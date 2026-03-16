A.M. ATL: Waiting to exhale

Morning, y’all! Big night for men wearing brooches at the Oscars. Now, time to browse last night’s fancy red carpet fashions while still in your PJs.
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Big night for men wearing brooches at the Oscars. Now, time to browse last night’s fancy red carpet fashions while still in your PJs.
Let’s get to it.
Check your school district’s announcements this morning. A frigid cold front and rough storms are heading through Georgia today, and several districts are adjusting their schedules.
Expect blustery winds, lightning and heavy rain through the morning. All in all, a good day to stay inside.
🔎 READ MORE: The latest on today’s severe storms
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In 2020, as the country responded to multiple citizens’ deaths at the hands of police officers, the Atlanta Citizen Review Board was expanded and given the power to independently investigate all police shootings and in-custody deaths in the city.
Now, more than five years later, the board has handed down its first ruling.
Officer Alex Luebbehusen, one of the officers involved in the 2022 Buckhead shooting, said the investigative process was excruciating and slow.
“It took them long enough,” he told the AJC.
🔎 READ MORE: What happens next for the board
First comes data centers, then comes ... all the people who have to work in the data centers.
🔎 READ MORE: What this development says about Georgia’s data boom
It’s another symptom of Georgia’s growing data center infestation. There’s another whopper on the way, too.
⏳ Rodney Taylor, the Gwinnett County barber and double amputee who has been in immigration detention for more than a year, may soon be deported. Allegations of his mistreatment attracted national attention.
🏥 The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will consider a $900 million hospital plan for south Fulton. The area is considered a “hospital desert,” and lost two hospital facilities in 2022.
🗳️ Lt. Gov. Burt Jones was sitting pretty as the presumptive nominee for Georgia governor. Then billionaire Rick Jackson entered the scene, and things are a bit uncertain.
In Savannah, there’s one holiday that outshines birthdays, Christmas and even Halloween — and it comes with a lot of green. The coastal Georgia city is home to the United States’ second‑ or third‑largest St. Patrick’s Day parade, rivaling Irish heritage celebrations in New York and Chicago.
The annual march winds three miles through the city’s picturesque historic district, drawing tens of thousands of revelers and blending the best parts of a family reunion and a football tailgate — a scene that unfolds again tomorrow.
☘️ READ MORE: All you need to know about the 2026 parade
Peachtree Street was awash in green Saturday as Midtown Atlanta hosted its 2026 St. Patrick’s Parade. Here’s a look at the sights, colors and costumes from the celebration.
“KPop Demon Hunters” wins Oscar for best animated film and best song
Now you’ll have “Golden” in your head all day. You’re welcome.
Here’s the bracket for the men’s and women’s NCAA March Madness tournaments
Let’s see how the ball bounces. (I’m sorry.)
Atlanta United won!
Yay!
Where to drink cherry blossom-inspired cocktails around Atlanta
Lovers of things flavored like grass, dirt, trees and flowers, it’s our time.
March 16, 1922
Atlanta Journal installs big radio station: Newspaper is first in South with wireless. Atlanta is on the radio map of the world today. The big new radio station just completed by The Atlanta Journal on its own building has been duly authorized by C.H. Huston, acting secretary of commerce, and has been given a radio call — “WSB.”
WSB began broadcasting March 15 under the ownership of The Atlanta Journal. A day later, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, rival newspaper The Atlanta Constitution launched WGM.
🎵 We’re going UP, UP, UP this is our moment! You know together we’re glowing, gonna be gonna be golden! 🎵
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Until next time.