Fifth Group, is a faithful recreation of the long-running Italian place that also has locations in Midtown and Buckhead. Ecco is one of the best places in the airport to get a glass of wine. Where should I eat at ATL airport if my flight is delayed? Best sit-down meals One Flew South in Concourse E and Ecco in Concourse F are both excellent options. In Concourse A, there’s a full service version of Atlanta Bread Co. called Atlanta Bread & Bar. Some of the most spacious full-service restaurants in the airport are chains, like TGI Fridays in Concourse B, Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Concourse C and Buffalo Wild Wings on the mezzanine level of Concourse D.

Local options for a quick bite There are several places to get a taste of Atlanta without a full, sit-down experience. Concourse T has Grindhouse Killer Burgers and Goldberg’s, which also has a location in Concourse A. Concourse A is also home to a counter-service version of Varasano’s Pizzeria, a well-respected local pizza restaurant. Concourse B has a counter-service version of Paschal’s, the classic Southern restaurant that was a vital meeting place for leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. Local, chicken-centric restaurant Bantam & Biddy has a counter-service location in Concourse C. Chick-fil-A also has two locations in the airport in Concourses A and C. But don’t expect to make a quick stop at either; both Chick-fil-A locations nearly always have long lines. Best bars when you need a drink In Concourse T, try Vino Volo at the end of the concourse near gate T17, a full-service bar that specializes in wine tasting flights.

Concourse A has bars at either end of the concourse. The Atlanta Hawks Bar by Gate A34 has a classic sports bar vibe, while Beercode Kitchen & Bar specializes in a wide beer selection by Gate A3. Locally owned ASW Distillery has a bar offering flights of their spirits at the end of Concourse B by Gate B33, just a few gates away from Sweetwater Bar & Grill, a full-service bar branded by Atlanta’s biggest craft brewery. Concourse C has the Pecan Bar at one end, near Gate C4, and Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint at the other, near Gate C42. At the center of Concourse D is the 40/40 Bar, and farther down the concourse near Gate D5 is Chicken + Beer, the full-service restaurant and bar from Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris. In addition to One Flew South, Concourse E is home to the centrally located Piano Bar.

By the international terminal, Concourse F has the full-service bar and restaurant Jekyll Island Seafood downstairs, along with Ecco and the Latin-themed Lorena Garcia bar upstairs. Where to find Starbucks There are eight Starbucks locations in the ATL airport. Nearly all will have a line, especially in the morning, so don’t expect Starbucks to be a quick stop. There are Starbucks locations accessible before going through security in both the domestic and international terminals. You can also find Starbucks at the end of Concourse T near Gate T17; in Concourse B near gates B14 and B28; in Concourse C near gates C16 and C37; and on the upper level of Concourse F. Concourses D and E do not have Starbucks locations.

Top ATL airport restaurant picks by concourse Best restaurants in Concourse T Grindhouse Killer Burgers

Goldberg’s Bagel Company & Deli

Vino Volo Best restaurants in Concourse A Atlanta Bread & Bar

Shake Shack

Varasano’s Pizzeria Best restaurants in Concourse B ASW Distillery

Paschal’s

Willy’s Mexicana Grill Best restaurants in Concourse C Bantam + Biddy

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chick-fil-A Best restaurants in Concourse D Chicken + Beer

Phillip’s Seafood

40/40 Bar