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Kick It: Soccer City, U.S.A.

Plus: injuries, ticket prices
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1 hour ago

Welcome back to Kick It, the AJC’s newsletter for all things World Cup. Today we’ll be exploring a bold question: Is Atlanta the soccer capital of America?

Let’s kick it off.

INVESTIGATING ATLANTA’S CLAIM TO THE TITLE

You want loud? We got loud. You want art? We got art. You want roots? We got roots. We got it all! (Daniel Varnado/AJC)
You want loud? We got loud. You want art? We got art. You want roots? We got roots. We got it all! (Daniel Varnado/AJC)

Atlanta is trying very, very hard to cement itself as the country’s soccer epicenter. Let’s look at the creds.

💰 The investments

New national training center: Today, U.S. Soccer opened a $200 million National Training Center and headquarters in Fayetteville, south of Atlanta, calling it “the home for soccer in America.”

U.S. Soccer buy-in: Before the opening, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson led an event with the World Affairs Council of Atlanta called “The Making of America’s Soccer Capital.”

The Monstrous Benz: Atlanta sports king Arthur Blank has been bigging up Mercedes-Benz Stadium (known during the World Cup as Atlanta Stadium) as a premier sports destination, having already hosted a Super Bowl, Club World Cup games and sell-out Atlanta United games. Frankly, Art Blank is his own reason. If he says it, he’s gonna make it happen.

👑 The teams and culture

We’ve tasted greatness: Atlanta United may not be great right now, but we still have that MLS Championship title from 2017.

We’re new, but loud: True, the roots aren’t as deep as other cities. ATL UTD was a 2014 MLS expansion team, so the soccer culture isn’t as embedded. Or is it?

We SHOW UP: This is a big one. Atlanta United regularly nabs the highest attendance record in the MLS, and has held that title for eight of the last nine years.

We finally got the gals: Atlanta is getting a National Women’s Soccer League franchise, beginning in 2028.

And, of course, we’re hosting eight World Cup matches this year.

A LOOK AT OTHER CONTENDERS

Kansas City will not be ignored. (Charlie Riedel/AP)
Kansas City will not be ignored. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Now, the title of “Soccer Capital of America” is pretty subjective, and we won’t let petty parochialism keep us from looking at other possibilities.

🛡️ Kansas City: The Midwestern mecca may be a fraction of Atlanta’s size, but they’re making a lot of noise in the soccer space.

READ MORE: Atlanta, Kansas City leaders trade insults over soccer capital title

🏛️ Washington, D.C.: Well, they’re already a capital. Since D.C. United was an inaugural franchise, founded in 1994, they have a seasoned soccer culture.

🌊 Seattle, Miami: Both cities have deeply ingrained soccer culture and popular MLS teams. Inter Miami CF also has soccer legend Lionel Messi. His gravitational pull alone gives Miami serious heft.

HALFTIME QUIZ!

Which country has won the most World Cup titles? Answer in Match Notes.

WORLD CUP ROSTER WORRIES

Etsy witches are gonna be working overtime protecting everyone's favorite players. (Pictured: France's Kylian Mbappé) (Jose Breton/AP)
Etsy witches are gonna be working overtime protecting everyone's favorite players. (Pictured: France's Kylian Mbappé) (Jose Breton/AP)

Some of the world’s star players may miss World Cup action because of various ouchies, boo-boos and genuinely distressing injuries. Here’s the latest:

⚽ READ MORE: Players definitely out of the World Cup, and those up in the air

A NEW BATCH OF TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

As in, right now! FIFA announced the drop yesterday. Go go go!

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

🔥 Start planning for the heat now. Atlanta Stadium is enclosed and air conditioned, but don’t forget you’ll still have to deal with Southern summers outside. You’ll probably be doing a lot of walking, too. Hydration! Cooling! Sunscreen! Make a list.

🌭 Atlanta Stadium will keep fan-friendly prices during World Cup matches, Arthur Blank told WSB. If you’re not familiar, prepare to be delighted by the stadium’s concessions: $2 hot dogs. $2 popcorn. $3 nachos. They’re really good, too!

MATCH NOTES

Quiz answer: Brazil has won five World Cup titles, the most of any country. Germany and Italy have each won four, and France has three. The U.S. has zero. For now.

Next time: We’ll be coming to you again at the end of May. Since we’re getting closer to the first matches, we’ll drill down on your food, drink and entertainment options around the stadium, as well as how far everything is from everything else.

Good game, everyone! Take care of your ACLs.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of Kick It! Questions, comments, ideas? Drop us a line.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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