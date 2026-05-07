News Kick It: Soccer City, U.S.A. Plus: injuries, ticket prices

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. Today we’ll be exploring a bold question: Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America? Let’s kick it off.

INVESTIGATING ATLANTA’S CLAIM TO THE TITLE You want loud? We got loud. You want art? We got art. You want roots? We got roots. We got it all! (Daniel Varnado/AJC) Atlanta is trying very, very hard to cement itself as the country’s soccer epicenter. Let’s look at the creds. 💰 The investments New national training center: Today, U.S. Soccer opened a $200 million National Training Center and headquarters in Fayetteville, south of Atlanta, calling it “the home for soccer in America.” U.S. Soccer buy-in: Before the opening, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson led an event with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta called “The Making of America’s Soccer Capital.”

The Monstrous Benz: Atlanta sports king Arthur Blank has been bigging up Mercedes-Benz Stadium (known during the World Cup as Atlanta Stadium) as a premier sports destination, having already hosted a Super Bowl, Club World Cup games and sell-out Atlanta United games. Frankly, Art Blank is his own reason. If he says it, he’s gonna make it happen.

👑 The teams and culture We’ve tasted greatness: Atlanta United may not be great right now, but we still have that MLS Championship title from 2017. We’re new, but loud: True, the roots aren’t as deep as other cities. ATL UTD was a 2014 MLS expansion team, so the soccer culture isn’t as embedded. Or is it? We SHOW UP: This is a big one. Atlanta United regularly nabs the highest attendance record in the MLS, and has held that title for eight of the last nine years. We finally got the gals: Atlanta is getting a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, beginning in 2028. And, of course, we’re hosting eight World Cup matches this year.

A LOOK AT OTHER CONTENDERS Kansas City will not be ignored. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Now, the title of “Soccer Capital of America” is pretty subjective, and we won’t let petty parochialism keep us from looking at other possibilities. 🛡️ Kansas City: The Midwestern mecca may be a fraction of Atlanta’s size, but they’re making a lot of noise in the soccer space. They got the name: Sporting KC, their MLS team, has even trademarked the term “The Soccer Capital of America.” So I probably owe them money now.

Sporting KC, their MLS team, has even trademarked the term “The Soccer Capital of America.” So I probably owe them money now. They’re aggressive: This has also started some surprisingly ugly beef with Atlanta, whose leaders are forced to use terms like “epicenter” to describe our soccer reputation.

This has also started some surprisingly ugly beef with Atlanta, whose leaders are forced to use terms like “epicenter” to describe our soccer reputation. They scored soccer royalty: Kansas City is more central to the various World Cup host cities, so it landed agreements to serve as the home base for four national teams: Argentina, England, the Netherlands and Algeria. Atlanta will serve as home base to Uzbekistan, and they are just as worthy of love. We will protect them with our lives. READ MORE: Atlanta, Kansas City leaders trade insults over soccer capital title

🏛️ Washington, D.C.: Well, they’re already a capital. Since D.C. United was an inaugural franchise, founded in 1994, they have a seasoned soccer culture. 🌊 Seattle, Miami: Both cities have deeply ingrained soccer culture and popular MLS teams. Inter Miami CF also has soccer legend Lionel Messi. His gravitational pull alone gives Miami serious heft. HALFTIME QUIZ! Which country has won the most World Cup titles? Answer in Match Notes. WORLD CUP ROSTER WORRIES Etsy witches are gonna be working overtime protecting everyone's favorite players. (Pictured: France's Kylian Mbappé) (Jose Breton/AP) Some of the world’s star players may miss World Cup action because of various ouchies, boo-boos and genuinely distressing injuries. Here’s the latest: