wild georgia Have you seen these common but highly elusive animals around Georgia? The flying squirrel, one of four squirrel species native to Georgia, might just be creeping in your backyard. A captive bobcat walks along the fence inside a Florida zoo. Bobcats are widespread in Georgia but are rarely seen in the wild because of their highly elusive nature. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)

By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

For a few years now, Jonah McDonald, the naturalist for DeKalb County’s parks, has maintained several trail cameras in a secluded wetland at Mason Mill Park in Decatur. With their special technology, the cameras can take high-quality videos of animals at night without disturbing them. Not unexpectedly, the cameras regularly capture videos of raccoons, opossums, beavers, muskrats and other nocturnal creatures that are common in metro Atlanta.

But last year came a big surprise — the cameras picked up a highly reclusive bobcat roaming the park’s woods after dark. Since then, the animal — or perhaps another bobcat — has appeared on camera a few other times at night foraging for food. RELATED A guide to a wild year in Georgia, where nature springs anew McDonald said that until he saw the videos, he “had no idea” that bobcats live in the heart of urbanized DeKalb. “The only other time I’ve seen a bobcat was when I had a fleeting glimpse of one on Cumberland Island,” said McDonald, an avid outdoorsman. In fact, only a few other folks probably have ever seen a bobcat in the wild — even though the big cat (about three times larger than a house cat) is common all over Georgia. My only encounter with one happened years ago when I was tromping through some swampy woods in South Carolina and came upon a bobcat lying on a tree limb. When it saw me, it quickly scampered off. The bobcat videos got me thinking about some other elusive wild creatures that are common in Georgia but are rarely seen. Two other such creatures that come to mind are the Southern flying squirrel and the mink. Like the bobcat, they also are widespread — even in metro Atlanta — and are native to the state, but my bet is that most folks have never seen one.

RELATED This trio of tiny birds can help brighten cold winter days That’s because all three creatures are highly secretive, and are most active at night, dawn and dusk when they hunt for food. They have several strategies to stay undetected. Bobcats rely on silence and excellent camouflage. Mink, which dwell mostly next to water, can quickly dart out of sight. Flying squirrels tend to stay hidden and use quiet, nocturnal gliding to avoid notice.

Chances are good that a flying squirrel inhabits your backyard but you don’t know it. A Decatur homeowner told me that he was up late the other night and, from a window, saw a strange, small creature “with big eyes” on a platform bird feeder. When he tried to get a closer look, the little animal “just vanished from sight.” It proved to be a flying squirrel, one of four squirrel species native to Georgia. The Decaturite said he had no clue that such a creature lived in his yard. I’ve had two brief sightings of flying squirrels, but I’ve never seen one in flight, even though I suspect hearing them on my roof at night. They’re known for their ability to glide — not true flying — from a tree or other high perch for up to 300 feet using furry folds of skin that stretch out between their limbs. They are social, nesting in groups in tree cavities. RELATED Nature’s sounds in winter may be louder and clearer In another episode, a Marietta resident last year showed me a photo she had taken of a weasel-like animal that had been killed by a car on a residential street next to a small stream. At first, she thought it was an otter, but, unlike otters, it had a thick, bushy tail and a pointed snout. A wildlife biologist identified it as a mink. “I had no idea that mink live in Georgia,” the resident said. I have never seen a wild mink — only their tracks along rivers and streams. Mink, though, sometimes appear briefly on the trail cameras at Mason Mill Park.