Kick It: Soccer City, U.S.A.

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. Today we’ll be exploring a bold question: Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America?
Let’s kick it off.
Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. Today we’ll be exploring a bold question: Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America?
Let’s kick it off.
Atlanta is trying very, very hard to cement itself as the country’s soccer epicenter. Let’s look at the creds.
New national training center: Today, U.S. Soccer opened a $200 million National Training Center and headquarters in Fayetteville, south of Atlanta, calling it “the home for soccer in America.”
U.S. Soccer buy-in: Before the opening, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson led an event with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta called “The Making of America’s Soccer Capital.”
The Monstrous Benz: Atlanta sports king Arthur Blank has been bigging up Mercedes-Benz Stadium (known during the World Cup as Atlanta Stadium) as a premier sports destination, having already hosted a Super Bowl, Club World Cup games and sell-out Atlanta United games. Frankly, Art Blank is his own reason. If he says it, he’s gonna make it happen.
We’ve tasted greatness: Atlanta United may not be great right now, but we still have that MLS Championship title from 2017.
We’re new, but loud: True, the roots aren’t as deep as other cities. ATL UTD was a 2014 MLS expansion team, so the soccer culture isn’t as embedded. Or is it?
We SHOW UP: This is a big one. Atlanta United regularly nabs the highest attendance record in the MLS, and has held that title for eight of the last nine years.
We finally got the gals: Atlanta is getting a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, beginning in 2028.
And, of course, we’re hosting eight World Cup matches this year.
Now, the title of “Soccer Capital of America” is pretty subjective, and we won’t let petty parochialism keep us from looking at other possibilities.
🛡️ Kansas City: The Midwestern mecca may be a fraction of Atlanta’s size, but they’re making a lot of noise in the soccer space.
READ MORE: Atlanta, Kansas City leaders trade insults over soccer capital title
🏛️ Washington, D.C.: Well, they’re already a capital. Since D.C. United was an inaugural franchise, founded in 1994, they have a seasoned soccer culture.
🌊 Seattle, Miami: Both cities have deeply ingrained soccer culture and popular MLS teams. Inter Miami CF also has soccer legend Lionel Messi. His gravitational pull alone gives Miami serious heft.
Which country has won the most World Cup titles? Answer in Match Notes.
Some of the world’s star players may miss World Cup action because of various ouchies, boo-boos and genuinely distressing injuries. Here’s the latest:
⚽ READ MORE: Players definitely out of the World Cup, and those up in the air
As in, right now! FIFA announced the drop yesterday. Go go go!
🔥 Start planning for the heat now. Atlanta Stadium is enclosed and air conditioned, but don’t forget you’ll still have to deal with Southern summers outside. You’ll probably be doing a lot of walking, too. Hydration! Cooling! Sunscreen! Make a list.
🌭 Atlanta Stadium will keep fan-friendly prices during World Cup matches, Arthur Blank told WSB. If you’re not familiar, prepare to be delighted by the stadium’s concessions: $2 hot dogs. $2 popcorn. $3 nachos. They’re really good, too!
Quiz answer: Brazil has won five World Cup titles, the most of any country. Germany and Italy have each won four, and France has three. The U.S. has zero. For now.
Next time: We’ll be coming to you again at the end of May. Since we’re getting closer to the first matches, we’ll drill down on your food, drink and entertainment options around the stadium, as well as how far everything is from everything else.
Good game, everyone! Take care of your ACLs.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It! Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.
Until next time.