In Georgia governor’s race, Democrats battle for second spot in likely runoff

Duncan is pitching himself as a pragmatic candidate who could attract independents and disaffected Republicans in a general election, and touts ways he worked “hand in hand” with Democrats, includingStacey Abrams, when he was a Republican.
Former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond is leaning on his long resume in Georgia politics, his statewide victories as labor commissioner and his record fighting Trump in one of Georgia’s bluest counties.
And state Rep. Derrick Jackson is highlighting his military background and experience in the Legislature and private sector.
‘Not forgetting’
The sharpening contrasts were on display at back-to-back candidate forums in Stonecrest and Columbus last week, where the candidates clashed over their records.
At New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Thurmond — known for running a sunny, optimistic campaign — delivered one of the first jabs, accusing Duncan of “eroding the right to vote” by backing a GOP-engineered election overhaul after Trump’s 2020 defeat.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond joins the AJC's Tia Mitchell during a Politically Georgia forum in NOvember. (Adam Beam/AJC 2025)
“When you were escorting Donald Trump around Atlanta in a limousine, I was here in DeKalb County fighting Trump when he tried to intervene in our election the same way they did in Fulton County,” he said. “I love you, brother. I accept your apology, but I am not forgetting what you’ve done.”
Esteves also darted back to Duncan’s record as lieutenant governor, invoking his support for permissive gun laws and the election rewrite.
“I’m glad Geoff is seeing the light,” he said. “But you don’t join a church and say the next month you’re going to be the senior pastor without having done the work.”
“Doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing, even if it costs you your job,” said Democratic candidate for governor Geoff Duncan, a former Republican. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Duncan shrugged off the criticism, laying into Esteves’ struggles in recent surveys.
“Jason must’ve woke up this morning and realized he’s still at 3% in the polls after 18 months of doing this,” he said. “If I wanted to get personal attacks and lies and half-truths, I would’ve stayed in the Republican Party and listened to Donald Trump’s BS.”
A late-stage scramble
The pointed rhetoric reflects a changing campaign. With qualifying complete and the field officially set, Bottoms’ rivals are racing to reach voters who haven’t yet tuned in.
Esteves has been the most aggressive so far. He launched the first major Democratic ad blitz earlier this month while working to undercut Duncan’s attempts to portray himself as a moderate.
“It’s time to address the elephant in the room: Geoff Duncan created the crises facing Georgians today, and his attempts to fool Democratic voters are downright insulting,” Esteves’ campaign said.
Duncan has framed his candidacy as Democrats’ best chance to win in a state where the party has struggled to capture the Governor’s Mansion for decades.
“If a Democrat doesn’t win the next governorship in this state,” he said, “Donald Trump will, by default, have an office in this Capitol.”
Bottoms, for her part, has largely avoided direct swipes. But she has drawn contrasts with her rivals — particularly on immigration, a subtle jab at Duncan, who supported immigration crackdowns while he was a Republican.
Alan Holmes, a political consultant, said her opponents must start arguing that Bottoms’ one-term tenure as Atlanta mayor “was a disaster and that the clearest proof is that she didn’t even run again.”
“I’m glad to see the gloves finally coming off, because this primary had been boring enough to require coffee,” he said. “But sharper elbows alone are not enough.”
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, is the Democratic front-runner in the race for Georgia governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)