Food & Dining Where to drink cherry blossom-inspired cocktails around Atlanta These 8 metro area establishments are celebrating the brief, beautiful sakura season. The Bee and Blossom martini at Capolinea celebrates the blooming of spring's first cherry blossoms and the bees responsible for the beauty. (Courtesy of Bites and Bevs Media)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 13 minutes ago link copied

The fleeting Georgia cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in mid- to late March. One day Atlanta is winter-drab, and the next it’s buried under drifts of floral confetti, the blush of pink so pretty it demands we pay attention. There is a bit of romanticism that arrives with the sakura (Japanese for “cherry blossom”); a petal-strewn urgency to witness beauty so brief. Fortunately, Atlanta’s best bartenders are capturing the floral spirit so we can hold on to the ephemeral in-bloom moment just a little longer. Lucky Star's Murphey White designed the aromatic Bouquet cocktail to bridge her memories and the current sakura season. (Courtesy of Lucky Star)

Bouquet at Lucky Star In the heart of Westside, Lucky Star offers a liquid love letter to family and florals. Bartender Murphey White said, growing up, her mother’s favorite scent was gardenia and her grandmother’s was rose. “Those two scents stuck with me, and I always associated them with love and the art of flower bouquets. Sakura seemed like the next best thing to add, as the season of love coincides with their blossoming,” she said. For the Bouquet cocktail, White infuses Condesa Prickly Pear and Orange Blossom gin with rosebud and sakura petals, then combines the spirits with gardenia fruit syrup, lemon juice and saline drops. She sprays the cocktail glass with jasmine tea and dusts crushed rose petals on the exterior before straining and serving the aromatic concoction. Lucky Star. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com RELATED Lucky Star’s Taiwanese comfort food shines in West Midtown Bee and Blossom at Capolinea Inside the Signia by Hilton, beverage director Evan Sewell celebrates the intersection of the season’s first flowers and the pollinators that bring them to life. The Bee and Blossom is a sophisticated, wildflower-forward take on the classic martini. “Sauternes adds a soft, golden sweetness, while Barr Hill gin layers in its signature wildflower honey note alongside gentle juniper,” she said. A touch of Italicus (bergamot aperitivo) lifts the profile with bright, aromatic florals. It’s a crisp, elegant expression of spring garnished with a bloom. Capolinea. 159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-301-8843, capolineaatlanta.com

Pink Lotus at Midtown's Brasserie Lundi is bright and fruity. (Courtesy of Brasserie Lundi)

Pink Lotus at Brasserie Lundi At Brasserie Lundi, the Midtown crowd has traded their usual French cocktails for something with a bit of blush. It’s a liquid interpretation of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it spring feeling, served in a glass that looks like a sunset over a Tokyo park. Pink Lotus is vibrant, bright and fruity, balancing the earthy backbone of agave with the delicate, perfume-heavy notes of a spring garden. Aperol introduces a bright orange-rhubarb snap, while lychee brings tropical, rose-like sweetness that softens the citrus punch of lime. Brasserie Lundi. 1375 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 470-741-2419, brasserielundi.com Cherry blossom saline is the magic ingredient in Adair Park's Ryokou's Petite Prelude cocktail. (Courtesy of Jeff Banks) Petite Prelude at Ryokou Beverage director Jeff Banks treats the arrival of the blossoms as a high-stakes preservation project at Adair Park’s Ryokou. Rather than letting the season’s beauty evaporate, the bar team captures it in a salt-cure, transforming the fleeting pink petals into a savory floral elixir that acts as the heartbeat of the Petite Prelude. When Japanese cherry blossoms are shipped, they are often preserved with salt, Banks said. “When we refrigerate them, we save the salted floral water to add to the cocktail to tie it together,” he said. The cherry blossom saline adds a delicate floral note to the combination of Fino sherry, strawberry-infused Cocchi Rosa (an aromatized red wine aperitivo) and Champagne syrup. Ryokou. 565 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 470-403-9018, ryokouatl.com

Inspired by blooming flowers, Terra Terroir's Blossom is a thoughtful sipper with perfect balance. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) Blossom at Terra Terroir If you are looking for a cocktail that perfectly captures the sophisticated garden vibe of Terra Terroir in Brookhaven, order beverage director Sam Matia’s Blossom. More than a typical fruity spring drink, it’s a thoughtfully layered aperitif-style cocktail. Mattei Cap Corse quinquina blanc, a honeyed, cinchona-forward spirit from Corsica, provides a base of sun-kissed citrus and gentle bitterness. The addition of Amaro CioCiaro brings in deeper notes of orange peel and cola-like spice, while a touch of St. George absinthe provides a ghostly, herbaceous wisp of anise on the finish. Sip it in Terra Terroir’s lush hidden patio. It’s elegant, slightly mysterious and exactly what Brookhaven needs as the cherry blossoms peak. Terra Terroir. 3974 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. 404-841-1032, terraterroir.com Sakura Whisky Sour, using Japanese whisky and sakura syrup, is just one of the offerings on the menu of cherry blossom-inspired cocktails at Nakato. (Courtesy of Nakato) Sakura Whisky Sour at Nakato If you want to experience sakura season with the reverence it deserves, go to the source. Nakato Japanese Restaurant has been an Atlanta institution since 1972, and its approach to the cherry blossom is as storied as its history. Although their hibachi tables are a draw, the real seasonal transformation happens at the bar, where the Sakura Whisky Sour serves as a velvet-smooth tribute to the pink petals falling outside. One of a few sakura-inspired drinks, it’s delicate, replacing the typical aggressive bite of bourbon with the floral notes of Japanese whisky. The build is a base of Nikka Days Japanese whisky shaken with sakura syrup, a touch of Amaretto, lemon juice and egg white. The result is a cocktail reminiscent of a spring morning: bright, slightly hazy and undeniably elegant.

Nakato. 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatoatlanta.com RELATED More about beer, wine & cocktails in metro Atlanta The first sip of Awa Sakura is like a floral cloud scented with cherry blossoms that gives way to the cold, berry-bright flavor beneath. (Courtesy of O-Ku) Awa Sakura at O-Ku At O-Ku, the celebration of the season is literal. The Awa Sakura, named for the Japanese word for “bubbles,” is a texture-focused experience that feels like a spring breeze captured in a glass. It’s the perfect companion to a round of nigiri while the sun sets over the Westside Provisions District. The drink is built on a clean, crisp foundation of Cathead vodka, which allows the bright, fruit-forward notes of a house-made clover honey and strawberry simple syrup to shine. Fresh lemon juice provides the necessary snap, but the true star is the presentation. The cocktail is crowned with a thick sakura foam and finished with a single edible flower. O-Ku. 1085 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com Rumi's Kitchen turns the concept of a "floral drink" into something timeless, deeply aromatic and incredibly refreshing. (Courtesy of Justin Clay)